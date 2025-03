Mar 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Cole Certa (5) celebrates with guard Matt Allocco (41) after a three point basket by Allocco in teh fourth overtime against the Cal Bears at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special Show #16-Monthly Special: Roots-Kane, Schick & Ektiké — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

America East Conference Tournament

Semifinals — Home Sites

Maine at Vermont — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Matt Schumacker/Randolph Childress

Albany at Bryant — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

1st Round, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Announcers: Wes Durham/Cory Alexander/Jim Boeheim

Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Cal vs. Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 4:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Brown/Jon Crispin

Syracuse vs. Florida State — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Spectrum Center, Charlotte NC — ACC Network, 1:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Spectrum Center, Charlotte NC — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Spectrum Center, Charlotte NC — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Spectrum Center, Charlotte NC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Big Sky Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, ID

Announcers: Tony Parks/Joe Cravens

Semifinal #1 — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Semifinal #2 — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Big XII Conference Tournament

First Round, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Announcers: Roxy Bernstein/King McClure

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Colorado vs. TCU — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Mark Neely/Fran Fraschilla

Arizona State vs. Kansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Florida vs. Utah — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association Tournament

Championship, Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

Announcers: Dave Ryan/Pete Gillen//Brandon Baylor

CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

First Round, Propst Arena, Huntsville, AL

Texas-El Paso vs. Sam Houston — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Western Kentucky vs. Florida International — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament

Championship, Corteva Coliseum, Indiana State Fairgrounds, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Jordan Bernfield/David Padgett

ESPN, 7 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

First Round, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Rider vs. Siena — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sacred Heart vs. Fairfield — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Northeast Conference Tournament

Championship, William H. Detrick Gymnasium, Central Connecticut State University, New Britain, CT

Announcers: Doug Sherman/Tim Welsh

Saint Francis at Central Connecticut State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Southland Conference Tournament

Semifinals, The Legacy Center, McNeese State University, Lake Charles, LA

McNeese vs. Northwestern State/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Lamar vs. Nicholls /Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Southwest Athletic Conference Tournament

First Round, Gateway Center Arena, College Park, GA

Alabama A&M vs. Grambling State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Prairie View A&M vs. Florida A&M — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference Tournament

First Round, Burns Arena, Utah Tech University, St. George, UT

Utah Tech vs. Southern Utah — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament

Championship, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Announcers: Dave Flemming/Sean Farnham

ESPN, 9 p.m.

Big 12 Conference Tournament College Basketball In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Inside the Big East — FS2, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Women’s

American Athletic Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Rice/Texas-San Antonio vs. Charlotte/Temple — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

East Carolina/East Texas vs. Tulane/South Florida — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament

Semifinals — Home Sites

Eastern Kentucky at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Lipscomb at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Big Sky Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, ID

Scripps Sports/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Scripps Sports/ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

First Round, Propst Arena, Huntsville, AL

Sam Houston vs. Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Kennesaw State vs. Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament

Championship, Corteva Coliseum, Indiana State Fairgrounds, Indianapolis, IN

Wisconsin-Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne/Cleveland State — ESPN2, noon

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

First Round, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Manhattan vs. Canisius — ESPN+, noon

Saint Peter’s vs. Iona — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

UNLV/Boise State vs. San Diego State/New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

Wyoming/Air Force vs. Colorado State/Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 10:30 p.m.

Southland Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, The Legacy Center, McNeese State University, Lake Charles, LA

Incarnate Word vs. Northwestern State — ESPN+, noon

Stephen F. Austin vs. Nicholls — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Southwest Athletic Conference Tournament

First Round, Gateway Center Arena, College Park, GA

Bethune-Cookman vs. Prairie View A&M — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Florida A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference Tournament

First Round, Burns Arena, Utah Tech University, St. George, UT

Utah Tech vs. Seattle — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

SEC Inside: Women’s Basketball Tournament — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions Cup

Round of 16

2nd Leg, Estadio Olímpico Universitario, México City, México

Cruz Azul vs. Seattle Sounders — FS1/TUDN, 8:30 p.m.

