All Times Eastern
Baseball
Banana Ball World Tour
Game 2, Autzen Stadium, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR
Savannah Bananas vs. Party Animals — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 4 p.m.
Banana Ball Live — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
CFL
Week 4
Ottawa Redblacks at Montréal Alouettes — TSN1/TSN5/RDS/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Dogs
2026 AKC Agility Premier Cup — ESPN, 3 p.m.
Drag Racing
NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series
NHRA Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, OH
Announcers: Brian Lohnes/Tony Pedregon//Amanda Busick//Bruno Massel
PS All-Star Callout — FS1/Fox One, 11 a.m.
Qualifying Show 1 — FS1/Fox One, noon
Finals — Fox/Fox One, 5:30 p.m.
FIFA World Cup
Knockout Stage
Round of 32, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Announcers — Fox/Fox One: Jacqui Oatley/Warren Barton//Katie Shanahan
South Africa vs. Canada — Fox/Fox One//Telemundo/Peacock, 3 p.m.
Hoy en el Mundial — Telemundo/Peacock, 1 p.m.
Vive el Mundial — Telemundo/Peacock, 1:30 p.m.
Announcers: Rob Stone/Carli Lloyd/Peter Schmeichel/Clarence Seedorf
FIFA World Cup Live — Fox/Fox One, 2 p.m.
World Cup Soccer In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
Announcers: Rob Stone/Clint Dempsey/Carli Lloyd/Peter Schmeichel/Clarence Seedorf
FIFA World Cup Postgame — Fox/Fox One, 5 p.m.
Todo el Mundial — Telemundo/Peacock, 5 p.m.
FIFA World Cup on Fox After Hours with James Corden — Fox, 11 p.m.
Formula 1
FIA Formula One World Championship
Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria
Race — Apple TV (Sky Sports UK), 8:55 a.m.
Race — Apple TV (F1 TV), 9 a.m.
Pre-Race Coverage — Apple TV (F1 TV), 7:10 a.m.
Grand Prix Sunday — Apple TV (Sky Sports UK), 7:30 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT
Final Round
Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.
Featured Groups: Min Woo Lee/Cameron Young & Ludvig Åberg/Andrew Novak — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.
PGA Tour Live BetCast — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:30 a.m.
Marquee Group: Tony Finau/Xander Schauffele — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:45 a.m.
Featured Group 1: Chris Gotterup/Collin Morikawa — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.
Featured Group 2: Brian Harman/Justin Rose — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.
Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Terry Gannon/Curt Byrum/Jim Furyk//Jim “Bones” MacKay//Smylie Kaufman//Ryan Lavner
Main Feed — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.
Announcers: Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Brad Faxon/Kevin Kisner//Jim “Bones’ MacKay//Smylie Kaufman//John Wood//Kira K. Dixon
Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 4 p.m.
Announcers: Anna Jackson/Rich Lerner/Amanda Blumenherst/Brandel Chamblee/Beth Ann Nichols/Mel Reid//Amy Rogers//Ryan Lavner
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
PGA of America
Women’s PGA Championship, Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, MN
Announcers: Cara Banks/Paige Mackenzie/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill//Emilia Doran//Mel Reid//Amy Rogers
Final Round — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 a.m.
Final Round — NBC/Peacock, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions
Dick’s Open, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, NJ
Final Round — Golf Channel app/GolfChannel.com, 3 p.m.
Final Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
Announcers: Anna Jackson/Rich Lerner/Amanda Blumenherst/Brandel Chamblee/Beth Ann Nichols/Mel Reid//Amy Rogers//Ryan Lavner
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Where It Lies: Van Cortlandt Park — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Where it Lies: Rancho Park — ESPN2., 6:30 p.m.
MLB
American League
MLB Sunday Leadoff
Announcers: Dave Flemming/Dallas Braden/Mark Gubicza//John Fanta
Sacramento Athletics at Anaheim Angels — NBCSN/Peacock, 3:15 p.m.
Sunday Night Baseball
Announcers: Jason Benetti/Roger Clemens/Will Middlebrooks//Anthony Rizzo
New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox — NBC/Peacock, 7:20 p.m.
