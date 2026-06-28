Jun 24, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Canada defender Derek Cornelius (13) dribbles the ball during the first half against Switzerland during a Group B match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at BC Place Vancouver. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Baseball

Banana Ball World Tour

Game 2, Autzen Stadium, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Savannah Bananas vs. Party Animals — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 4 p.m.

Banana Ball Live — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

CFL

Week 4

Ottawa Redblacks at Montréal Alouettes — TSN1/TSN5/RDS/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Dogs

2026 AKC Agility Premier Cup — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series

NHRA Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, OH

Announcers: Brian Lohnes/Tony Pedregon//Amanda Busick//Bruno Massel

PS All-Star Callout — FS1/Fox One, 11 a.m.

Qualifying Show 1 — FS1/Fox One, noon

Finals — Fox/Fox One, 5:30 p.m.

FIFA World Cup

Knockout Stage

Round of 32, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Announcers — Fox/Fox One: Jacqui Oatley/Warren Barton//Katie Shanahan

South Africa vs. Canada — Fox/Fox One//Telemundo/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Hoy en el Mundial — Telemundo/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Vive el Mundial — Telemundo/Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Carli Lloyd/Peter Schmeichel/Clarence Seedorf

FIFA World Cup Live — Fox/Fox One, 2 p.m.

World Cup Soccer In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Clint Dempsey/Carli Lloyd/Peter Schmeichel/Clarence Seedorf

FIFA World Cup Postgame — Fox/Fox One, 5 p.m.

Todo el Mundial — Telemundo/Peacock, 5 p.m.

FIFA World Cup on Fox After Hours with James Corden — Fox, 11 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria

Race — Apple TV (Sky Sports UK), 8:55 a.m.

Race — Apple TV (F1 TV), 9 a.m.

Pre-Race Coverage — Apple TV (F1 TV), 7:10 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — Apple TV (Sky Sports UK), 7:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

Final Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Groups: Min Woo Lee/Cameron Young & Ludvig Åberg/Andrew Novak — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.

PGA Tour Live BetCast — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:30 a.m.

Marquee Group: Tony Finau/Xander Schauffele — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:45 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Chris Gotterup/Collin Morikawa — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Brian Harman/Justin Rose — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Curt Byrum/Jim Furyk//Jim “Bones” MacKay//Smylie Kaufman//Ryan Lavner

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Brad Faxon/Kevin Kisner//Jim “Bones’ MacKay//Smylie Kaufman//John Wood//Kira K. Dixon

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Anna Jackson/Rich Lerner/Amanda Blumenherst/Brandel Chamblee/Beth Ann Nichols/Mel Reid//Amy Rogers//Ryan Lavner

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA of America

Women’s PGA Championship, Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, MN

Announcers: Cara Banks/Paige Mackenzie/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill//Emilia Doran//Mel Reid//Amy Rogers

Final Round — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 a.m.

Final Round — NBC/Peacock, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Dick’s Open, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, NJ

Final Round — Golf Channel app/GolfChannel.com, 3 p.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Anna Jackson/Rich Lerner/Amanda Blumenherst/Brandel Chamblee/Beth Ann Nichols/Mel Reid//Amy Rogers//Ryan Lavner

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Where It Lies: Van Cortlandt Park — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Where it Lies: Rancho Park — ESPN2., 6:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

MLB Sunday Leadoff

Announcers: Dave Flemming/Dallas Braden/Mark Gubicza//John Fanta

Sacramento Athletics at Anaheim Angels — NBCSN/Peacock, 3:15 p.m.

Sunday Night Baseball

Announcers: Jason Benetti/Roger Clemens/Will Middlebrooks//Anthony Rizzo

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox — NBC/Peacock, 7:20 p.m.

Announcers: Bob Costas/Anthony Rizzo

Sunday Night Baseball Pregame — NBC/Peacock, 7 p.m.

Houston at Detroit — Space City Home Network/Detroit SportsNet, 1:30 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland — Mariners.TV/CleGuardians.TV, 1:30 p.m.

Texas at Toronto — Rangers Sports Network/Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — Royals.TV/Chicago Sports Network, 2 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Reds.TV/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Mets — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — Marquee Sports Network/Brewers.TV, 2 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis — Marlins.TV/Cardinals.TV, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco — BravesVision/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Padres.TV, 4 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona at Tampa Bay — Dbacks.TV/Rays.TV, 1:30 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore — Nationals.TV/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota — Rockies.TV/Twins.TV, 2 p.m.

MLB Network Podcast — MLB Network, 7:30 a.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Over The Plate — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB.TV, 2 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Sunday Stretch — Peacock, 6:15 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Sunday Scorecard — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA

Announcers: Adam Alexander/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte/Marty Snider/Shannon Spake/Danielle Trotta

Race — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: Marty Smith/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Jimmie Johnson/Jamie McMurray

NASCAR Nation Pre-Race — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Nation Post Race — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 6:30 p.m.

NFL

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 7:30 a.m.

Football America — DraftKings Network, 9 a.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Goool Morning America — ESPN Deportes, 9 a.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

La Copa Al Día — ESPN Deportes, 11 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 4 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

The Best of Coast to Coast with Nico Cantor — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 11 p.m.

Softball

Athletes Unlimited Softball League

Portland Cascade at Texas Volts — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 1 p.m.

Chicago Bandits at Oklahoma City Spark — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Tech Now: World Cup: Game-Changing Tech — BBC News, 9:30 a.m.

Best of Dan Le Batard Show — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

In the Arena: Serena Williams: Exodus — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Gameday Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

In the Arena: Serena Williams: Love All — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

HQ Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, noon

In the Arena: Serena Williams: This Is You — ESPN2, noon

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 1 p.m.

Renee — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

All The Smoke Dugout — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

Women’s Sports Now — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Empire Skate — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

All the Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 10:30 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night – ESPN, midnight

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN midnight

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Monday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Monday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Monday)

Best of Dan Le Batard Show — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

The Championships, Wimbledon, All England Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles: 1st Round — ESPN/ESPN Deportes/ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, 6 a.m. (Monday)

WNBA

WNBA on CBS

Announcers: Jack Gordon/Stephanie Ready//Hailey Sutton

Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings — CBS/Paramount+, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Chris Lewis/Deb Antonelli//Emily Proud

Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky — CBS/Paramount+, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Jenny Dell/Lisa Leslie/Renee Montgomery

WNBA Tip-Off Show — CBS/Paramount+, 1:30 p.m.

WNBA on ESPN

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Rebecca Lobo//Holly Rowe

New York Liberty at Golden State Valkyries — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Hannah Storm/Andraya Carter/Chiney Ogwumike

WNBA Countdown — ESPN/ESPN Unliimted, 6:30 p.m.

Portland Fire at Washington Mystics — NBA TV Canada/KPDX/Monumental Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Wrestling

AEW

Forbidden Door, SAP Center, San José, CA

Forbidden Door Buy In — HBO Max, 7 p.m.

Main Card — HBO Max Pay per view/Prime Video Pay per view, 8 p.m.