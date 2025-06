Jun 1, 2025; Paris, FR; Frances Tiafoe of the United States returns a shot during his match against Daniel Altmaier of Germany on day eight at Roland Garros Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special Show #22-Monthly Special: Analysis II — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Football

All-Access: Kentucky Spring Football — SEC Network, 2:30 p.m.

Authentic ACC: SMU Spring Football — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Always College Football — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship

Group Play

Group A, Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela, Costa Rica

Puerto Rico vs. Guyana — FS2, 12:50 p.m.

United States vs. Costa Rica — FS2, 3:50 p.m.

Golf

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Fairways of Life with Matt Adams — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

GOLF Films: U.S. Open 125 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

U.S. Open Epics: 125 Years of the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

30 for 30 Be Water — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Morning Kombat — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Anik and Florian — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs. Team Sonnen: Episode 2 — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

American League

MLB on TBS Tuesday, Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York, NY

Cleveland at New York Yankees — TBS/truTV/Max//CleGuardians.TV/YES, 7 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS/Max, 6:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Boston — FanDuel Sports Network West/NESN, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/Chicago Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay — Rangers Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle — MASN2/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento — Twins.TV/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

MLB on TBS Tuesday, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers — TBS/truTV/Max//SNY/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS/truTV/Max, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Colorado at Miami — Rockies.TV/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington — Marquee Sports Network/MASN, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta — Dbacks.TV/FanDuel Sports Network Network South, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco — Padres.TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Houston at Pittsburgh — Space City Home Network/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis — FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays MLB In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid 8 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8:30 p.m.

MLB en vivo — UniMás/TUDN, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour: Nashville Recap — FS1, 11 p.m.

NBA

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Triple Threat — CBS Sports Network, noon

Numbers on the Board — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

High Tops: Best of 1st 2 Rounds of Playoffs — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Highlights: Best of Ja’Marr Chase — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Media Day — NHL Network, noon

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Media Day Recap — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

Soccer

Women’s

International Friendly, Energizer Park, St. Louis, MO

Announcers — TNT/Max: Luke Wileman/Julie Foudy//Melissa Ortiz//Universo/Peacock: Andrés Cantor/Natalia Astrain

United States vs. Jamaica — TNT/Max//Universo/Peacock, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Sara Walsh/Shannon Boxx/Julie Foudy/Becky Sauerbrunn//Melissa Ortiz

U.S. Soccer Pregame live from Energizer Park, St. Louis, MO — TNT/Max, 7:30 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Postgame live from Energizer Park, St. Louis, MO — TNT/Max, 10 p.m.

Host: Carlota Vizmanos

U.S. Soccer la previa — Universo/Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Women’s Euro 2022 Tournament Review — FS2, 3 p.m.

Kings World Cup Clubs 2025 — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Tricolor al dia — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Greenland: Venice — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Greenland: Thailand — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

BetMGM The Daily Tip — Stadium, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz (Local hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

All The Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Front Office Sports Today — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Izzy Gutierrez– DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. the New York Knicks — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

The Media Show: Fulll-time for Lineker at the BBC — BBC News, 10:30 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

French Tennis Federation

Roland-Garros, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Women’s Quarterfinal: Iga Świątek vs. Elina Svitolina — TNT/Max, 7:30 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal: Lorenzo Musetti vs. Frances Tiafoe — TNT/truTV/Max, 10 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal Featured Match: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Tommy Paul — TNT/tru/Max, 2 p.m.

Down the Line: Doubles Coverage — truTV/Max, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

Live at Roland-Garros: Day 10 — TNT/truTV/Max, 1 p.m.

Live at Roland-Garros: Day 10 — TNT/Max, 5 p.m.

Live at Roland-Garros: Day 11 — TNT/Max, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Women’s Nations League

League Phase — Matchday 6

League A: Group A3, RCDE Stadium, Barcelona, Spain

Spain vs. England — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

League A: Group A4, Strawberry Arena, Solna, Sweden

Sweden vs. Denmark — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1:30 p.m.

WNBA

Commissioner’s Cup

Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever — NBA TV/Monumental Sports Network/WALV, 7 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx — ESPN3/KPHE/FanDuel Sports Network North, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Pam Ward/LaChina Robinson//Angel Gray

Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Christiane Williamson/Monica McNutt/Carolyn Peck

WNBA Countdown — ESPN, 9 p.m.