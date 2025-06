Auburn players celebrate winning their NCAA Regional Baseball Tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Sunday June 1, 2025.

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 13

Richmond Tigers vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Geelong Cats vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

Vacant WBO International Welterweight Title, Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos Weigh-In — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Camp Life: Keyshawn vs. De Los Santos — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

The Art of Ward: Keyshawn Davis — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

CFL

Week 1

Toronto Argonauts at Montreal Alouettes — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/CFL+, 7:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pre-Game — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 7 p.m.

College Baseball

NCAA Division I Baseball Championship

Chapel Hill Super Regional

Game 1, Bryson Field At Boshamer Stadium, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

Announcers: Eric Frede/Jensen Lewis

Arizona vs. North Carolina –ESPN2, noon

Louisville Super Regional

Game 1, Don Dobina Field at Ulmer Stadium, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY

Announcers: Mike Ferrin/Gaby Sanchez

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Corvallis Super Regional

Game 1, Goss Stadium at Coleman Field, Oregon State University, Corvallis, OR

Announcers: Roxy Bernstein vs. Devon Travis

Florida State vs. Oregon State — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Auburn Super Regional

Game 1, Samford Stadium – Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park, Auburn University, Auburn, AL

Announcers: Roy Philpott/Lance Cormier

Coastal Carolina vs. Auburn — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

BYU Sports Nation: 2025 Basketball Recap — BYUtv, noon

College Football

This Is Football — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

College Softball

Women’s College World Series Finals

Game 3, OGE Energy Field at Devon Park, USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex, Oklahoma City, OK

Announcers: Beth Mowins/Jessica Mendoza/Michele Smith//Holly Rowe

Texas vs. Texas Tech — ESPN, 8 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Danielle Lawrie/Amanda Scarborough/Madison Shipman

7Innings Live: Championship Finals Special — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Danielle Lawrie/Amanda Scarborough/Madison Shipman

NCAA Women’s World Series Pregame Show — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: Missouri Softball — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series

NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, TN

Qualifying Show 1 — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

KLM Open, The International, Amsterdam, Netherlands

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

Canadian Open, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, Caledon, Ontario, Canada

2nd Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: Steve Sands/Graham DeLaet/George Savaricas//Billy Ray Brown//Colt Knost//Kira K. Brown

Featured Holes: 4, 7, 11, 14 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7 a.m.

Featured Groups: Ryan Fox/Tom Kim/Cameron Young//Wyndham Clark/Justin Rose/Adam Hadwin & Sam Burns/Max Homa/Sungjae Im//Nick Taylor/Taylor Pendrith/Mackenzie Hughes– ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:15 a.m.

Marquee Groups: Robert MacIntyre/Shane Lowry/Corey Conners & Rory McIlroy/Ludvig Åberg/Luke Clanton — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:30 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Rory McIlroy/Ludvig Åberg/Luke Clanton — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Sam Burns/Max Homa/Sungjae Im — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Hole: 7 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Hole: 14 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Shoprite LPGA Classic, Seaview (Bay Course), Galloway, NJ

Announcers: Grant Boone/Mel Reid//Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Karent Stupples

1st Round — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Champions

American Family Insurance Championship, TPC Wisconsin, Madison, WI

1st Round — NBC Sports app, 2 p.m.

1st Round — Gofl Channel, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Korn Ferry Tour

BMW Charity Pro-Am, Thornblade Club/Carolina Country Club, Greer, SC

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 316

Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2, Prudential Center, Newark NJ

UFC 316 Pre-Show — ESPN+, noon

UFC Live Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2 — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Ceremonial Weigh-In — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Combat Sports Report — SportsGrid, noon

MLB

American League

Boston at New York Yankees — MLB Network (main)/NESN/YES, 7 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland — MLB Network (backup)/Space City Home Network/CleGuardians.TV, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City/Chicago Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota — Sportsnet One/Twins.TV, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/FanDuel Sports Network, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Baltimore at Sacramento — MASN2/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

Friday Night Baseball, Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Announcers: Wayne Randazzo/Dontrelle Willis//Heidi Watney

Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee — Padres.TV/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis — Spectrum SportsNet LA/FanDuel Sports Network, 8:15 p.m.

