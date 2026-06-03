Jun 2, 2026; San Antonio, TX, USA; A view of the midcourt logo during San Antonio Spurs practice on Media Day for the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 13

Adelaide Crows vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

College Football

With the First Pick — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

All-Access: Kentucky Spring Football — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship

National Championship, Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, Carlsbad, CA

Announcers: Steve Burkowski/John Cook//Billy Ray Brown//Emilia Doran//Jim Gallagher, Jr.//

Finals: Team Match Play — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

College Softball

Women’s College World Series

Championship Series, OG&E Energy Field at Devon Park, USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex, Oklahoma City, OK

Announcers: Beth Mowins/Jessica Mendoza/Michele Smith//Holly Rowe

Game 1: Texas vs. Texas Tech — ESPN/ESPN Unlmited, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Danielle Lawrie/Amanda Scarborough/Madison Shipman

NCAA Women’s College World Series Pregame Show live from OG&E Energy Field, Oklahoma City, OK — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 6:30 p.m.

7Innings Live: Championship Finals Special — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m.

FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2026: Stories From the Series: Toronto — FS1, 10 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 26 Preview Series: To The Wire — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 26 Preview Series: Legacy — FS1, 11 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

The Memorial Tournament, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, OH

On the Range — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

HotelPlanner Tour Series Highlights: 2026 Danish Golf Challenge — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

5 Clubs With Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

The Smylie Show — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Vanity Index Podcast — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Countdown: UFC 325: Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2 — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

UFC Reloaded: UFC 300-Pereira vs. Hill — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

UFC Reloaded: UFC 303-Pereira vs. Prochazka — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

UFC Reloaded: UFC 313-Pereira vs. Ankalaev — CBS Sports Netwok, midnight

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota — Chicago Sports Network/Twins.TV, 1:30 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay — MLB Network (main)/Detroit SportsNet/Rays.TV, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston — MASN/NESN, 6:45 p.m.

Cleveland at New York Yankees — CleGuardians.TV/Prime Video (NY/CT/NJ), 7 p.m.

National League

Miami at Washington — MLB Network (backup)/Marlins.TV/Nationals.TV, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia — Padres.TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Bay Area/Brewers.TV, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

New York Mets at Seattle — SNY/Mariners.TV, 3;30 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Kansas City at Cincinnati — Royals.TV/Reds.TV, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/BravesVision, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at St. Louis — Rangers Sports Network/Cardinals.TV, 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Chicago Cubs — NBC Sports California/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim — Rockies.TV/Angels Broadcast Television, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Steve Phillips/Eduardo Pérez/Xavier Scruggs

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DaRosa

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Host: Brian Kenny

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Harold Reynolds/Dan Plesac

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB.TV, 8 p.m.

Host: Abby Labar

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA Playoffs

NBA Finals

Game 1, Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

Announcers: Mike Breen/Richard Jefferson/Tim Legler//Lisa Salters

New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurts — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Danny Green/Chiney Ogwumike/Kendrick Perkins/Shams Charania

NBA Today live from Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johson/Charles Barkley.Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off live from Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off live from Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m.

Inside the NBA live from Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Basketcast — NBA TV, 11:30 a.m.

Hoop Collective — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NBA Shot Clock: The 2001 NBA Finals: 25th Anniversary Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

The Association: Finals Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

New York Knicks vs. San Antonio NBA Finals In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Commissioner Adam Silver Finals Game 1 Press Conference — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

The Association: NBA Finals Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Good Morning Football: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

Pushing the Pile — CBS Sports Network, noon

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

This Is Football — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Stadion Feijenoord (De Kuip), Rotterdam, Netherlands

Netherlands vs. Algeria — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 p.m.

International Friendly, The Stadium at South Field, Brigham Young University, Provo, UT

Republic of Korea vs. El Salvator — BYUtv, 8:58 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 3 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Generación Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 6 p.m.

Tricolor al dìa — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

The Craig Carton Show — SportsGrid 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, noon

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 3:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Inside ACCess — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

All The Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

All The Smoke Dugout — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

E60: Unrivaled — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

All the Smoke Dugout — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Pushing the Odds with Matt Perrault — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Thursday)

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

French Tennis Federation

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Men’s Quarterfinals: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Flavio Cobolli — TNT/HBO Max, 7:30 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinals: Aryna Sabalenka vs. Diana Shnaider — TNT/HBO Max, 10 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinals Night Match: Matteo Berrettini vs. Matteo Arnaldi — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 2:15 p.m.

Live at Roland Garros: Day 11 Studio Show — TNT/HBO Max, 7 a.m.

Live at Roland Garros: Day 11 Studio Show — TNT/HBO Max, 9;30 p.m.

Live at Roland Garros: Day 11 Bridge Show — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 1 p.m.

Live at Roland Garros: Day 11, Postmatch — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 5 p.m.

Men’s Doubles Semifinals/Mixed Doubles Final/Boys & Girls Singles/Doubles — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Mixed Doubles Semifinal #1 — truTV/HBO Max, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

WNBA

Commissioner’s Cup

WNBA on USA

Announcers: Kate Scott/Tamika Catchings//Terrika Foster-Brasby

Toronto Tempo at New York Liberty — USA Network/CTV2/TSN1/TSN5/WWOR, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Meghan McPeak/Lea B. Olsen//Paris Lawson

Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm — USA Network/KPHE/KUNS, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Lisa Kerney/Chamique Holdsclaw/Renee Montgomery

WNBA on USA Pregame Show — USA Network, 7 p.m.