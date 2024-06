Jun 21, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) scores a goal against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the second period in game six of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Men’s College World Series Finals

Game 3, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE

Announcers: Karl Ravech/Chris Burke/Kyle Peterson//Kris Budden

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee — ESPN, 7 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Announcers: Dari Nowkhah/David Dellucci/Todd Walker

SEC Now live from Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE — ESPN/SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now live from Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE — ESPN/SEC Network, 10 p.m.

CONMEBOL Copa América

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group D, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Announcers — FS1: Luis Omar Tapia/Maurice Edu//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

Colombia vs. Paraguay — FS1/Univision/TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 5 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Juan Pablo Angel/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd

Copa Tonight — FS1, 5 p.m.

Group D, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Announcers — FS1: JP Dellacamera/Cobi Jones/Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

Brazil vs. Costa Rica — FS1/UniMás/TUDN, 9 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Clint Dempsey/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd

Copa Tonight — FS1, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Jimmy Conrad/Melissa Ortiz/Wes Morgan/Juan Pablo Angel/Maurice Edu

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 5:40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 7:50 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 8:40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTuve, 10:50 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

DP World Tour Highlights — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

U.S. Open Epics: 2016: Perfection at Pinehurst-Martin Kaymer — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Baltimore — Bally Sports Great Lakes/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay — Root Sports/Bally Sports Sun, 6:50 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — MLB Network (backup)/Sportsnet One/NESN, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Anaheim — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

MLB Network Showcase

Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals — MLB Network/Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m

Washington at San Diego — MASN2/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco — Marquee Sports Network/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

Philadelphia at Detroit — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox — Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Miami at Kansas City — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Diamond Dreams — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Stadium Unpacked — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA

The Ringer NBA Draft Special — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Hoop Collective — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

2024 NBA Draft: Get to Know — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL Stanley Cup Final

Game 7, Amarant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

Announcers — ABC: Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan//Sportsnet/CBC: Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson//Kyle Bukauskas

Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers — ABC/Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. (series tied 3-3)

Announcers: Steve Levy/Mark Messier/P.K. Subban//Emily Kaplan

The Point live from Amarant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Ron MacLean/David Amber/Kevin Bieksa/Jennifer Botterill/Kelly Hrudey//Elliotte Friedman

Hockey Central live from Amarant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Post Game — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers Stanley Cup LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Host: Arda Öcal

Inside the Crease — ESPN+, 11:30 p.m.

Olympics

Countdown to Paris: Eliud Kipchoge — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Countdown to Paris: Medals — NLSE, 10:30 p.m.

Olympic Trials

USA Track & Field

U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Day 4, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Paul Swangard/Ato Boldon/Sanya Richards-Ross/Kara Goucher/Trey Hardee//Lewis Johnson

Morning Session: Women’s Heptathlon, Day 2 — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Evening Session: Women’s Discus Qualifying– Peacock, 8 p.m.

Evening Session: Women’s Discus Qualifying/Men’s 110m Hurdles Heats/Women’s High Jump Final/Men’s Long Jump Final/Men’s 1500m Final/Women’s Steeplechase Heats/Women’s Heptathlon, Day 2/Men’s 400m Final/Women’s 5000m Final/Women’s 800m Final — NBC/Peacock, 8:30 p.m.

Evening Session: Women’s High Jump Final — Peacock, 8:15 p.m.

Evening Session: Men’s Long Jump Final — Peacock, 8:25 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz (Local Hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

The Immortals: Classic Golf Players — NLSE, 3 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

The Short List: Funniest Athletes — NLSE, 3:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5;30 p.m.

Beyond Limits: Finding My Voice — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

TNT Sports Tonight — truTV, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Defying the Odds: Class of 2024 Inspiration Finalists — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

TNT Sports: The Line — truTV, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

2024 Collegiate Women Sports Awards — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

The Short List: Born to Entertain — NLSE, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

The Immortals: Sports Biggest Wins — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Cooligans — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Mallorca Championships (ATP Tour)/Rothesay International (ATP/WTA)/Bad Homburg Open (WTA Tour — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

UEFA EURO 2024

Group Stage — Matchday 3 (Simultaneous Matches)

Group B, Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany

Announcers: Ian Darke/Landon Donovan//Tom Rinaldi//Mark Clattenburg (rules)

Croatia vs. Italy — Fox, 3 p.m.

Group B, Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf, Germany

Announcers: Darren Fletcher/Owen Hargreaves//Geoff Shreeves//Mark Clattenburg (rules)

Albania vs. Spain — FS1, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Jules Breach/Giorgi Chiellini/Ariane Hingst/Peter Schmeichel

UEFA Euro Today — Fox/FS1, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Jimmy Conrad/Melissa Ortiz/Wes Morgan

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 2;40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 4:50 p.m.