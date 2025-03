Mar 17, 2025; Dayton, OH, USA; General view of ÒMatch MadnessÓ logo during First Four Practic at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Indiana State at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

First Four, University of Dayton Arena, University of Dayton, Dayton, OH

Announcers: Spero Dedes/Jim Spanarkel//Jon Rothstein

Saint Francis vs. Alabama State — truTV, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego State vs. North Carolina — truTV, 9:10 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Candace Parker/Jay Wright/Seth Davis

NCAA Tip-Off — truTV, 6 p.m.

Inside March Madness — truTV, 11:30 p.m.

Eye on College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Dance of Destiny: A Guide ot Winning the Men’s Basketball Tournament — truTV, 5 p.m.

NCAA College Basketball March Madness First Four In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, midnight

National Invitation Tournament

First Round — Home Sites

Announcers: Rich Hollenberg/Cory Alexander

Jacksonville at Georgia Tech — ESPN2, 7 p.m

Announcers: Pat O’Keefe/Tim Welsh

Kent State at St. Bonaventure — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Robert Lee/Josh Pastner

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Mark Neely/Jess Settles

Wichita State at Oklahoma State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Eric Rothman/Paul Biancardi

Saint Louis at Arkansas State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Pete Sousa/Scott Williams

Cal State-Northridge at Stanford — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Announcers: Ariya Massoudi/Dave Padgett

Cal-Riverside at Santa Clara — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

NIT Preview Show — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: Men’s Basketball Tournament — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Golf

Women’s

2024 Annika Intercollegiate Highlights — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

College Softball

Indiana at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

EFL League One

Matchday 26

Rotherham United vs. Wycombe Wanderers — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3:45 p.m.

Golf

TGL Playoffs

Semifinal, SoFi Center, Palm Beach State College, Palm Beach, FL

Atlanta Drive GC vs. The Bay Golf Club — ESPN, 7 p.m.

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Fairways of Life with Matt Adams — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

GolfPass Top Tips: Celebrating Women in Golf — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Céline Boutier — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, noon

Mixed Martial Arts

Morning Kombat — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Anik and Florian — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

Good Guy/Bad Guys — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League — Florida

Boston vs. New York Yankees — YES, 1 p.m.

Miami vs. St. Louis — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh — MLB Network/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Washington vs. Houston — MASN/Space City Home Network, 6 p.m.

Cactus League — Arizona

Anaheim at Cincinnati — MLB Network/FanDuel Sports Network West/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 4 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Texas — MLB Network/Rangers Sports Network, 9 p.m.

San Diego vs. San Francisco — NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB

National League

MLB World Tour, MLB Tokyo Series, Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs — FS1/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Marquee Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Best of MLB on Fox — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA

Atlanta at Charlotte — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston — NBA TV/YES/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Golden State — NBA TV/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Cleveland at Los Angeles Clippers — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Numbers on the Board — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

Delaware Blue Coats at Capital City Go-Go — ESPN+/Monumental Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Rip City Remix at Oklahoma City Blue — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Long Island Nets at Wisconsin Herd — ESPN+/WACY, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Texas Legends — ESPN+/NBC Sports Bay Area Plus/KFAA/Urban Edge Network, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at San Diego Clippers — ESPN+/ClipperVision, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Mel Kiper’s NFL Mock Draft 3.0 — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL on ESPN

Announcers: Mike Monaco/AJ Mleczko//Dave Jackson

Utah Hockey Club at Edmonton — ESPN/Sportsnet One, 9 p.m.

Calgary at New York Rangers — Sportsnet West/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Pittsburgh — MSG SportsNet/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montréal — TSN5/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas — Victory+/KCOP/Victory+, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/FanDuel Sports Network South, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago — Kraken Hockey Network (KONG)/Chicago Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver — TSN4/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pre-Game — TSN4, 9:30 p.m.

Canucks for Kids Fund Telethon — Sportsnet Pacific, 9:45 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Winnipeg at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

PWHL

Montréal Victoires at Boston Fleet — Amazon Prime Video (Canada only)/NESN/YouTube, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

Tricolor al dia — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol W — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Gojo and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

BetMGM The Daily Tip — Stadium, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Bet Sweats — Stadium, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz (Local hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

Coach and Company — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

ESPN Bet Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

All the Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Izzy Gutierrez– DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sportsday — BBC News, 12:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.