Feb 26, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers center Johni Broome (4) talks with head coach Bruce Pearl and assistant coach Steven Pearl during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Basketball

Women’s

Unrivaled

Lunar Owls vs. Vinyl — truTV/Max, 6 p.m.

Mist vs. Rose — truTV/Max, 7:15 p.m.

Unrivaled Unlocked — truTV, 8:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 24

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC St. Pauli vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. 1 FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SV Werder Bremen vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. TSG Hoffenheim — ESPN+. 9:20 a.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Goal Arena-The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Maryland at Penn State — Big Ten Network, noon

UConn at Providence — CBS, noon

American at Colgate — CBS Sports Network, noon

Miami (FL) at North Carolina — ESPN, noon

Clemson at Virginia — ESPN2, noon

Butler at Villanova — Fox, noon

Syracuse at Virginia Tech — The CW, noon

Saint Joseph’s at Fordham — USA Network, noon

Auburn at Kentucky — ABC, 1 p.m.

Arkansas at South Carolina — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

East Tennessee State at The Citadel — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Boston University — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Army — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Ohio — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Vermont at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Youngstown State at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Richmond at Dayton — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Kansas — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Mississippi — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tulane at Tulsa — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Hofstra — MSG Network/FloSports, 2 p.m.

Monmouth at Drexel — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FloSports, 2 p.m.

George Mason at Duquesne — SportsNet Pittsburgh/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Albany at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Ball State at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Maine — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Radford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Furman at Wofford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Florida International — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at William & Mary — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Nebraska-Omaha — Summit League Network, 2 p.m.

Seton Hall vs. St. John’s (at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY) — CBS, 2:15 p.m.

Wright State vs. IU Indianapolis (at Corteva Coliseum, Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, Indianapolis, IN) — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

North Carolina State at Georgia State — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Central Florida at TCU — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

South Dakota State at Denver — Summit League Network, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at East Texas A&M — ESPN+, 3:15 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Alabama State — HBCU Go, 3:30 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

USC at Oregon — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Saint Louis — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Morgan State at Maryland-Eastern Shore — Delmarva Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Alabama at Tennessee — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Cleveland State — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Samford at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Utah State at Colorado State — FS1, 4 p.m.

Hampton at Towson — Monumental Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Air Force at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Brown at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Coppin State at Delaware State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Wisconsin-Milwaukee –ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Howard at North Carolina Central — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Lindenwood at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Loyola Maryland at Navy — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Montana State at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Carollina-Asheville at Winthrop — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Southern Utah at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Yale at Harvard — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Alcorn State — YouTube, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston — CBS, 4:30 p.m.

Creighton at Xavier — Fox, 4:30 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Houston Christian at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Morehead State at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Toledo at Buffalo — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Western Carolina at Mercer — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Western Michigan at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Jackson State — YouTube, 4:30 p.m.

SMU at Stanford — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Idaho State at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Montana at Portland State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Portland at San Diego — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Weber State at Idaho — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

North Dakota at South Dakota — Summit League Network, 5 p.m.

Notre Dame at Wake Forest — The CW, 5:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Southern at Bethune-Cookman — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Louisville — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Central Connecticut at Wagner — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Washington — Peacock, 6 p.m.

Missouri at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Campbell at College of Charleston — WCBD/FloSports, 6 p.m.

La Salle at George Washington — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Nicholls at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Penn at Columbia — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

URI at UMass — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Florida State at Duke — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Boise State at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 7 p.m.

Arizona State at Utah — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Longwood at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at Pacific — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Kentucky at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Delaware at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Mississippi Valley State — YouTube, 7 p.m.

San Diego State at Wyoming — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Georgia at Texas — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Marquette at Georgetown — Peacock, 8 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at St. Thomas — Summit League Network, 8 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Baylor — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M at Florida — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Iowa State — ESPN, 9 p.m.

