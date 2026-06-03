All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL Men’s — Round 13
Adelaide Crows vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
College Football
With the First Pick — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
All-Access: Kentucky Spring Football — SEC Network, 8 p.m.
College Golf
Men’s
NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship
National Championship, Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, Carlsbad, CA
Announcers: Steve Burkowski/John Cook//Billy Ray Brown//Emilia Doran//Jim Gallagher, Jr.//
Finals: Team Match Play — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.
College Softball
Women’s College World Series
Championship Series, OG&E Energy Field at Devon Park, USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex, Oklahoma City, OK
Announcers: Beth Mowins/Jessica Mendoza/Michele Smith//Holly Rowe
Game 1: Texas vs. Texas Tech — ESPN/ESPN Unlmited, 8 p.m.
Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Danielle Lawrie/Amanda Scarborough/Madison Shipman
NCAA Women’s College World Series Pregame Show live from OG&E Energy Field, Oklahoma City, OK — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 6:30 p.m.
7Innings Live: Championship Finals Special — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m.
FIFA World Cup
FIFA World Cup 2026: Stories From the Series: Toronto — FS1, 10 p.m.
FIFA World Cup 26 Preview Series: To The Wire — FS1, 10:30 p.m.
FIFA World Cup 26 Preview Series: Legacy — FS1, 11 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
The Memorial Tournament, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, OH
On the Range — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.
HotelPlanner Tour Series Highlights: 2026 Danish Golf Challenge — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
5 Clubs With Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
The Smylie Show — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Vanity Index Podcast — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.
Live From the U.S. Women’s Open — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Countdown: UFC 325: Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2 — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.
UFC Reloaded: UFC 300-Pereira vs. Hill — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
UFC Reloaded: UFC 303-Pereira vs. Prochazka — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
UFC Reloaded: UFC 313-Pereira vs. Ankalaev — CBS Sports Netwok, midnight
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota — Chicago Sports Network/Twins.TV, 1:30 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay — MLB Network (main)/Detroit SportsNet/Rays.TV, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston — MASN/NESN, 6:45 p.m.
Cleveland at New York Yankees — CleGuardians.TV/Prime Video (NY/CT/NJ), 7 p.m.
National League
Miami at Washington — MLB Network (backup)/Marlins.TV/Nationals.TV, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia — Padres.TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Bay Area/Brewers.TV, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m.
Interleague
New York Mets at Seattle — SNY/Mariners.TV, 3;30 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)
Kansas City at Cincinnati — Royals.TV/Reds.TV, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/BravesVision, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at St. Louis — Rangers Sports Network/Cardinals.TV, 7:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Chicago Cubs — NBC Sports California/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim — Rockies.TV/Angels Broadcast Television, 9:30 p.m.
Announcers: Steve Phillips/Eduardo Pérez/Xavier Scruggs
The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DaRosa
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
Host: Brian Kenny
MLB Now — MLB Network, noon
Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Harold Reynolds/Dan Plesac
MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.
MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB.TV, 8 p.m.
Host: Abby Labar
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)
NBA Playoffs
NBA Finals
Game 1, Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX
Announcers: Mike Breen/Richard Jefferson/Tim Legler//Lisa Salters
New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurts — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 8:30 p.m.
Announcers: Malika Andrews/Danny Green/Chiney Ogwumike/Kendrick Perkins/Shams Charania
NBA Today live from Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX — ESPN, 3 p.m.
Announcers: Ernie Johson/Charles Barkley.Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith
NBA Tip-Off live from Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX — ESPN, 7 p.m.
NBA Tip-Off live from Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m.
Inside the NBA live from Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.
Basketcast — NBA TV, 11:30 a.m.
Hoop Collective — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
NBA Shot Clock: The 2001 NBA Finals: 25th Anniversary Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.
The Association: Finals Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.
New York Knicks vs. San Antonio NBA Finals In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.
Commissioner Adam Silver Finals Game 1 Press Conference — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.
The Association: NBA Finals Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
Good Morning Football: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.
Pushing the Pile — CBS Sports Network, noon
Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
This Is Football — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
NHL
NHL Now — NHL Network, 5 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.
Soccer
Men’s
International Friendly, Stadion Feijenoord (De Kuip), Rotterdam, Netherlands
Netherlands vs. Algeria — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 p.m.
International Friendly, The Stadium at South Field, Brigham Young University, Provo, UT
Republic of Korea vs. El Salvator — BYUtv, 8:58 p.m.
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.
Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.
Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.
Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 3 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Generación Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 6 p.m.
Tricolor al dìa — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
The Craig Carton Show — SportsGrid 11 a.m.
B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon
NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, noon
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 3:30 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Inside ACCess — ACC Network, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
ACC PM — ACC Network, 6 p.m.
Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
All The Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.
Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
All The Smoke Dugout — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.
E60: Unrivaled — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
All the Smoke Dugout — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.
El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Thursday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)
Pushing the Odds with Matt Perrault — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Thursday)
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Thursday)
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Thursday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)
Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)
Tennis
French Tennis Federation
French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France
Men’s Quarterfinals: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Flavio Cobolli — TNT/HBO Max, 7:30 a.m.
Women’s Quarterfinals: Aryna Sabalenka vs. Diana Shnaider — TNT/HBO Max, 10 a.m.
Men’s Quarterfinals Night Match: Matteo Berrettini vs. Matteo Arnaldi — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 2:15 p.m.
Live at Roland Garros: Day 11 Studio Show — TNT/HBO Max, 7 a.m.
Live at Roland Garros: Day 11 Studio Show — TNT/HBO Max, 9;30 p.m.
Live at Roland Garros: Day 11 Bridge Show — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 1 p.m.
Live at Roland Garros: Day 11, Postmatch — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 5 p.m.
Men’s Doubles Semifinals/Mixed Doubles Final/Boys & Girls Singles/Doubles — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)
Mixed Doubles Semifinal #1 — truTV/HBO Max, 5 a.m. (Thursday)
WNBA
Commissioner’s Cup
WNBA on USA
Announcers: Kate Scott/Tamika Catchings//Terrika Foster-Brasby
Toronto Tempo at New York Liberty — USA Network/CTV2/TSN1/TSN5/WWOR, 7:30 p.m.
Announcers: Meghan McPeak/Lea B. Olsen//Paris Lawson
Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm — USA Network/KPHE/KUNS, 10 p.m.
Announcers: Lisa Kerney/Chamique Holdsclaw/Renee Montgomery
WNBA on USA Pregame Show — USA Network, 7 p.m.
About Ken Fang
Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.
He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.
Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.