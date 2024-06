Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks before the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 16

Brisbane Lions vs. Melbourne Demons — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

CFL

Week 4

Edmonton Elks at BC Lions — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/CFL+, 10 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4, 9:30 p.m.

College Baseball

SEC Now: Tennessee Baseball National Championship Celebration — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

CONMEBOL Copa América

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group C, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Announcers– Fox: John Strong/Stu Holden/Jenny Taft//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

Panama vs. United States — Fox/Univision/TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 5 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Clint Dempsey/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd

Copa Tonight — Fox, 5 p.m.

Group C, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Announcers — FS2: JP Dellacamera/Cobi Jones//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

Uruguay vs. Bolivia — FS2/UniMás/TUDN, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Juan Pablo Angel/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd

Cop Tonight — Fox, 8 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Jimmy Conrad/Melissa Ortiz/Wes Morgan

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 5:40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 7:50 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 8:40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 10:50 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, MI

1st Round

Announcers — Golf Channel/Peacock: George Savaricas/Frank Nobilo/Johnson Wagner//Billy Ray Brown//Colt Knost

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 6:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Peter Malnati/Davis Riley/Brendon Todd & Nick Dunlap/Chris Kirk/Erik van Rooyen with Akshay Bhatia/Stephan Jaeger/Min Woo Lee & Nico Echavarria/Matt Kuchar/Francesco Molinari — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Tom Kim/Robert MacIntyre/Cameron Young & Cam Davis/Rickie Fowler/Will Zalatoris — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7;30 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Nico Echavarria/Matt Kuchar/Francesco Molinari — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Cam Davis/Rickie Fowler/Will Zalatoris — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Hole: 15 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

DP World Tour

Italian Open, Adriatic Golf Club Cervia, Ravenna, Italy

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

1st Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 10 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Dow Championship, Midland Country Club, Midland, MI

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 10 a.m.

1st Round — Peacock, noon

USGA

U.S. Senior Open, Newport Country Club, Newport, RI

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Brad Faxon/Peter Jacobsen//Roger Maltbie//Mark Rolfing//Jimmy Roberts

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

1st Round — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Golfing the World: Florida Panhandle — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Golfing the World: County Kerry, Ireland — SportsGrid, 9:30 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League

Regular Season

Welterweights & Featherweights, Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, SD

Weigh-In — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UFC 303 Countdown: Pereira vs. Prochazka — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

UFC 202: Pereira vs. Prochazka 2 Preview Special — ESPN, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Texas at Baltimore — Bally Sports Southwest/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Toronto — YES/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City — FS1/Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco — MLB Network (backup)/Marquee Sports Network/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:45 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Interleague

Minnesota at Arizona — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports North/Dbacks.TV, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Chicago, 4 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

Finding Home: Journey to MLB — FS1, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBA

2024 NBA Draft

Day 2, ESPN Seaport District Studios, New York, NY

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Jonathan Givony/Bobby Marks/Bob Myers/Stephen A. Smith//Adrian Wojnarowski

Round 2 — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Christine Williamson/Tim Legler/Kendrick Perkins/Austin Rivers

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Beyond the Arc — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Inside the Association: Draft Special — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

SportsGrid 2024 NBA Draft Special — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Inside the Association; Draft Special — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Awards live from Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Paradise, NV — ESPN/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 3 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2024 NHL Awards Preshow — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2024 NHL Awards Recap — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

Olympics

Path to Paris: Part 1 — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Path to Paris: Part 2 — Stadium 2:30 p.m.

Path to Paris: Part 3 — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Olympic Trials

USA Gymnastics

U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Announcers: Mike Tirico (host)/Terry Gannon (play-by-play)/Tim Daggett/Samantha Peszek/John Roethlisberger//Zora Stephenson

Men’s Day 1: Main Feed — USA Network/Peacock, 6:30 p.m.

Men’s Floor Exercise — Peacock, 6:30 p.m.

Men’s High Bar — Peacock, 6:30 p.m.

Men’s Parallel Bars — Peacock, 6:30 p.m.

Men’s Pommel Horse — Peacock, 6:30 p.m.

Men’s Rings — Peacock, 6:30 p.m.

Men’s Vault — Peacock, 6:30 p.m.

USA Track & Field

U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Day 5, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Paul Swangard/Ato Boldon/Sanya Richards-Ross/Kara Goucher/Trey Hardee//Lewis Johnson

Evening Session

Men’s 800m 1st Round — Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Discus Throw Finals — Peacock, 7:55 p.m.

Men’s High Jump Qualifying/Men’s 110m Hurdles semifinal/Women’s 1500m Heats/Women’s 200m Heats — NBC/Peacock, 8 p.m.

Women’s Long Jump Qualifying/Men’s & Women’s 400m Hurdles Heats/Men’s Discus Throw Qualifying/Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Finals/Men’s 200m Heats/Men’s 5000m Heats — USA Network/Peacock, 9 p.m.

Paralympic Trials

U.S. Paralympic Swimming

U.S. Paralympic Team Trials, Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN

Announcers: Todd Harris/Michelle Konkoly

Qualifying Heats — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Finals — Peacock, 6 p.m.

U.S. Paralympics Track & Field

U.S. Paralympic Team Trials, Ansin Sports Complex, Miramar, FL

Announcers: Paul Swangard/Amanda McGrory/Katy Sullivan

Day 1 — Peacock, 4 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Invincible: Inbee Park — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Immortals: Olympic Standouts — NLSE, 1:30 p.m.

Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN 2 p.m.

The Elle Duncan Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsLine Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Bully Ball With Rachel & Boogie — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Durham — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

30 for 30: The Magic Moment — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight (Friday)

Cooligans — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Semifinals: Mallorca Championships (ATP Tour)/Rothesay International (ATP/WTA)/Bad Homburg Open (WTA Tour — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Friday)

WNBA

Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Southwest, 1 p.m.

Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics — NBA TV/NBC Sports Boston/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky — Amazon Prime Video/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 7 p.m.

Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm — Amazon Prime Video/WHTR 13.3/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO, 10 p.m.