Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates after Brunson makes a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half during game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

NCAA Division I Baseball Championship

Super Regionals

Austin Region, UFCU Disch–Falk Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Announcers: Karl Ravech/Chris Burke/Kyle Peterson

Game 3: Texas vs. Oregon — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 9 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

College Basketball

The Hoops HQ Show — Fubo Sports Network, 11;30 a.m.

College Basketball Talk — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

College Football

ACC Network Football Podcast — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Ross Tucker College Draft — DraftKings Network, 9:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Stage 2: Saint-Martin-Le-Vinoux to Le Puy-en-Velay — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 a.m.

Golf

USGA

Announcers: Rich Lerner/Damon Hack/Matt Adams/Brendon de Jonge/Tripp Isenhour

U.S. Open Qualifying (Golf’s Longest Day) — Golf Channel, noon

U.S. Open Qualifying (Golf’s Longest Day) — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

5 Clubs With Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour-The Drop — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Reloaded: UFC 281-Adesanya vs. Pereira — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Tampa Bay — NESN/Rays.TV, 6:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Cleveland — FS1/Fox One//YES/CleGuardians.TV, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore — Mariners.TV/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Anaheim — MLB Network (backup)//Space City Home Network/Angels Broadcast Television, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at San Diego — Reds.TV/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco — MLB Network (main)//Nationals.TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

Philadelphia at Toronto — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Sacramento (at Las Vegas Ballpark, Summerlin, NV) — Brewers.TV/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Steve Phillips/Eduardo Pérez/Xavier Scruggs

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DaRosa

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Host: Brian Kenny

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Harold Reynolds/Dan Plesac

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network/MLB.TV, 7 p.m.

Host: Abby Labar

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

SPEED With Harvick & Buxton — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

NBA Finals

Game 3, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Announcers: Mike Breen/Richard Jefferson/Tim Legler//Lisa Salters

San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 8:30 p.m. (New York leads series 2-0)

NBA Today live from The Rutherford, New York, NY — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Draymond Green/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off live from Madison Square Garden, New York, NY — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off live from Madison Square Garden, New York, NY — ABC/ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Pat McAfee/Darius Butler/Connor Campbell/Kendrick Perkins/Quentin Richardson/Ty Schmit

The Pat McAfee at the NBA Finals — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Draymond Green/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

Inside the NBA live from Madison Square Garden, New York, NY — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Basketcast — NBA TV, noon

The Association: Finals Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks NBA Finals In-Game Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

The Association: NBA Finals Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Good Morning Football: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

NFL Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

Overreaction Monday — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Icahn Stadium, New York, NY

Netherlands vs. Uzbekistan — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

International Friendly, Decathlon Arena — Stade Pierre Mauroy, Villeneuve d’Ascq, France

France vs. Northern Ireland — FS2/Fox One, 3 p.m.

International Friendly, Estadio Cuauhtémoc, Puebla, México

Peru vs. Spain — FS2/Fox One, 9:50 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 3 p.m.

Equipo Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 4 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Generación Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 6 p.m.

Pulisic — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Tricolor al día — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol Américas — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11:15 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 a.,m.

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

The Craig Carton Show — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — NBCSN/Peacock, noon

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, noon

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

All the Smoke Dugout — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt live from Madison Square Garden, New York, NY — ESPN,midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Pushing the Odds with Matt Perrault — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Boss Open (ATP Tour)/HSBC Championships (WTA Tour)/Libema Open (ATP Tour/WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Courtside Live: Boss Open (ATP Tour)/HSBC Championships (WTA Tour)/Libema Open (ATP Tour/WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)

WNBA

Commissioners Cup

WNBA on NBCSN/Peacock

Announcers — NBCSN/Peacock: Zora Stephenson/Sarah Kustok//Ashley ShahAhmadi

Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics — NBCSN/Peacock//WTHR/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun — WNYW/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

WNBA on USA

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces — USA Network//KUNS/KMCC, 10 p.m.