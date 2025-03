Michigan Wolverines forward Will Tschetter (42) dunks the ball Saturday, March 15, 2025, in a semifinals game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament between the Michigan Wolverines and the Maryland Terrapins at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Maryland Terrapins, 81-80.

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 26

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 10:20 a.m.

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Holstein Kiel — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 2:10 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

College Baseball

Texas at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

American Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Announcers: Tom Hart/Dane Bradshaw//Alyssa Lang

Memphis vs. UAB — ESPN, 3:15 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

Championship, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Virginia Commonwealth vs. George Mason — CBS, 1 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Championship, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson

Wisconsin vs. Michigan — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Championship Pregame live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Ivy League Tournament

Championship, Pizzitola Sports Center, Brown University, Providence, RI

Announcers: Dave Flemming/Noah Savage

Yale vs. Cornell — ESPN, noon

Southeastern Conference Tournament

Championship, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Announcers: Dan Shulman/Jay Bilas//Jess Sims

Tennessee vs. Florida — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS, noon

College Basketball Live — ESPN, noon

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Zucker/Clark Kellogg/Jay Wright/Seth Davis

NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show — CBS, 6 p.m.

B1G Live: Bracket Breakdown — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Rece Davis/Jay Bilas/Seth Greenberg/Jay Williams/Pete Thamel

Men’s Bracketology — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Taylor Te

Nothing But Net: Selection Special — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Peter Burns/Dari Nowkhah/Ron Slay/Steffi Sorensen

SEC Now: Selection Special — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Connors/Tom Crean/Jimmy Dykes/Sean Farnham/Josh Pastner

Men’s Bracketology — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Colonial Athletic Association Tournament

Championship, Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

William & Mary vs. Campbell — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

Championship, Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Belmont vs. Murray State — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Northeast Conference Tournament

Championship, Bogota Savings Bank Center, Fairleigh Dickinson University, Hackensack, NJ

Stonehill at Fairleigh Dickinson — ESPNU, noon

Patriot League Tournament

Championship, Stabler Arena, Lehigh University, Bethlehem, PA

Army at Lehigh — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Elle Duncan/Andraya Carter/Rebecca Lobo/Carolyn Peck/Charlie Creme//Holly Rowe

NCAA Women’s Selection Special — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Women’s Bracketology — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Final Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: (play-by-play) Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Steve Sands//(analysts): Kevin Kisner/Brad Faxon/Curt Byrum/Notah Begay III/Gary Koch/Smylie Kaufman//(on-course reporters): Notah Begay III/Curt Byrum/Smylie Kaufman/Roger Maltbie/John Wood//(interviews): Cara Banks

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 p.m.

ESPN Bet — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Groups: Davis Riley/Justin Lower/Justin Thomas & Tommy Fleetwood/Mac Meissner/Collin Morikawa — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Marquee Group: Min Woo Lee/Sam Ryder/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 p.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 12, 16, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Davis Riley/Justin Lower/Justin Thomas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.

Featured Group 2: Min Woo Lee/Sam Ryder/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.

Featured Hole: 12 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Announcers: (hosts) Rich Lerner/Anna Jackson//Analysts: Brandel Chamblee/Paul McGinley/Johnson Wagner/Mark Rolfing/Notah Begay III/Brad Faxon/Arron Oberholser/John Wood/Smylie Kaufman//(reporters): Todd Lewis/Eamon Lynch/Jaime Diaz/Rex Hoggard/Ryan Lavner/Steve Burkowski/George Savaricas/Kira K. Dixon/Jay Croucher

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.