New York Mets at Colorado — SNY/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco — MLB Network (main)/FanDuel Sports Network South/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 pm.

Interleague

Friday Night Baseball, Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

Announcers: Rich Waltz/Ryan Spilborghs//Tricia Whitaker

Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay — FanDuel Sports Network Florida/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 1 p.m.

Texas at Washington — Rangers Sports Network/MASN, 6:45 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA

Beyond the Arc — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

NBA Today live from Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Numbers on the Board — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Finals Film Room: Game 1 — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

The Tipoff — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

God Bless Football — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stanley Cup Final

Game 2, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Announcers — TNT/truTV/Max: Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Brian Boucher/Darren Pang//Jackie Redmond//Sportsnet/CBC: Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson/Gene Principe

Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers — TNT/truTV/Max//Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. (Edmonton leads series 1-0)

Hosts: Jason Altmann/Noah Blankenship

NHL in ASL — Max, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Wayne Gretzky/Henrik Lundqvist

NHL on TNT Face Off live from Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show live from Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada — TNT/trtTV, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central live from Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Brian Boyle/E.J. Hradek/Cory Schneider

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Kathryn Tappen/Jason Demers/Mike Rupp

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

Host: John Buccigross

The Point — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Stanley Pup — truTV/Max, 5:30 p.m.

Stanley Pup — Sportsnet, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Jamison Coyle/Brian Boyle/Mike Johnson/Mike Rupp/Cory Schneider/Kathryn Tappen

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Pregame — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Postgame — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL Today — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 11

Racing Louisville vs. Utah Royals — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego Wave vs. Seattle Reign — Amazon Prime Video, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Stadion Hristo Botev, Plovdiv, Belgium

Bulgaria vs. Cyprus — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:50 a.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports. 9:30 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

LatiNation Fútbol Cub — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Tricolor al dia — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter Americano — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

BetMGM The Daily Tip — Stadium, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Bet Sweats — Stadium, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

Coach and Company — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Sports Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Good Follow — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Front Office Sports Today — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

French Tennis Federation

Roland-Garros, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Men’s Semifinal: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Lorenzo Musetti — TNT/Max, 8:30 a.m.

Women’s Doubles Semifinal: Mirra Andreeva/Diana Shnaider vs. Sara Errani/Jasmine Paolini — truTV/Max, 10 a.m.

Men’s Semifinal: Jannik Sinner vs. Novak Djokovic — TNT/Max, 1 p.m.

Women’s Doubles Semifinal — truTV, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Live at Roland-Garros: Day 13 — TNT/Max, 7:30 a.m.

Live at Roland-Garros: Day 13 — TNT/Max, 11:30 a.m.

Live at Roland-Garros: Day 14 — TNT/truTV/Max, 4 p.m.

Best of Roland-Garros: Sabalenka vs. Świątek — truTV, 7 p.m.

Best of Roland-Garros: Gauff vs. Boisson — truTV, 8:30 p.m.

The Soccer Tournament

Men’s Group Stage

Round of 32, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

Selección Potrero vs. Hashtag United — ESPNU/ESPN Deportes, 11 a.m

Pumas De Alabama vs. Bournemouth — ESPNU, 12:45 p.m.

Pasha Luxury vs. Certified Lions FC — ESPNU/ESPN Deportes, 1:30 p.m.

Cardinal Legacy vs. Tenfifteen FC — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Women’s Group Stage

Round 2, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

US Women vs. Process FC — ESPNU/ESPN Deportes, 10 a.m.

Round 3, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

US Women vs. Angel City 7s — ESPNU/ESPN Deportes, 6:30 p.m.

UEFA European World Cup Qualifiers

Qualifying Round — Matchday 3

Group I, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

Norway vs. Italy — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Group J, National Arena Todor Proeski, Skopje, North Macedonia

North Macedonia vs. Belgium — Fubo Sports, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA World Cup Qualifying Highlights — FS2, 11 p.m.

WNBA

Commissioner’s Cup

Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun — Ion, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings — Ion, 9;30 p.m.

WNBA on Ion Pregame Show — Ion, 7 p.m.

WNBA on Ion Postgame Show — Ion, 11:30 p.m.