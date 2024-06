Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; The draft board after round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 16

Sydney Swans vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

Gold Coast Suns vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Adelaide Crows vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Geelong Cats vs. Essendon Bombers — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

CFL

Week 4

Montréal Alouettes at Toronto Argonauts — TSN1/TSN4/CFL+, 7:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pre-Game — TSN1/TSN4, 7 p.m.

CONMEBOL Copa América

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group D, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Announcers — FS1: Luis Omar Tapia/Maurice Edu//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

Colombia vs. Costa Rica — FS1/UniMás/TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 5 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Juan Pablo Angel/Maurice Edu/Alexi Lalas

Copa América Tonight — FS1, 5 p.m.

Group D, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

Announcers — FS1: JP Dellacamera/Cobi Jones//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

Paraguay vs. Brazil — FS1/UniMás/TUDN, 9 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Clint Dempsey/Maurice Edu/Alexi Lalas

Copa América Tonight — FS1, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Jimmy Conrad/Melissa Ortiz/Wes Morgan/Juan Pablo Angel

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 5:40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 7:50 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 8:40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 10:50 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 6:25 a.m.

Sprint Qualifying — ESPN2, 10:25 a.m.

Sprint — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

PGA Tour

Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, MI

2nd Round

Announcers — Golf Channel/Peacock: George Savaricas/Frank Nobilo/Johnson Wagner//Billy Ray Brown//Colt Knost

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 6:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Akshay Bhatia/Stephan Jaeger/Min Woo Lee & Nico Echavarria/Matt Kuchar/Francesco Molinari with Peter Malnati/Davis Riley/Brendon Todd & Tom Kim/Robert MacIntyre/Cameron Young — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Cam Davis/Rickie Fowler/Will Zalatoris & Nick Dunlap/Chris Kirk/Erik van Rooyen — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7;30 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Tom Kim/Robert MacIntyre/Cameron Young– ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Nick Dunlap/Chris Kirk/Erik van Rooyen — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Hole: 15 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

DP World Tour

Italian Open, Adriatic Golf Club Cervia, Ravenna, Italy

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

2nd Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 10 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Dow Championship, Midland Country Club, Midland, MI

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 10 a.m.

2nd Round — Peacock, noon

USGA

U.S. Senior Open, Newport Country Club, Newport, RI

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Brad Faxon/Peter Jacobsen//Roger Maltbie//Mark Rolfing//Jimmy Roberts

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

2nd Round — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League

Regular Season

Welterweights & Featherweights, Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, SD

Prelims — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN, 10 p.m.

UFC 303 Pre=Show: Pereira vs. Prochazka 2 — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

UFC Live: Pereira vs. Prochazka 2 — ESPN, 4 p.m.

UFC 303 Countdown: Pereira vs. Prochazka 2 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Toronto — YES/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore — Bally Sports Southwest/MASN, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports West. 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle — Bally Sports North/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Miami at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — MLB Network (backup)/Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco — Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m./MLB Network (main), 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Friday Night Baseball

Announcers: Wayne Randazzo/Xavier Scruggs//Heidi Watney

Houston Astros at New York Mets — Apple TV+, 7:10 p.m.

Announcers: Alex Faust/Ryan Spilborghs//Tricia Whitaker

San Diego Padres at Boston Red Sox — Apple TV+, 7:10 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Jake Peavy//Russell Dorsey

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game Show — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay — MASN2/Bally Sports Sun, 6:50 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox — Rockies.TV/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona — NBC Sports California/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

ML Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, TN

Practice and Qualifying — FS2, 4:30 p.m.

Race — FS2, 8 p.m.

NBA

Beyond the Arc — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NHL

2024 NHL Entry Draft

Day 1, Sphere, Paradise, NV

Announcers — ESPN: John Buccigross/Kevin Weekes/Emily Kaplan//Leah Hextall//Meghan Chayka

Round 1 — ESPN/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2024 Draft Preview — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

The Point — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2024 Draft-Round 1 Recap — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 15

Kansas City Current vs. Houston Dash — Amazon Prime Video, 8 p.m.

San Diego Wave vs. Chicago Red Stars — NWSL+, 10 p.m.

Olympics

Path to the Paris: Part 4 — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Olympic Trials

USA Gymnastics

U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Announcers: Mike Tirico (host)/Terry Gannon (play-by-play)/Tim Daggett/Samantha Peszek/John Roethlisberger//Zora Stephenson

Women’s Day 1: Main Feed — Peacock, 7:40 p.m.

Women’s Balance Beam — Peacock, 7:40 p.m.

Women’s Floor Exercise — Peacock, 7:40 p.m.

Women’s Uneven Bars — Peacock, 7:40 p.m.

Women’s Vault — Peacock, 7:40 p.m.

Women’s Day 1: Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 8 p.m.

USA Track & Field

U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Day 6, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Paul Swangard/Ato Boldon/Sanya Richards-Ross/Kara Goucher/Trey Hardee//Lewis Johnson

Evening Session

Women’s Javelin Qualifying — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Men’s Hammer Throw Qualifying — Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s 100m Hurdles Qualifying/Women’s 1500m Semifinals/Women’s Pole Vault Qualifying/Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals/Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying/Men’s 800m Semifinal — USA Network/Peacock, 8 p.m.

Women’s Pole Vault Qualifying — Peacock, 8:55 p.m.

Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying — Peacock, 9:20 p.m.

Women’s 200m Semifinal/Women’s Shot Put Qualifing/Men’s 110m Hurdles — NBC/Peacock, 10 p.m.

Women’s Shot Put Qualifying — 10:15 p.m.

Paralympic Trials

U.S. Paralympic Swimming

U.S. Paralympic Team Trials, Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN

Announcers: Todd Harris/Michelle Konkoly

Qualifying Heats — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Finals — Peacock, 6 p.m.

U.S. Paralympics Track & Field

U.S. Paralympic Team Trials, Ansin Sports Complex, Miramar, FL

Announcers: Paul Swangard/Amanda McGrory/Katy Sullivan

Day 2: Morning Session — Peacock, 8 a.m.

Day 2: Afternoon Session — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Best Golazos of the 23/24 Season — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

WNBA

Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun — Ion, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury — Ion, 10 p.m.