All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Men’s — Round 1

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Essendon Bombers — FS2, 4:38 a.m. (Friday)

College Basketball

Men’s

American Athletic Conference Tournament

Second Round, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Announcers: Mike Corey/Perry Clark

South Florida vs. Wichita State — ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.

Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Announcers: John Schiffren/Richard Hendrix

Tulsa vs. Temple — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio vs. East Carolina — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Announcers: Dave O’Brien/Cory Alexander//Angel Gray

Duke vs. Georgia Tech — ESPN, noon

Wake Forest vs. North Carolina — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Brown/Jon Crispin

Louisville vs. Stanford — ESPN , 7 p.m.

Clemson vs. SMU — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

Second Round, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

St. Bonaventure vs. Duquesne — USA Network, 11:30 a.m.

Saint Louis vs. Davidson — USA Network, 2 p.m.

George Washington vs. Fordham — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s vs. La Salle — USA Network, 7:30 p.m.

Big East Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Announcers: Noah Eagle/Donny Marshall//John Fanta

St. John’s vs. Butler — Peacock, noon

Marquette vs. Xavier — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Creighton vs. Georgetown /DePaul — FS1, 7 p.m.

UConn vs. Villanova/Seton Hall — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Big East Tournament Pregame live from Madison Square Garden, New York, NY — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Big East Tournament Bridge Show live from Madison Square Garden, New York, NY — FS1, 9 p.m.

Big East Tournament Postgame live from Madison Square Garden, New York, NY — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Second Round, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Indiana vs. Oregon — Big Ten Network, noon

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Game Break live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Game Break live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Illinois vs. Iowa — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Purdue vs. USC — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Game Break live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Big XII Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Announcers: Roxy Bernstein/Sean Farnham

BYU vs. Iowa State — ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.

Houston vs. Colorado — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Jon Sciambi/Fran Fraschilla//Kris Budden

Texas Tech vs. Baylor — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Arizona vs. Kansas — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Big West Conference Tournament

Second Round, Lee’s Family Forum, Henderson, NV

Cal State-Northridge vs. Cal-Santa Barbara/Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal-Riverside vs. Cal Poly — ESPN+, 11:30 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

Quarterfinals, Propst Arena, Huntsville, AL

Kennesaw State vs. New Mexico State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee State vs. Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Quarterfinals, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Iona vs. Manhattan — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Marist vs. Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Mid-American Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

Akron vs. Bowling Green — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Toledo vs. Ohio — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Kent State vs. Western Michigan — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Norfolk Scope, Norfolk, VA

Howard vs. Morgan State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Delaware State vs. North Carolina Central — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament

First Round, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

New Mexico vs. San José State — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

San Diego State vs. Boise State — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Colorado State vs. Nevada — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Utah State vs. UNLV — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Southeastern Conference Tournament

Second Round, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Announcers: Dan Shulman/Jay Bilas//Jess Sims

Arkansas vs. Mississippi– SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Texas vs. Texas A&M — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN — SEC Network, 12:30 p.m.

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Announcers: Karl Ravech/Jimmy Dykes//Molly McGrath

LSU/Mississippi State vs. Missouri — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma/Georgia vs. Kentucky — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Southwest Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Gateway Center Arena, College Park, GA

Texas Southern vs. Alabama State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Alcorn State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Seattle vs. Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Tarleton State vs. California Baptist — ESPN+, 11:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, noon

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 2 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

SEC Conference Tournament College Basketball In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 9 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Big West Conference Tournament

Second Round, Lee’s Family Forum, Henderson, NV

Cal-San Diego vs. Cal Poly– ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Cal-Davis vs. Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association Tournament

Second Round, Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

Hofstra vs. William & Mary — FloSports, noon

Hampton vs. Monmouth — FloSports, 2:30 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington vs. Delaware — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Towson vs. Elon — FloSports, 8:30 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

Quarterfinals, Propst Arena, Huntsville, AL

New Mexico State vs. Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Western Kentucky vs. Florida International — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Quarterfinals, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Mount St. Mary’s vs. Marist — ESPN+, noon

Siena vs. Merrimack — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Norfolk Scope, Norfolk, VA

Coppin State vs. North Carolina Central — ESPN+, noon

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Morgan State — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Valparaiso vs. Bradley — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Illinois State vs. Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago vs. Evansville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Northeast Conference Tournament

Semifinals — Home Sites

Chicago State at Fairleigh Dickinson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Le Moyne at Stonehill — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southland Conference Tournament

Championship, The Legacy Center, McNeese State University, Lake Charles, LA

Southeastern Louisiana vs. Stephen F. Austin — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Southwest Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Gateway Center Arena, College Park, GA

Alabama A&M vs. Alcorn State — ESPN+, noon

Jackson State vs. Grambling State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Utah Valley vs. Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

California Baptist vs. Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions Cup

Round of 16

2nd Leg, National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica

Cavalier vs. Inter Miami — FS2/TUDN, 7:56 p.m.

