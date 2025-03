Mar 18, 2025; Dayton, OH, USA; Detailed viewed of an “NCCAA” branded basket ball in the first half between the St. Francis (Pa) Red Flash and the Alabama State Hornets at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 2

Carlton Blues vs. Hawthorn Hawks — FS2, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

First Four, University of Dayton Arena, University of Dayton, Dayton, OH

Announcers: Spero Dedes/Jim Spanarkel//Jon Rothstein

Mount St. Mary’s vs. American — truTV, 6:40 p.m.

Xavier vs. Texas — truTV, 9:10 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Candace Parker/Jay Wright/Seth Davis

NCAA Tip-Off — truTV, 6 p.m.

Inside March Madness — truTV, 11:30 p.m.

247 Sports College Basketball Show

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

NCAA College Basketball March Madness First Four In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, midnight

National Invitation Tournament

1st Round — Home Sites

Announcers: Tom Hart/Perry Clark

Dayton at Florida Atlantic — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Anish Shroff/Brandon Johnson

Samford at George Mason — ESPN+, 7 p.m

Announcers: Derek Jones/Noah Savage

UAB at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Announcers:Jordan Bernfield/Kevin Lehman

Bradley at North Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Dave Neal/Mark Adams

Furman at North Texas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Lowell Galindo/Theo Pinson

Northern Iowa at SMU — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Steve Quis/Ben Braun

Northern Colorado at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Mike Corey/Fran Fraschilla

Loyola Chicago at San José State — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Announcers: Chris Sylvester/Jerod Haase

Utah Valley at San Francisco — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Basketball — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

First Four, Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN

Announcers: Pam Ward/Stephanie White

Princeton vs. Iowa State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

First Four, Galen Center, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers: Eric Frede/Christy Thomaskutty//Holly Rowe

Southern vs. Cal-San Diego — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College Football

SEC Now: Alabama Football Pro Day — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

Big XII Pro Day Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

The Climb: LSU Gymnastics — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: Arkansas Gymnastics — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: LSU Gymnastics — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: Oklahoma Gymnastics — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

College Softball

Liberty at North Carolina — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Florida State at Alabama — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Wrestling

Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship Wrestling — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Singapore Classic, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

R&A Highlights: 2025 Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Milwaukee Admirals at Lehigh Valley Phantoms — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Show Stopping Submissions — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

UFC Unleashed: British Invasion — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League — Florida

Detroit vs. Boston — NESN, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees (SS) vs. Philadelphia — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 1 p.m.

Washington vs. St. Louis — MLB Network/MASN/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 1 p.m.

Atlanta vs. New York Yankees (SS) — WPCH/YES, 6:30 p.m.

Cactus League — Arizona

Cleveland (SS) vs. Anaheim — MLB Network/FanDuel Sports Network West, 4 p.m.

Sacramento vs. Cleveland (SS) — Guardians.TV, 4 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Kansas City — MLB Network/FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

NBA on ESPN Wednesday

Announcers: Mark Jones/Cory Alexander//Katie George

Detroit Pistons at Miami Heat — ESPN/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Mike Breen/Tim Legler//Jorge Sedano

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN/Altitude/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Richard Jefferson/Chiney Ogwumike/Kendrick Perkins

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Indiana — KFAA/FanDuel Sports Network Indiana/WHTR, 7 p.m.

Houston at Orlando — Space City Home Network/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota — Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network/FanDuel Sports Network North, 8 p.m.

New York at San Antonio — MSG Network/FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oklahoma — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Washington at Utah — Monumental Sports Network/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix — Chicago Sports Network/KPHE/KTVK, 10 p.m.

Cleveland at Sacramento — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Portland — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/KUNP/KATU 2.2, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Hoop Collective — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime Live — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Mexico City Capitanes at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+/Jazz+, 12:30 p.m.

Indiana Mad Ants at Capital City Go-Go — ESPN+/Monumental Sports Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Stockton Kings at Oklahoma City Blue — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Valley Suns — ESPN+/KPHE/Suns Live, 3 p.m.

Motor City Cruise at Greensboro Swarm — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at College Park Skyhawks — ESPN+/Peachtree Sports Network, 7 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Sioux Falls Skyforce — ESPN+/FanDuel Sports Network Florida Extra, 7:30 p.m.

NFL

Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

With the First Pick — CBS Sports Network, noon

Ross Tucker Fantasy Feast — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Life — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL on TNT/Wednesday Night Hockey

Colorado Avalanche at Toronto Maple Leafs — TNT/Max/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Seattle Kraken at Minnesota Wild — TNT/Max/FanDuel Sports Network North Extra, 9:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT/Max, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT/Max, midnight

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

PWHL

New York Sirens at Toronto Sceptres — MSG SportsNet 2/TSN4/TSN5/YouTube, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

Tricolor al dia — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Gojo and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

BetMGM The Daily Tip – Stadium, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Bet Sweats — Stadium, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz (Local hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

Coach and Company — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Izzy Gutierrez — DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Good Follow — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

All the Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Sportsday — BBC News, 12:45 a.m. (Thursday)

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.