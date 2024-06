Jun 20, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) in action against Canada during the second half at Mercedez-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

CONMEBOL Copa América

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group A, Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, KS

Announcers — FS1: Luis Omar Tapia/Maurice Edu//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

Peru vs. Canada — FS1/UniMás/TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 5 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Juan Pablo Angel/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd

Copa Tonight — FS1, 5 p.m.

Group A, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Announcers: John Strong/Stu Holden//Ana Jurka//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

Chile vs. Argentina — FS1/Univision/TUDN, 9 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Juan Pablo Angel/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd

Copa Tonight — FS1, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Jimmy Conrad/Melissa Ortiz/Wes Morgan

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 5:40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 7:50 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 8:40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 10:50 p.m.

Golf

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Living Our Best Lives — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Build A Better Game — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Build A Better Game — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko: Episode 4 — ESPN, 10 p.m.

UFC Top 10: The Ultimate Fighter Alumni — ESPN2, midnight

Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Baltimore — Bally Sports Great Lakes/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay — Root Sports/Bally Sports Sun, 6:50 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — Sportsnet/NESN, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Anaheim — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Washington at San Diego — MASN2/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco — MLB Network (main)/Marquee Sports Network/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

MLB on TBS Tuesday

New York Yankees at New York Mets — TBS/YES/SNY, 7 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Houston — Rockies.TV/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox — Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Miami at Kansas City — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports North/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA

Beyond the Arc — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Numbers on the Board — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

2024 NBA TV Mock Draft — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

2024 NBA Draft Preview Show — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Hall of Fame Inductee Announcement — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Rugby

State of Origin

Week 2, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

New South Wales Blues vs. Queensland Maroons — FS2, 6 a.m. (Wednesday, Queensland leads, 1-0)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best 50 Goals — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Kickin’ It — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Softball

Athletes Unlimited

Aux Series 3, Wilkins Stadium, Wichita State University, Wichita, KS

Team Mazon vs. Team Nickles — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Team Alo vs. Team Nickels — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Athletes Unlimited Softball Studio — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Immortals: Elite Soccer Stars — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

The Immortals: Olympic Champs — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Immortals: Olympic Standouts — NLSE, 10:30 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Short List: Longevity — NLSE, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother to Brother — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 4:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Louisville — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Link Up with Kenny Bell — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

TNT Sports Tonight — truTV, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

TNT Sports: The Line — truTV, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

All the Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

All In: More to Gain: Episode 7 — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Oddball — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

All In: More to Gain: Episode 8 — NLSE, 7:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

SC Featured: The 900 Turns 25 — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

ACC Legends: Kay Yow — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wedesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Mallorca Championships (ATP Tour)/Rothesay International (ATP/WTA)/Bad Homburg Open (WTA Tour — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA EURO 2024

Group Stage — Matchday 3 (Simultaneous Matches)

Group D, Westfalenstadion, Dortmund, Germany

Announcers: Darren Fletcher/Owen Hargreaves//Tom Rinaldi//Mark Clattenburg (rules)

France vs. Poland — Fox, noon

Group D, Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany

Announcers: Jacqui Oatley/Warren Barton//Mark Clattenburg (rules)

Netherlands vs. Austria — FS1, noon

UEFA Euro Today — Fox/FS1, 11 a.m.

Group C, RheinEnergieSTADION, Cologne, Germany

Announcers: Ian Darke/Landon Donovan//Geoff Shreeves//Mark Clattenburg (rules)

England vs. Slovenia — Fox, 3 p.m.

Group C, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Announcers: Derek Rae/Robert Green//Mark Clattenburg (rules)

Denmark vs. Serbia — FS1, 3 p.m.

UEFA Euro Today — Fox/FS1, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Jimmy Conrad/Melissa Ortiz/Wes Morgan

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 11:40 a.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 1:50 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 2;40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 4:50 p.m.

WNBA

Commissioner’s Cup

Championship, UBS Arena, Elmont, NY

Announcers: Lisa Byington/Tamika Catchings/LaChina Robinson//Jess Sims

Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty — Amazon Prime Video, 8 p.m.