2nd Leg, Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela, Costa Rica

Alajuelense vs. Pumas UNAM — FS2/TUDN, 9:56 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Practice 1 — ESPNews/ESPN Deportes, 9:25 p.m.

Practice 2 — ESPN2/ESPN Deportes, 12:55 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

PGA Tour

The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

1st Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: (play-by-play) Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Steve Sands//(analysts): Kevin Kisner/Brad Faxon/Curt Byrum/Notah Begay III/Gary Koch/Smylie Kaufman//(on-course reporters): Notah Begay III/Curt Byrum/Smylie Kaufman/Roger Maltbie/John Wood//(interviews): Cara Banks

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:30 p.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 12, 16, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Ludvig Åberg/Hideki Matsuyama/Justin Thomas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 p.m.

Featured Groups: Viktor Hovland/Shane Lowry/Russell Henley & Jordan Spieth/Jason Day/Wyndham Clark — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

ESPN Bet — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Featured Groups 1: Jordan Spieth/Jason Day/Wyndham Clark & Rory McIlroy / Scottie Scheffler / Xander Schauffele — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Groups 2: Ludvig Åberg/Hideki Matsuyama/Justin Thomas & Collin Morikawa / Adam Scott / Tommy Fleetwood — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Announcers: (hosts) Rich Lerner/Anna Jackson//Analysts: Brandel Chamblee/Paul McGinley/Johnson Wagner/Mark Rolfing/Notah Begay III/Brad Faxon/Arron Oberholser/John Wood/Smylie Kaufman//(reporters): Todd Lewis/Eamon Lynch/Jaime Diaz/Rex Hoggard/Ryan Lavner/Steve Burkowski/George Savaricas/Kira K. Dixon/Jay Croucher

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, noon

Mixed Martial Arts

Anik and Florian — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Barn Burners — ESPN2, midnight

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League — Florida

Atlanta vs. Philadelphia — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 1 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Toronto — Sportsnet, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

St. Louis vs. Houston — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/Space City Home Network, 1 p.m.

Cactus League — Arizona

Cleveland vs. Colorado — Rockies.TV, 4 p.m.

Arizona vs. Seattle — Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA on TNT

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Reggie Miller//Jared Greenberg

Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee Bucks — TNT/truTV/Max/Spectrum SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Stan Van Gundy/Allie LaForce

Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors — TNT/truTV/Max, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT/truTV/Max, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Washington at Detroit — Monumental Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Chicago — YES/Chicago Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Orlando at New Orleans — FanDuel Sports Network Florida/Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network, 8 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Triple Threat — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA G League

College Park Skyhawks at Delaware Blue Coats — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Austin Spurs at Greensboro Swarm — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Indiana Mad Ants at Windy City Bulls — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at South Bay Lakers — ESPN+/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Ottawa — NESN/TSN5/RDS2, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto — Scripps Sports/TSN4, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus — Scripps Sports/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at New Jersey — Sportsnet/ESPN+/hulu/Disney+, 7:30 p.m.

New York Rangers at Minnesota — MSG Network/FanDuel Sports Network North, 8 p.m.

Chicago at San José — Chicago Sports Network Plus/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles — Monumental Sports Network 2/FanDuel Sports Network West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pre-Game — TSN4, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: New York Rangers at Minnesota Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Chicago at San José/Washington at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Fútbol Americas — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

BetMGM The Daily Tip — Stadium, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

Bet Sweats — Stadium, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

Coach and Company — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Good Follow — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption– ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Primetime Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Izzy Gutierrez — DraftKings Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: Seau — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)`

Sportsday — BBC News, 12:45 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, 2 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 4 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Round of 16

2nd Leg, Estadio de San Mamés, Bilbao, Spain

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. AS Roma — TUDN, 1:25 p.m. (1st leg aggregate, 1-2)

Fútbol central — TUDN, 1 p.m.

2nd Leg, Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Ajax — Paramount+/ViX+, 1:45 p.m. (1st leg aggregate, 2-1)

2nd Leg, Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis, Piraeus, Greece

Olympiacos vs. Bodø/Glimt — Paramount+/ViX+, 1:45 p.m. (1st leg aggregate, 0-3)

2nd Leg, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

SS Lazio vs. Viktoria Plzeň — Paramount+/ViX+, 1:45 p.m. (1st leg aggregate, 2-1)

2nd Leg, Old Trafford, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester United vs. Real Sociedad — UniMás/TUDN, 3:50 p.m. (1st leg aggregate, 1-1)

2nd Leg, Groupama Stadium, Décines-Charpieu, France

Olympique Lyonnais vs. FCSB — Paramount+/ViX+, 4 p.m. (1st leg aggregate, 3-1)

2nd Leg, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Rangers vs. Fenerbahçe — Paramount+/ViX+, 4 p.m. (1st leg aggregate, 3-1)

2nd Leg, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur vs. AZ Alkmaar — Paramount+/ViX+, 4 p.m. (1st leg aggregate, 0-1)

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.