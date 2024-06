Jun 22, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; A detailed view of game ball on the pitch prior to the match between Mexico and Jamaica at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

CFL

Week 3

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Baseball

NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Men’s College World Series Finals

Game 2, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE

Announcers: Karl Ravech/Chris Burke/Kyle Peterson//Kris Budden

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M — ABC, 2 p.m. (Texas A&M leads series, 1-0)

Announcers: Dari Nowkhah/David Dellucci/Todd Walker

SEC Now live from Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE — ESPN/SEC Network, 1:30 p.m.

SEC Now live from Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE — ESPN/SEC Network, 5 p.m.

CONMEBOL Copa América

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group C, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Announcers — Fox: John Strong/Stu Holden//Jenny Taft//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

United States vs. Bolivia — Fox/Univision/TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 5 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Clint Dempsey/Maurice Edu/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd

Copa Tonight — FS1, 5 p.m.

Group C, Stadium Formerly Known as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Announcers — FS1: JP Dellacamera/Cobi Jones//Dr. Joe Machnik

Uruguay vs. Panamá — Fox/Univision/TUDN, 9 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Clint Dempsey/Maurice Edu/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd

Copa Tonight — Fox, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Jimmy Conrad/Melissa Ortiz

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 5:40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 7:50 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 8:40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 10:50 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series

NHRA Virginia Nationals, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, VA

Qualifying Show 2 — FS1, 1 p.m.

Finals — FS, 5 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Race — ESPN, 8:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN, 7:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

Final Round

Announcers — Golf Channel/Peacock: Steve Sands/Frank Nobilo/Curt Byrum//Smylie Kaufman//Arron Oberholser//CBS: Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Dottie Pepper/Mark Immelman//Colt Knost//Amanda Balionis

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 11, 15, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Marquee Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:45 a.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon

Featured Hole: 15 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

Main Feed — CBS, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

PGA of America

Women’s PGA Championship, Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, WA

Announcers: Grant Boone/Terry Gannon/Paige Mackenzie/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill//Karen Stupples

Final Round — Peacock, noon

Final Round — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, NY

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

PGA Greater Hartford Open In-Match — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Monterey Grand Prix, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, CA

Announcers: Kevin Lee/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//George Henneberry/Dillon Welch

Race — USA Network/Peacock, 6:30 p.m.

Pre-Race Show — USA Network/Peacock, 6 p.m.

Post-Race Show — USA Network/Peacock, 8:30 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Louisville Bats at Omaha Storm Chasers — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Diamond Dreams — Stadium, 9 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko: Episode 3 — ESPN2, midnight

UFC Unleashed: Heavyweight Brawls — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

UFC Unleashed: Queens of the Octagon — ESPNews, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Detroit — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Detroit, 1:30 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland — MLB Network (backup)/Sportsnet/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston — MASN/Space City Home Network, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

MLB Sunday Leadoff, Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies — Roku, 1 p.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame — Roku, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Baseball, Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Announcers: Jon Sciambi/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Connors/Ben McDonald/Tim Kurkjian//Jeff Passan

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at Colorado — MASN2/Rockies.TV, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Padres.TV, 4 p.m./MLB Network (main), 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Atlanta at New York Yankees — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports Southeast/YES, 1:30 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati — NESN/Bally Sports Ohio, 1:30 p.m.

Seattle at Miami — Root Sports/Bally Sports Florida, 1:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Sun/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

USA Today 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Steve Letarte//Kim Coon//Parker Kligerman//Marty Snider

Race — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: New Hampshire — FS1, noon

Countdown to Green — USA Network, 2 p.m.

NBA

20 Years of Summer League in Vegas — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NFL

NFL Explained: Evolution of the Quarterback — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL Explained: Worst Weather — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 14

Announcers: Jenn Hildreth/Lianne Sanderson

Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Portland Thorns vs. Kansas City Current — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

Seattle Reign vs. Racing Louisville — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Red Stars — NWSL+, 6 p.m.

Olympics

Countdown to Paris: Brazil — NLSE, 7:30 p.m.

Olympic Trials

USA Diving

U.S. Olympic Diving Trials

Day 6, Allan Jones Aquatic Center, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

Announcers: Ted Robinson/Cynthia Potter/Laura Wilkinson//Andrea Joyce

Men’s 3-Meter Springboard Final — NBC/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Women’s 10 Meter Platform Final — NBC/Peacock, 7 p.m

USA Swimming

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials

Day 9, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Rowdy Gaines/Elizabeth Beisel/Michael Phelps//Melissa Stark

Finals: Women’s 50m Freestyle/Men’s 1500 Freestyle — NBC/Peacock, 8 p.m.

USA Track & Field

U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Day 3, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Paul Swangard/Ato Boldon/Sanya Richards-Ross/Kara Goucher/Trey Hardee//Lewis Johnson

Morning Session: Women’s Heptathlon, Day 1 — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Evening Session: Women’s Hammer Final — Peacock, 8 p.m.

Evening Session: Men’s Pole Vault Final/Women’s Heptathlon, Day 1/Women’s 800m Semifinals/Men’s 400m Semifinals/Men’s Javelin Final/Women’s 400m Final/Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final/Men’s 100m Final — NBC/Peacock, 8:30 p.m.

Evening Session: Men’s Pole Vault Final — Peacock, 8:45 p.m.

Soccer

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3:30 p.m.

Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 p.m.

Softball

Athletes Unlimited

AUX Series 3, Wilkins Stadium, Wichita State University, Wichita, KS

Team Nickles vs. Team Mazon — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Team Mazon vs. Team Alo — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Athletes Unlimited Studio — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

The Sweat — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

37 Words: Part 2: These Are Our Bodies — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9:30 a.m

Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

37 Words: Part 3: The Daughters of Title IX — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

37 Words: Part 4: Generation Next — NLSE, 11 a.m.

Game Time Decisions Weekend Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Handle — DraftKings Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Betting Above The Rim — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

ESPN Films: Fab Five — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

The Immortals: Olympic Champs — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The Short List: High Rollers — NLSE, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

37 Words: Part 1: Too Pushy for a Woman — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

The Short List — NLSE, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live –Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Center Court Live: Mallorca Championships (ATP Tour)/Rothesay International (ATP/WTA)/Bad Homburg Open (WTA Tour — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Monday)

UEFA EURO 2024

Group Stage — Matchday 3 (Simultaneous matches)

Group A, Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany

Announcers: Derek Rae/Robert Green//Geoff Shreeves//Mark Clattenburg (rules)

Switzerland vs. Germany — Fox, 3 p.m.

Group A, MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany

Announcers: Jacqui Oatley/Warren Barton//Mark Clattenburg (rules)

Scotland vs. Hungary — FS1, 3 p.m.

UEFA Euro Today — Fox/FS1, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Jimmy Conrad/Melissa Ortiz

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 2:40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 4:50 p.m.

WNBA

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Rebecca Lowe//Holly Rowe

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Announcers: LaChina Robinson/Monica McNutt/Carolyn Peck

WNBA Countdown — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Connecticut Sun at Seattle Storm — NBC Sports Boston/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO, 3 p.m.

Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics — Bally Sports Southwest Extra/Monumental Sports Network, 3 p.m.

New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream — WWOR/Peachtree Sports Network, 3 p.m.