Announcers: Bob Costas/Anthony Rizzo
Sunday Night Baseball Pregame — NBC/Peacock, 7 p.m.
Houston at Detroit — Space City Home Network/Detroit SportsNet, 1:30 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland — Mariners.TV/CleGuardians.TV, 1:30 p.m.
Texas at Toronto — Rangers Sports Network/Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — Royals.TV/Chicago Sports Network, 2 p.m.
National League
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Reds.TV/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York Mets — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY, 1:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — Marquee Sports Network/Brewers.TV, 2 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis — Marlins.TV/Cardinals.TV, 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco — BravesVision/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Padres.TV, 4 p.m.
Interleague
Arizona at Tampa Bay — Dbacks.TV/Rays.TV, 1:30 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore — Nationals.TV/MASN, 1:30 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota — Rockies.TV/Twins.TV, 2 p.m.
MLB Network Podcast — MLB Network, 7:30 a.m.
Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon
Over The Plate — MLB Network, 1 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB.TV, 2 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.
Sunday Stretch — Peacock, 6:15 p.m.
MLB Tonight: Sunday Scorecard — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series
Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA
Announcers: Adam Alexander/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte/Marty Snider/Shannon Spake/Danielle Trotta
Race — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 3:30 p.m.
Announcers: Marty Smith/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Jimmie Johnson/Jamie McMurray
NASCAR Nation Pre-Race — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 2:30 p.m.
NASCAR Nation Post Race — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 6:30 p.m.
NFL
Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 7:30 a.m.
Football America — DraftKings Network, 9 a.m.
Soccer
ESPN FC — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
Goool Morning America — ESPN Deportes, 9 a.m.
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.
La Copa Al Día — ESPN Deportes, 11 a.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.
Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 4 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
The Best of Coast to Coast with Nico Cantor — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.
Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 11 p.m.
Softball
Athletes Unlimited Softball League
Portland Cascade at Texas Volts — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 1 p.m.
Chicago Bandits at Oklahoma City Spark — MLB Network, 8 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.
Tech Now: World Cup: Game-Changing Tech — BBC News, 9:30 a.m.
Best of Dan Le Batard Show — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.
In the Arena: Serena Williams: Exodus — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
Gameday Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
In the Arena: Serena Williams: Love All — ESPN2, 11 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
HQ Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, noon
In the Arena: Serena Williams: This Is You — ESPN2, noon
All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 1 p.m.
Renee — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
All The Smoke Dugout — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.
Women’s Sports Now — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.
Gameday Scoreboard & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
30 for 30: Empire Skate — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.
All the Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 10:30 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, midnight
SportsCenter at Night – ESPN, midnight
El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN midnight
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Monday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Monday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Monday)
Best of Dan Le Batard Show — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Monday)
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)
Tennis
All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
The Championships, Wimbledon, All England Club, London, England, United Kingdom
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles: 1st Round — ESPN/ESPN Deportes/ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, 6 a.m. (Monday)
WNBA
WNBA on CBS
Announcers: Jack Gordon/Stephanie Ready//Hailey Sutton
Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings — CBS/Paramount+, 2 p.m.
Announcers: Chris Lewis/Deb Antonelli//Emily Proud
Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky — CBS/Paramount+, 4 p.m.
Announcers: Jenny Dell/Lisa Leslie/Renee Montgomery
WNBA Tip-Off Show — CBS/Paramount+, 1:30 p.m.
WNBA on ESPN
Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Rebecca Lobo//Holly Rowe
New York Liberty at Golden State Valkyries — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.
Announcers: Hannah Storm/Andraya Carter/Chiney Ogwumike
WNBA Countdown — ESPN/ESPN Unliimted, 6:30 p.m.
Portland Fire at Washington Mystics — NBA TV Canada/KPDX/Monumental Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Wrestling
AEW
Forbidden Door, SAP Center, San José, CA
Forbidden Door Buy In — HBO Max, 7 p.m.
Main Card — HBO Max Pay per view/Prime Video Pay per view, 8 p.m.
About Ken Fang
Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.
He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.
Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.