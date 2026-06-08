All Times Eastern
College Baseball
NCAA Division I Baseball Championship
Super Regionals
Austin Region, UFCU Disch–Falk Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX
Announcers: Karl Ravech/Chris Burke/Kyle Peterson
Game 3: Texas vs. Oregon — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 9 p.m. (series tied 1-1)
College Basketball
The Hoops HQ Show — Fubo Sports Network, 11;30 a.m.
College Basketball Talk — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
College Football
ACC Network Football Podcast — ACC Network, 5 p.m.
Ross Tucker College Draft — DraftKings Network, 9:30 p.m.
Cycling
Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Stage 2: Saint-Martin-Le-Vinoux to Le Puy-en-Velay — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 a.m.
Golf
USGA
Announcers: Rich Lerner/Damon Hack/Matt Adams/Brendon de Jonge/Tripp Isenhour
U.S. Open Qualifying (Golf’s Longest Day) — Golf Channel, noon
U.S. Open Qualifying (Golf’s Longest Day) — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
5 Clubs With Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
PGA Tour-The Drop — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Reloaded: UFC 281-Adesanya vs. Pereira — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.
MLB
American League
Boston at Tampa Bay — NESN/Rays.TV, 6:30 p.m.
New York Yankees at Cleveland — FS1/Fox One//YES/CleGuardians.TV, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore — Mariners.TV/MASN, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Anaheim — MLB Network (backup)//Space City Home Network/Angels Broadcast Television, 9:30 p.m.
National League
Cincinnati at San Diego — Reds.TV/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco — MLB Network (main)//Nationals.TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.
Interleague
Philadelphia at Toronto — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Sacramento (at Las Vegas Ballpark, Summerlin, NV) — Brewers.TV/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.
Announcers: Steve Phillips/Eduardo Pérez/Xavier Scruggs
The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DaRosa
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
Host: Brian Kenny
MLB Now — MLB Network, noon
Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Harold Reynolds/Dan Plesac
MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB Network/MLB.TV, 7 p.m.
Host: Abby Labar
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
NASCAR
SPEED With Harvick & Buxton — FS1, 11:30 p.m.
NBA Playoffs
NBA Finals
Game 3, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
Announcers: Mike Breen/Richard Jefferson/Tim Legler//Lisa Salters
San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 8:30 p.m. (New York leads series 2-0)
NBA Today live from The Rutherford, New York, NY — ESPN, 3 p.m.
Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Draymond Green/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith
NBA Tip-Off live from Madison Square Garden, New York, NY — ESPN, 7 p.m.
NBA Tip-Off live from Madison Square Garden, New York, NY — ABC/ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m.
Announcers: Pat McAfee/Darius Butler/Connor Campbell/Kendrick Perkins/Quentin Richardson/Ty Schmit
The Pat McAfee at the NBA Finals — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 8:30 p.m.
Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Draymond Green/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith
Inside the NBA live from Madison Square Garden, New York, NY — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.
Basketcast — NBA TV, noon
The Association: Finals Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks NBA Finals In-Game Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.
The Association: NBA Finals Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
Good Morning Football: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.
NFL Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.
The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.
Overreaction Monday — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
NHL
NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Soccer
Men’s
International Friendly, Icahn Stadium, New York, NY
Netherlands vs. Uzbekistan — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.
International Friendly, Decathlon Arena — Stade Pierre Mauroy, Villeneuve d’Ascq, France
France vs. Northern Ireland — FS2/Fox One, 3 p.m.
International Friendly, Estadio Cuauhtémoc, Puebla, México
Peru vs. Spain — FS2/Fox One, 9:50 p.m.
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.
Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 3 p.m.
Equipo Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 4 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Generación Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 6 p.m.
Pulisic — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.
Tricolor al día — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Fútbol Américas — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11:15 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 a.,m.
The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
The Craig Carton Show — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — NBCSN/Peacock, noon
NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, noon
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
All the Smoke Dugout — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.
The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPNews, 4 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
ACC PM — ACC Network, 6 p.m.
Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPNews, 7 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.
El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt live from Madison Square Garden, New York, NY — ESPN,midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
Pushing the Odds with Matt Perrault — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Tennis
Courtside Live: Boss Open (ATP Tour)/HSBC Championships (WTA Tour)/Libema Open (ATP Tour/WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.
Courtside Live: Boss Open (ATP Tour)/HSBC Championships (WTA Tour)/Libema Open (ATP Tour/WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)
WNBA
Commissioners Cup
WNBA on NBCSN/Peacock
Announcers — NBCSN/Peacock: Zora Stephenson/Sarah Kustok//Ashley ShahAhmadi
Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics — NBCSN/Peacock//WTHR/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.
New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun — WNYW/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.
WNBA on USA
Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces — USA Network//KUNS/KMCC, 10 p.m.
About Ken Fang
Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.
He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.
Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.