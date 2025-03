Mar 9, 2025; Uncasville, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts with guard Kaitlyn Chen (20) after a play against the Villanova Wildcats in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Basketball

Women’s

Unrivaled

Lunar Owls vs. Mist — TNT/truTV/Max, 7:30 p.m.

Vinyl vs. Rose — TNT/truTV/Max, 8:45 p.m.

Unrivaled Pregame — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

Unrivaled Postgame — truTV/Max, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Big Sky Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, ID

Idaho State vs. Montana State — Scripps Sports/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Portland State vs. Idaho — Scripps Sporrts/ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association Tournament

Semifinals, Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

Delaware vs. Towson — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington vs. College of Charleston — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament

Semifinals, Corteva Coliseum, Indiana State Fairgrounds, Indianapolis, IN

Robert Morris vs. Oakland — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Southern Conference Tournament

Championship, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, NC

Furman vs. Wofford — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Southland Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, The Legacy Center, McNeese State University, Lake Charles, LA

Northwestern State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Nicholls vs. Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference Tournament

Championship, Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, FL

Arkansas State vs. Troy — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Saint Mary’s vs. Pepperdine — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco/Washington State — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s

America East Tournament

Semifinals — Home Sites

Bryant at Vermont — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Maine at Albany — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

American Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, UNT Coliseum, University of North Texas, Denton, TX

Rice vs. Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Charlotte vs. Temple — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina vs. East Texas — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tulane vs. South Florida — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Big East Conference Tournament

Championship, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino, Uncasville, CT

UConn vs. Creighton — FS1, 7 p.m.

Big Sky Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, ID

Weber State vs. Idaho State — Scripps Sports/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Idaho vs. Montana — Scripps Sports/ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament

Semifinals, Corteva Coliseum, Indiana State Fairgrounds, Indianapolis, IN

Wisconsin-Green Bay vs. Robert Morris — ESPN+, noon

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Cleveland State — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

UNLV vs. Boise State — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

San Diego State vs. New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 5:30 p.m.

Wyoming vs. Air Force — Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

Colorado State vs. Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 10:30 p.m.

Northeast Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

Chicago State at Central Connecticut State — NEC Front Row, 7 p.m.

Le Moyne at Saint Francis — NEC Front Row, 7 p.m.

Long Island University at Fairleigh Dickinson — NEC Front Row, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Stonehill — NEC Front Row, 7 p.m.

Patriot League Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

Boston University at Lehigh — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Bucknell at Colgate — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross at Navy — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at Army — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Southland Conference Tournament

First Round, The Legacy Center, McNeese State University, Lake Charles, LA

Northwestern State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, noon

Texas-Rio Grande Valley vs. Nicholls — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference Tournament

Championship, Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, FL

Arkansas State vs. James Madison — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Gonzaga vs. Oregon State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Portland vs. Washington State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

SEC Inside: Arkansas Gymnastics — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Johns Hopkins at Syracuse — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

College Softball

Texas at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 28

West Ham United vs. Newcastle United — USA Network/Universo, 3:55 p.m.

Announcers: Paul Burmeister/Danny Higginbotham

Premier League Live — USA Network, 3 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 27

RCD Espanyol de Barcelona vs. Girona — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 3:55 p.m.

LaLiga Complete Highlights Show — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League — Florida

Detroit vs. New York Yankees — YES, 1 p.m.

Houston vs. Toronto — MLB Network/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh — SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

St. Louis vs. New York Mets — MLB Network/SNY, 6 p.m.

Cactus League — Arizona

Arizona vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m./MLB Network, midnight (same day coverage)

Cincinnati vs. San Diego — Padres.TV, 4 p.m.

Colorado vs. Anaheim — FanDuel Sports Network West, 4 p.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight: 30 Clubs in 15 Days: Toronto Blue Jays — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight: 30 Clubs in 15 Days: Milwaukee Brewers — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

NBA

Charlotte at Miami — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Brooklyn — Spectrum SportsNet/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Boston — KJZZ/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Toronto — Monumental Sports Network/Sportsnet East/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City — NBA TV/Altitude/KTVD/FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago — FanDual Sports Network Indiana/Chicago Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Houston — FanDuel Sports Network/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis — KPHE/KTVK/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio — KFAA/KENS, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Golden State — KUNP/KATU 2.2, 10 p.m.

New York at Sacramento — NBA TV/MSG Network/;NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel Sports Network, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet East/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA TV GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

Motor City Cruise vs. South Bay Lakers — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, noon

Pushing the Pile — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Amazon Prime Monday Night Hockey

Announcers: John Forslund/Jody Shelley/Thomas Hickey

Detroit Red Wings at Ottawa Senators — Amazon Prime Video/TVA Sports/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo — Sportsnet West/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado — TVA Sports Direct/Chicago Sports Network Plus/Altitude 2, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Utah Hockey Club — Sportsnet Ontario/TVA Sports/KUPX, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Edmonton at Buffalo Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Chicago at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Toronto at Utah Hockey Club — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Serie A

Matchday 28

SS Lazio vs. Udinese Calcio — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 27

Beşiktaş vs. Gaziantep — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 1:25 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

MASL Monday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.