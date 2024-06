Hurdles are rolled off the track during day nine of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

All Times Eastern

CFL

Week 4

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN1/TSN3/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

CONMEBOL Copa América

Group Stage — Matchday 3 (Simultaneous Matches)

Group B, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Announcers — Fox: JP Dellacamera/Cobi Jones/Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

Mexico vs. Ecuador — Fox/Univision/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Group B, Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX

Announcers — FS1: Luis Omar Tapia/Maurice Edu//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

Jamaica vs.Venezuela — FS1/UniMás, 8 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/UniMás/TUDN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Juan Pablo Angel/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd

Copa América Tonight — Fox/FS1, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Jimmy Conrad/Melissa Ortiz/Wes Morgan

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 7:40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 9:50 p.m.

Copa América In-Gae LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Announcers: Phil Liggett/Bob Roll//Steve Porino/Christian Vande Velde

Stage 3: Plaisance to Turin — Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Monday)

Drag Racing

NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series

Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, OH

Qualifying Show 1 — FS1, 2 p.m.

Finals Round 1 — Fs1, 4 p.m.

Finals — Fox, 5 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria

Race — ESPN, 8:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN, 7:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, MI

Final Round

Announcers — Golf Channel/Peacock: George Savaricas/Frank Nobilo/Johnson Wagner//Billy Ray Brown//Colt Knost//CBS: Andrew Catalon/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Mark Immelman//Colt Knost//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Balionis

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Rickie Fowler/Ryan Fox/Matt Kuchar & Nick Dunlap/Dylan Wu/Will Zalatoris — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:45 a.m.

Marquee Group: Wesley Bryan/Jake Knapp/Sam Stevens — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:15 p.m.

Featured Group 1: Wesley Bryan/Jake Knapp/Sam Stevens– ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Joe Highsmith/Neal Shipley/Jhonnatan Vegas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, ` p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

USGA

U.S. Senior Open, Newport Country Club, Newport, RI

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Brad Faxon/Peter Jacobsen//Roger Maltbie//Mark Rolfing//Jimmy Roberts

Final Round — NBC/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Dow Championship, Midland Country Club, Midland, MI

Final Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, noon

Final Round — CBS, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Syracuse Mets at Buffalo Bisons — Stadium, 1 p.m.

On Deck — Stadium, noon

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: British Invasion — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Welterweight Stunners — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko: Episode 2 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko: Episode 3 — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko: Episode 4 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Sunday Night Baseball, Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Announcers: Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney

Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Connors/Tim Kurkjian/Jeff Passan

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

New York Yankees at Toronto — MLB Network (main)/YES/Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports North/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

National League

MLB Sunday Leadoff, Truist Park, Cumberland, GA

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin/Matt Capps//Wiley Ballard

Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves — The Roku Channel, 11:30 a.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame — The Roku Channel, 11 a.m.

Miami at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco — Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

International League

Houston at New York Mets — Space City Home Network/WPIX, 1:30 p.m.

San Diego at Boston — MLB Network (backup)/Padres.TV/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay — MASN/Bally Sports Sun, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox — Rockies.TV/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona — NBC Sports California/Dbacks.TV, 4 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon. TN

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Marty Snider

Race — NBC, 3:30 p.m.

NBA

Free Agent Fever — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA Today: Free Agency Special — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 5 p.m.

Inside the Association: Free Agency Special — Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

NHL

Celebrating the Cup: Florida Panthers Victory Parade — WTVJ/NHL Network, 11 a.m.

Top Shelf: 2024 Playoffs-Plays of the Stanley Cup Final — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Top 32 Draft Prospects — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Network Countdown: Top Rookie Seasons — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Network Countdown: Top Trades of All-Time — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 15

Gotham FC vs. Seattle Reign — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Angel City FC vs. Orlando Pride — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 p.m.

Olympic Trials

USA Track & Field

U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Day 8, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Paul Swangard/Ato Boldon/Sanya Richards-Ross/Kara Goucher/Trey Hardee//Lewis Johnson

Evening Session

Men’s Hammer Throw Final — Peacock, 5:50 p.m.

Women’s Pole Vault Final — Peacock, 6:15 p.m.

Men’s High Jump Final — Peacock, 6:30 p.m.

Men’s Triple Jump Final — Peacock, 6:55 p.m.

Women’s Javelin Final — Peacock, 7:10 p.m.

Finals: Men’s 5000m/Men’s 800m/Women’s 100m Hurdles/Women’s 1500m/Men’s and Women’s 400m Hurdles — NBC/Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

USA Gymnastics

U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Announcers: Mike Tirico (host)/Terry Gannon (play-by-play)/Tim Daggett/Samantha Peszek/John Roethlisberger//Zora Stephenson

Women’s Balance Beam — Peacock, 8:10 p.m.

Women’s Floor Exercise — Peacock, 8:10 p.m.

Women’s Uneven Bars — Peacock, 8:10 p.m.

Women’s Vault — Peacock, 8:10 p.m.

Women’s Day 2 — NBC/Peacock, 8:30 p.m.

Pickleball

PPA Tour

Orange County Cup, Life Time Rancho San Clemente, San Clemente, CA

Finals — Tennis Chanel, 2 p.m.

Soccer

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Matchday, 11 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Matchday, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Matchday, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Matchday 9:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

The Sweat — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Invincible — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9:30 a.m

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: Long Gone Summer — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Game Time Decisions Weekend Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Handle — DraftKings Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

The Short List: Top World Cup Players — NLSE, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Betting Above The Rim — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Game ON Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 1 p.m.

The Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

Game ON Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: False Positive — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

E60: No Easy Victories: The 1994 New York Rangers — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

La jugada– Univision/TUDN, midnight

Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

UEFA EURO 2024

Knockout Round

Round of 16, Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Announcers — Fox: Ian Darke/Landon Donovan//Geoff Shreeves//Mark Clattenburg (rules)

England vs. Slovakia — Fox/Univision/TUDN, noon

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 11 a.m.

UEFA Euro Today — Fox, 11 a.m.

Round of 16, RheinEnergieSTADION, Cologne, Germany

Announcers: Derek Rae/Robert Green//Tom Rinaldi//Mark Clattenburg (rules)

Spain vs. Georgia — Fox, 3 p.m.

UEFA Euro Today — Fox, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Jimmy Conrad/Melissa Ortiz/Wes Morgan

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 11:40 a.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 1:50 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 2:40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 4:50 p.m.

Euro 2024 In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

WNBA

Announcers: Pam Ward/Rebecca Lobo//Angel Gray

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Mark Jones/Debbie Antonelli//Christine Williamson

Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Announcers: LaChina Robinson/Chiney Ogwumike/Carolyn Peck

WNBA Countdown — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky — ESPN2/Bally Sports North Extra/WCIU, 3 p.m.