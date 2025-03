Mar 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) celebrates a 3 pointer during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 1

Geelong Cats vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

Sydney Swans vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 4:15 a.m. (Saturday)

Collingwood Magpies vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS2, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 26

FC St. Pauli vs. TSG Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Miami (FL) at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

American Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Announcers: Tom Hart/Dane Bradshaw//Alyssa Lang

Wichita State vs. Memphis — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulane — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: John Schiffren/Richard Hendrix

Temple vs. North Texas — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

East Carolina vs. UAB — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Announcers: Dave O’Brien/Cory Alexander//Angel Gray

North Carolina vs. Duke — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Clemson vs. Louisville — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Virginia Commonwealth vs. St. Bonaventure — USA Network, 11:30 a.m.

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis — USA Network, 2 p.m.

George Mason vs. George Washington– USA Network, 5 p.m.

Dayton vs. Saint Joseph’s — USA Network, 7:30 p.m.

Big East Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Announcers: Gus Johnson/Jim Jackson//Kristina Pink

St. John’s vs. Marquette — Fox, 6:30 p.m.

Creighton vs. UConn — Fox, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Casey Jacobsen/Donny Marshall

Big East Tournament Bridge Show live from Madison Square Garden, New York, NY — Fox, 8:30 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Michigan State vs. Oregon — Big Ten Network, noon

UCLA vs. Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Game Break live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Game Break live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Maryland vs. Illinois — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan vs. Purdue — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Game Break live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Big XII Conference Tournament

Semifinals, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Announcers: Roxy Bernstein/Fran Fraschilla//Kris Budden

BYU vs. Houston — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. Arizona — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Big West Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Lee’s Family Forum, Henderson, NV

Announcers: Mike Monaco/Chris Spatola

Cal-San Diego vs. Cal-Santa Barbara– ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal-Irvine vs. Cal Poly — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

Semifinals, Propst Arena, Huntsville, AL

Liberty vs. Kennesaw State — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee State — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Quarterfinals, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Announcers: Jim Alter/Tim Welsh

Quinnipiac vs. Iona — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Merrimack vs. Mount St. Mary’s — ESPNews, 8:30 p.m.

Mid-American Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

Akron vs. Toledo — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Miami (OH) vs. Kent State — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Norfolk Scope, Norfolk, VA

Norfolk State vs. Morgan State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

South Carolina State vs. North Carolina Central — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Announcers: Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Evan Washburn

New Mexico vs. Boise State — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado State vs. Utah State — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

Second Round, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Announcers: Dan Shulman/Jay Bilas//Jess Sims

Mississippi vs. Auburn — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Texas vs. Tennessee — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: Karl Ravech/Jimmy Dykes//Molly McGrath

Missouri vs. Florida — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Alabama vs. Kentucky — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Southwest Athletic Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Gateway Center Arena, College Park, GA

Grambling State vs. Alabama State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Seattle vs. Utah Valley — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Grand Canyon vs. California Baptist — ESPN+, 11:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 9 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Women’s

America East Conference Tournament

Championship, Broadview Center, University of Albany, Guilderland, NY

Vermont at Albany — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Big West Conference Tournament

Second Round, Lee’s Family Forum, Henderson, NV

Hawai’i vs. Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Cal-Irvine vs. Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association Tournament

Quarterfinals, Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

William & Mary vs. North Carolina A&T — FloSports, noon

Monmouth vs. Drexel — FloSports, 2:30 p.m.

Delaware vs. College of Charleston — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Towson vs. Campbell — FloSports, 8:30 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

Semifinals, Propst Arena, Huntsville, AL

Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Ivy League Tournament

Semifinals, Pizzitola Sports Center, Brown University, Providence, RI

Columbia vs. Penn — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Princeton vs. Harvard — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Semifinals, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Fairfield vs. Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, noon

Quinnipiac vs. Merrimack — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Mid-American Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

Ball State vs. Kent State — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Toledo vs. Buffalo — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Norfolk Scope, Norfolk, VA

Norfolk State vs. Coppin State — ESPN+, noon

Howard vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Murray State vs. Bradley — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Drake vs. Illinois State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Missouri State vs. Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Belmont vs. Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Utah Valley vs. Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas-Arlington vs. Tarleton State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Practice 3 — ESPN+/ESPN3, 9:25 p.m.

Qualifying — ESPNU/ESPN Deportes, 12:55 a.m. (Satuday)