2nd Leg, Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH

Columbus Crew vs. LAFC — tubi, 8:30 p.m.

2nd Leg, Estadio Universitario, San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León, México

Tigres UANL vs. FC Cincinnati — FS1/TUDN, 10:30 p.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 37

Burnley vs. West Bromwich Albion — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, noon

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, noon

Mixed Martial Arts

Morning Kombat — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Anik and Florian — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League — Florida

Baltimore vs. New York Yankees (SS) — MASN/YES, 1 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Toronto — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

New York Mets vs. Houston — MLB Network/Space City Home Network, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees (SS) vs. Pittsburgh — SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Cactus League — Arizona

Anaheim vs. Texas — FanDuel Sports Network West, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego — Padres.TV, 4 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Sacramento vs. San Francisco — NBC Sports Bay Area, 7 p.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight: 30 Clubs in 15 Days: Atlanta Braves — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight: 30 Clubs in 15 Days: Cincinnati Reds — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour: Phoenix Recap — FS1, 7 p.m.

Kevin Harvick Goes Drifting — FS1, 8 p.m.

NBA

NBA on TNT

Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers — TNT/truTV/Max, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Vince Carter/Shaquille O’Neal/Candace Parker

NBA on TNT Pre-Game Show — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

NBA on TNT Post Game Show — TNT/truTV/Max, 10 p.m.

Brooklyn at Cleveland — YES/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/WUAB, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit — Monumental Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at New Orleans — KTLA/Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network, 8 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Triple Threat — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Numbers on the Board — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA G League

Long Island Nets at Westchester Knicks — ESPN+/MSG Network, 11 a.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Delaware Blue Coats — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Osceola Magic — ESPN+/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7 p.m.

San Diego Clippers at Sioux Falls Skyforce — ESPN+/ClipperVision/FanDuel Sports Network Sun Extra, 7:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at Memphis Hustle — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Mexico City Capitanes — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Valley Suns — ESPN+/KPHE, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, noon

Pushing the Pile — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at New Jersey — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Scripps Sports/NESN, 7 p.m./Animated on NESNplus, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Philadelphia — TSN5/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh — Scripps Sports/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina — ESPN+/hulu/Disney+, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota — Altitude/FanDuel Sports North, 8 p.m.

New York Rangers at Winnipeg — MSG Network/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Montréal at Vancouver — TSN2/RDS/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim — Monumental Sports Network/Vicotry+/KCOP, 10 p.m.

Nashville at San José — FanDuel Sports Network South/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

New York Islanders at Los Angeles — MSG SportsNet/FanDuel Sports Network West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pre-Game — TSN3, 7:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Montréal at Vancouver/Washington at Anaheim/Nashville at San José/New York Islanders at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

PWHL

Minnesota Frost at Ottawa Charge — Amazon Prime Video (Canada only)/FanDuel Sports Network North, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1:45 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fútbol W — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Gojo and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

BetMGM The Daily Tip — Stadium, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz (Local hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

Bet Sweats — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Coach and Company — Stadium, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

All the Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder — DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

The Sports Reporters — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

Sportsday — BBC News, 12:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16

2nd Leg, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona

Barcelona vs. SL Benfica — UniMás/TUDN, 1:25 p.m. (1st Leg aggregate, 1-0)

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 1 p.m.

2nd Leg, Anfield, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain — UniMás/TUDN, 3:50 p.m. (1st Leg aggregate, 1-0)

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

2nd Leg, Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

Inter Milan vs. Feyenoord — CBS Sports Network, 3:55 p.m. (1st Leg aggregate, 2-0)

Champions League Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Kate Scott/Jamie Carragher/Thiery Henry/Micah Richards

UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Champions Club — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

2nd Leg, BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Bayern München — Paramount+/ViX+, 4 p.m.