California Baptist at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Oregon State at Saint Mary’s — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

West Virginia at BYU — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Boston College at Cal — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Seattle — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Long Bech State at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Washington State at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco (at Chase Center, San Francisco, CA) — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i/ESPN+, midnight

Women’s

Providence at Georgetown — FS1, noon

Detroit Mercy at IU Indianapolis — ESPN+, noon

Ken State at Akron — ESPN+, noon

Navy at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, noon

Alabama A&M at Alabama State — HBCU Go, 1 p.m.

Ball State at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Canisius at Iona — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Davidson — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

George Washington at URI — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Incarnate Word at East Texas A&M — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at North Dakota — Midco Sports Two, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan State — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Army at Lehigh — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Boston University at Lafayette — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Central Michigan at Toledo — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Cleveland State at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Colgate at American — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Coppin State at Delaware State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Buffalo — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Stetson — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Furman at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at Bucknell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Houston Christian at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Howard at North Carolina Central — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Liberty at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lindenwood at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Maine at Bryant — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Marist at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Vermont — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Merrimack at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Morehead State at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Siena — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Manhattan — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Mercer — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Oakland — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Queens at West Georgia — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Radford at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Richmond at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at Wright State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Longwood — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Binghamton — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at La Salle — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Winthrop at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Yale at Columbia — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Boise State at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Bellarmine at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Brown at Cornell — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Wichita State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Drake at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Duquesne at George Mason — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Bradley — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

New Mexico State at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

New Orleans at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Nicholls at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Saint Louis at Loyola Chicago — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Murray State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Memphis — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

UAB at North Texas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Western Carolina at Samford — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

BYU at Utah — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Florida International at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Ohio — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Nevada at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Idaho State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Lipscomb at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

McNeese at Lamar — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Oregon State at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Portland at Pacific — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Portland State at Montana — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Sacramento State at Montana State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at California Baptist — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

San José State at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Gonzaga at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Hawai’i at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Missouri State at Belmont — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Indiana State at Evansville — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Arkansas at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Indiana State at Evansville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Penn at Harvard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Fairfield — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

USC at UCLA — Fox, 9 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Big Four Meet, Xfinity Center, University of Maryland, College Park, MD

Maryland vs. Michigan vs. Minnesota vs. Illinois — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Colgate at Union — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

UMass at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Notre Dame — Peacock, 6:05 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Minnesota-Duluth — KBJR, 7 p.m.

Boston College at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cornell at RPI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Yale — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Brown — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Clarkson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Providence at Merrimack — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UConn at Northeastern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Maine — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Arizona State at Nebraska-Omaha — KPHE/KTVK/WOWT, 8 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Virginia at Johns Hopkins — ESPNU, noon

Maryland at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 35

Leeds United vs. West Bromwich Albion — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 a.m.

Queens Park Rangers vs. Sheffield United — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

EFL League One

Matchday 34

Wrexham vs. Bolton Wanderers — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Charlton — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 a.m.

FA Cup

Fifth Round Proper

Crystal Palace vs. Millwall — ESPN+, 7:10 p.m.

Preston North End vs. Burnley — ESPN+, 7:10 a.m.

AFC Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Plymouth Argyle — ESPN+, 12:15 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, PGA National Resort, Palm Beach Gardens, FL

3rd Round

Announcers — Golf Channel/NBC/Peacock: (play-by-play) Dan Hicks/Steve Sands//(analysts) Curt Byrum/Brad Faxon/Smylie Kaufman/Kevin Kisner//(reporters) Curt Byrum/Smylie Kaufman/Jim “Bones” Mackay/John Wood//(interviews) Damon Hack

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Marquee Group: Rico Hoey/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Rikuya Hoshino/Denny McCarthy & Chris Kirk/Matt McCarty — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 7, 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Rico Hoey/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Luke Clanton/Brice Garnett — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LPGA Tour

HSBC Women’s World Championship, Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course), Sentosa Island, Singapore

Final Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

DP World Tour

South African Open Championship, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa

Final Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, FL

Practice 2 — FS2, 10 a.m.

Qualifications — FS1, 2:30 p.m.