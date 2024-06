Jun 22, 2023; Brooklyn, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver poses for photos with the 2023 NBA draft class before the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

CONMEBOL Copa América

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group B, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

Announcers — FS1: Luis Omar Tapia/Maurice Edu//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

Ecuador vs. Jamaica — Fs1/UniMás/TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 5 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Juan Pablo Angel/Maurice Edu/Alexi Lalas

Copa Tonight — FS1, 5 p.m.

Group B, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Announcers — FS1: JP Dellacamera/Cobi James//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

Venezuela vs. México — FS1/Univision/TUDN, 9 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Juan Pablo Angel/Maurice Edu/Alexi Lalas

Copa Tonight — FS1, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Jimmy Conrad/Melissa Ortiz/Wes Morgan

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 5:40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 7:50 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 8:40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 10:50 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

U.S. Open Epics: Michelle Wie: Breakthrough at Pinehurst — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Dream Big: The Michelle Wie Story — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko: Episode 3 — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grosso vs. Them Shevchenko: Episode 4 — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

UFC 303 Countdown: Pereira vs. Prochaska 2 — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Seattle at Tampa Bay — Root Sports/Bally Sports Sun, noon

Oakland at Anaheim — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore — Bally Sports Great Lakes/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — Sportsnet/NESN, 7 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — MLB Network (backup)/SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Midwest, 1:45 p.m.

Washington at San Diego — MASN2/Padres.TV, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco — Marquee Sports Network/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

MLB Network Showcase

New York Yankees at New York Mets — MLB Network/Amazon Prime Video/SNY, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Post Game — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit — MLB Network (main)/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Houston — Rockies.TV/Space City Home Network, 2 p.m./MLB Network (main), 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Miami at Kansas City — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Texas at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox — Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona — Bally Sports North/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network (main), 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA

2024 NBA Draft

Day 1, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Announcers — ESPN: Malika Andrews/Jay Bilas/Andraya Carter/Richard Jefferson/Monica McNutt/Jonathan Givony/Bobby Marks//Adrian Wojnarowski/ABC: Kevin Negandhi/Bob Myers/Stephen A. Smith/Monica McNutt/Jonathan Givony/Bobby Marks//Adrian Wojnarowski

1st Round — ESPN/ABC, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Christine Williamson/CJ McCollum/Kendrick Perkins/Austin Rivers

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Cassidy Hubbarth/Richard Jefferson/Kendrick Perkins

NBA Today Red Carpet Special — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Announcers: Jared Greenberg/Brendan Haywood/Andy Katz/Jerry Stackhouse//Jonathan Wasserman

2024 NBA Draft Preview Show — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

2024 NBA Draft Review — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Inside the Association: Draft Special — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

SportsGrid 2024 NBA Draft Special — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best 50 Goals — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Tennis

Center Court Live: Quarterfinals: Mallorca Championships (ATP Tour)/Rothesay International (ATP/WTA)/Bad Homburg Open (WTA Tour — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA EURO 2024

Group Stage — Matchday 3

Group E, MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany

Announcers: Derek Rae/Robert Green//Mark Clattenburg (rules)

Ukraine vs. Belgium — Fox, noon

Group E, Waldstadion, Frankfurt, Germany

Announcers: Jacqui Oatley/Warren Barton//Mark Clattenburg (rules)

Slovakia vs. Romania — FS1, noon

Announcers: Jules Breach/Giorgio Chiellini/Ariane Hingst/Peter Schmeichel

UEFA Euro Today — Fox/FS1, 11 a.m.

Group F, Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Announcers: Ian Darke/Landon Donovan//Tom Rinaldi//Mark Clattenburg (rules)

Georgia vs. Portugal — Fox, 3 p.m.

Group F, Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany

Announcers: Darren Fletcher/Owen Hargreaves//Mark Clattenburg (rules)

Czechia vs. Türkiye — FS1, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Jules Breach/Ariane Hingst/Alexi Lalas/Peter Schmeichel

UEFA Euro Today — Fox/FS1, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Jimmy Conrad/Melissa Ortiz/Wes Morgan/Maurice Edu

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 11:40 a.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 1:50 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 2:40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 4:50 p.m.