Jun 5, 2025; Paris, FR; Coco Gauff of the United States returns a shot during her match against Lois Boisson of France on day 12 at Roland Garros Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 13

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 1:06 a.m. (Sunday)

Carlton Blues vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:18 a.m. (Sunday)

Baseball

Banana Ball World Tour

Game 2, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Savannah Bananas vs. The Party Animals — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

AVP League

Week 2, Viejas Arena, San Diego State University, San Diego, CA

San Diego Smash vs. LA Launch — The CW, 8 p.m.

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

Lightweights, Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

Abdullah Mason vs. Jeremia Nakathila — ESPN/ESPN Deportes, 10 p.m.

CFL

Week 1

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Calgary Stampeders — CTV/TSN3/TSN4/CFL+, 7 p.m.

Edmonton Elks at BC Lions — TSN1/TSN3/TSN5/CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

College Baseball

NCAA Division I Baseball Championship

Louisville Super Regional

Game 2, Don Dobina Field at Ulmer Stadium, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY

Announcers: Mike Ferrin/Gaby Sanchez

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) — ESPN, 11 a.m. (Louisville leads series 1-0)

Chapel Hill Super Regional

Game 2, Bryson Field At Boshamer Stadium, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

Announcers: Eric Frede/Jensen Lewis

North Carolina vs. Arizona — ESPN2, noon (North Carolina leads series 1-0)

Durham Super Regional

Game 1, Jack Coombs Field, Duke University, Durham, NC

Announcers: Clay Matvick vs. Gregg Olson

Murray State vs. Duke — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Baton Rouge Regional

Game 1, Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field, Louisiana State University, Baton Route, LA

Announcers: Dave Neal/Ben McDonald

West Virginia vs. LSU — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Auburn Super Regional

Game 1, Samford Stadium – Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park, Auburn University, Auburn, AL

Announcers: Roy Philpott/Lance Cormier

Auburn vs. Coastal Carolina — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Fayetteville Super Regional

Game 1, Baum–Walker Stadium at George Cole Field, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR

Announcers: Tom Hart/Chris Burke/Kyle Peterson

Tennessee vs. Arkansas — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles Super Regional

Game 1, Jackie Robinson Stadium, University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers: Victor Rojas/Todd Walker

Texas-San Antonio vs. UCLA — ESPNU, 7 p.m.



Corvallis Super Regional

Game 2, Goss Stadium at Coleman Field, Oregon State University, Corvallis, OR

Announcers: Roxy Bernstein vs. Devon Travis

Oregon State vs. Florida State — ESPN2, 9 p.m. (Oregon State leads series 1-0)

Announcers: Kris Budden/Dari Nowkhah/Mike Rooney

Squeeze Play — ESPN+, noon

Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship: Baseball — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series

NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, TN

Qualifying Show 2 — FS1, 8:15 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

KLM Open, The International, Amsterdam, Netherlands

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

PGA Tour

Canadian Open, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, Caledon, Ontario, Canada

3rd Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: Steve Sands/Graham DeLaet/George Savaricas//Billy Ray Brown//Colt Knost//Kira K. Brown//CBS — Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Mark Immelman//Colt Knost//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Balionis

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 7, 11, 14 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 11 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 14 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

LPGA Tour

Shoprite LPGA Classic, Seaview (Bay Course), Galloway, NJ

Announcers: Grant Boone/Mel Reid//Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Karent Stupples

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

2nd Round — NBC Sports app, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

American Family Insurance Championship, TPC Wisconsin, Madison, WI

2nd Round — NBC Sports app, 3 p.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Korn Ferry Tour

BMW Charity Pro-Am, Thornblade Club/Carolina Country Club, Greer, SC

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, midnight

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 316

Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2, Prudential Center, Newark NJ

Early Prelims — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Prelims — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+ pay per view, 10 p.m.

UFC 316 Post Show: Dvalishvili vs. O’Mailley 2 — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLB

American League

Baseball Night in America, Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York, NY

Announcers; Joe Davis/John Smoltz//Ken Rosenthal

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees — Fox, 7:35 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota –MLB Network (backup)/Sportsnet/Twins.TV, 2 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland — Space City Home Network/CleGuardians.TV, 4 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City/Chicago Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/FanDuel Sports Network West, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Baltimore at Sacramento — MASN/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

Baseball Night in America, American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers — Fox, 7:35 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis — Spectrum SportsNet LA/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco — MLB Network (main)/FanDuel Sports Network South/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati — Dbacks.TV/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 4 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

New York Mets at Colorado — SNY/Rockies.TV, 10 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 10;30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Chicago Cubs at Detroit — MLB Network (main)/Marquee Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 1 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay — FanDuel Sports Network Florida/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 4 p.m.

Texas at Washington — Rangers Sports Network/MASN, 4 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals MLB In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Over the Plate — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees MLB In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9;30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS

Matchday 18

Free Game

Announcers — English: Josh Eastern/Jamie Watson//Spanish: Jesús Acosta/ Carlos Suárez

D.C. United vs. Chicago Fire — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

MLS Season Pass — Subscription Required

Announcers — English: Evan Weston/Miguel Gallardo//Spanish: José Bauz/Ivan Kasanzew

Colorado Rapids vs. Austin FC — Apple TV+, 9:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

DQS Solutions & Staffing 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI

Qualifying — FS1, 8 a.m.

Race — Fox, noon

NASCAR Cup Series

FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, NY

Announcers: Adam Alexander/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Trevor Bayne//Kim Coon//Marty Snider

Practice and Qualifying — Amazon Prime Video, 9:30 a.m.

NBA

Playoff Central: Live at the Finals — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 11

Gotham FC vs.Kansas City Current — CBS, 1 p.m.

Orlando Pride vs. Houston Dash — NWSL+, 7 p.m.

Bay FC vs. Portland Thorns — Ion, 7:30 p.m.

Angel City FC vs. Chicago Stars — Ion, 10 p.m.

NWSL on Ion Pre Match Show — Ion, 7 p.m.

NWSL on Ion Match Break Show — Ion, 9:30 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Pratt & Whitney Field at Rentschler Field, East Hartford, CT

Announcers — TNT/Max: Luke Wileman/Kyle Martino//Melissa Ortiz//Telemundo/Universo/Peacock: Andrés Cantor/Natalia Astrain

United States vs. Türkiye — TNT/Max//Telemundo/Universo/Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Men in Blazers Media Network Altcast — truTV/Max, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: Sara Walsh/DaMarcus Beasley/Brian Dunseth

U.S. Soccer Pregame — TNT/truTV/Max, 3 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Postgame — TNT/truTV/Max, 5:30 p.m.

International Friendly, Rice–Eccles Stadium, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

México vs. Switzerland — Univision/TUDN, 4 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Tricolor al dia — TUDN, 1 p.m.

ESPN Fútbol Center — ESPN Deportes, 2 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN Fútbol Center — ESPN Deportes, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Softball

Athletes Unlimited Softball League

Opening Day, The Stadium at Parkway Bank Sports Complex, Rosemont, IL

Talons vs. Bandits — MLB.com, 3 p.m.

Opening Night, Wilkins Stadium, Wichita, KS

Volts vs. Blaze — MLB Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

Best of All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 1 — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Sports Rundown — beIN Sports, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 2 — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

All The Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 9:30 a.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 3 — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward: The Beat of Their Own Drum — NBC, 11 a.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 4 — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 11:30 a.m.

Best of Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, noon

E60: The Other Hurley — ESPNU, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

SEC Storied: Volunteer for Life — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

E60: Only the Strong Survive — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

E60: Blood Brothers — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, midnight

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: The Bad Boys — ESPN2, midnight

SEC Now — SEC Network, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 a.m.(Sunday)

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

French Tennis Federation

Roland-Garros, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Women’s Singles Final: Aryna Sabalenka vs. Coco Gauff — TNT/truTV/Max, 9 a.m.

Men’s Doubles Semifinal: Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos vs. Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski — TNT/truTV/Max, noon

Women’s Doubles Final: Anna Danilina/Aleksandra Krunic vs. Sara Errani/Jasmine Paolini — truTV, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Live at Roland-Garros: Day 14 — TNT/truTV/Max, 8 a.m.

Live at Roland-Garros: Day 14 — TNT/truTV/Max, 11:30 a.m.

Live at Roland-Garros: Day 14 — TNT/truTV/Max, 2:30 p.m.

Best of Roland-Garros: Men’s Semifinal– truTV, 6 p.m.

Best of Roland-Garros: Women’s Final — truTV, 7:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

UEFA European World Cup Qualifiers

Qualifying Round — Matchday 3

Group G, Grawnd Nazzjonali, Ta’ Qali, Malta

Malta vs. Lithuania — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:50 a.m.

Group K, RCDE Stadium, Barcelona, Spain

Andorra vs. Spain — FS2, 11:50 a.m.

Group G, Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland

Finland vs. Netherlands — Fubo Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Group H, Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna, Austria

Austria vs. Romania — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Group K, Air Albania Stadium, Tirana, Albania

Albania vs. Serbia — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA World Cup Qualifying Matchnight Highlights: Matchday 3 Saturday — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

UEFA World Cup Qualifying Matchweek Highlights: Matchday 3 — Fox Soccer Plus, midnight

WNBA

Commissioner’s Cup

Announcers: Pam Ward/LaChina Robinson//Angel Gray

Las Vegas Aces at Golden State Valkyries — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky — CBS, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Sarah Kustok/Renee Montgomery/Dawn Staley

WNBA Tip Off — CBS, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury — KOMO 4.2/KTVK, 10 p.m.