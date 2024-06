Sha’Carri Richardson wins the first round of the women’s 100 meter dash during day one of the US Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 21, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 15

Essendon Bombers vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Fremantle Dockers vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Basketball

BIG3

Week 2, Yuengling Center, Tampa, FL

Enemies vs. Ghost Ballers/Trilogy vs. Tri-State — CBS, noon

CFL

Week 3

Edmonton Elks at Toronto Argonauts — TSN1/TSN3/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Baseball

NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Men’s College World Series Finals

Game 1, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE

Announcers: Kyle Ravech/Chris Burke/Kyle Peterson/Kris Budden

Texas A&M vs. Florida — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Dari Nowkhah/David Dellucci/Todd Walker

SEC Now live from Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE — ESPN/SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Connors/Ben McDonald

2024 Golden Spikes Award — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Dari Nowkhah/David Dellucci/Todd Walker

SEC Now live from Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Women’s

Full Court Press: The Moment — ESPN, 5 p.m.

CONMEBOL Copa América

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group B, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Announcers — FS1: Luis Omar Tapia/Cobi Jones//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

Ecuador vs. Venezuela — FS1/Univision/TUDN, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Juan Pablo Angel/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd

Copa Tonight — FS1, 5 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 5 p.m.

Group B, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Announcers — FS1: John Strong/Stu Holden//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

México vs. Jamaica — FS1/Univision/TUDN, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Juan Pablo Angel/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd

Copa Tonight — FS1, 8 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Jimmy Conrad/Melissa Ortiz

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 5:30 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 7:50 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 8:30 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 9:50 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series

NHRA Virginia Nationals, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, VA

Qualifying Show 1 — FS1, 1 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Qualifying — ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

KLM Open, The International, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

PGA Tour

Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

3rd Round

Announcers — Golf Channel/Peacock: Steve Sands/Frank Nobilo/Curt Byrum//Smylie Kaufman//Arron Oberholser//CBS: Andrew Catalon/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Dottie Pepper/Mark Immelman//Colt Knost//Amanda Balionis

Main Feed with Hideki Matsuyama/Will Zalatoris — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Groups: Jason Day/Max Homa & Nick Dunlap/Matt Fitzgerald — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 11, 15, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Marquee Groups: Jordan Spieth/Cameron Young & Adam Hadwin/Viktor Hovland — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:45 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Hideki Matsuyama/Will Zalatoris — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Adam Hadwin/Viktor Hovland — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 15 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

PGA of America

Women’s PGA Championship, Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, WA

Announcers: Grant Boone/Terry Gannon/Paige Mackenzie/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill//Karen Stupples

3rd Round — Peacock, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

3rd Round — Golf Chanel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, NY

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Calder Cup Finals

Game 5, Acrisure Arena, Thousand Palms, CA

Hershey Bears at Coachella Valley Firebirds — NHL Network, 9 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Whittaker vs. Aliskerov, Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Prelims — ESPN, noon

Main Card — ABC, 3 p.m.

UFC Live: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

UFC Fight Night Post Show: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Combate Global

Women’s Atomweights, Unipro Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Kayla Hracho vs. Claire Lopez — Fuse, 9 p.m.

Men’s Featherweights, Unipro Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Kevin Garcia vs. Alberto Montes — Univision, 11 p.m.

UFC Top 10: One-Round Wars — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

UFC Top 10: Submission Artists — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Detroit — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston — MASN/Space City Home Network, 4 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Southwest, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland — MLB Network (main)/Sportsnet/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 4 p.m.

National League

Baseball Night in America

Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs — FS1/SNY/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia — Dbacks.TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Washington at Colorado — MASN/Rockies.TV, 9 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Baseball Night in America

Atlanta Braves at New York Yankees — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Fox Saturday Baseball Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati — NESN/Bally Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Miami — Root Sports/Bally Sports Florida, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Sun/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports West/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 3:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

MLB In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS

Matchday 22

Free Games

Announcers — English: Joe Tolleson/Brian McBride//Spanish: Moises Línares/Pablo Mariño

D.C. United vs. Houston Dynamo — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

MLS Season Pass — Subscription required

Announcers — English: Neil Sika/Lloyd Sam//Raul Guzman/Carlos Ruiz

Columbus Crew vs. Sporting Kansas City — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Nate Bukaty/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Walter Rocque

FC Cincinnati vs. New England Revolution — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Eric Krakauer/Jalil Anibaba//Spanish: José Bauz/Luis Gerardo Bucci

Orlando City SC vs. Chicago Fire — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Chris Wittyngham/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Jaime Macias

Philadelphia Union vs. Charlotte FC — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Tyler Terens/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Jesús Acosta/Carlos Suarez

Minnesota United vs. Austin FC — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Daniel Chapela

Nashville SC vs. New York City — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Diego Tabares

St. Louis City SC vs. Atlanta United — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Mark Followill/Shep Messing//Spanish: Adrian Garcia Marquez/Francisco Pinto//French: Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

Colorado Rapids vs. Montréal Impact — Apple TV+, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Pablo Ramirez/Jesús Bracamontes

Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy — Apple TV+, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

LAFC vs. San José Earthquakes — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Blake Price/Paul Dolan//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Diego Valeri

Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearcce//Spanish: Alejandro Luna/Diego Arrioja

Seattle Sounders vs. FC Dallas — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Andrew Wiebe

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Miguel Gallardo/Giovanni Savarese

MLS La Previa — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS 360 — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Miguel Gallardo/Nacho Piatti/Giovanni Savarese

MLS 360 en Español — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Kaylyn Kyle/Andrew Wiebe/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Miguel Gallardo/Nacho Piatti/Giovanni Savarese

MLS El Resumen — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

USA Today 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Steve Letarte//Kim Coon//Parker Kligerman//Marty Snider

Practice and Qualifying — USA Network, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Victory Lane Review — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Sci Apps 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Steve Letarte//Kim Coon//Parker Kligerman//Marty Snider

Race — USA Network, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Countdown to Green — USA Network, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race — USA Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 14

Houston Dash vs. San Diego Wave — Ion, 7:30 p.m.

Bay Face vs. Angel FC — Ion, 10 p.m.

NWSL On Ion Pre Match Show — Ion, 7 p.m.

NWSL On Ion Match Break Show — Ion, 9:30 p.m.

Olympic Trials

USA Swimming

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials

Day 8, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Rowdy Gaines/Elizabeth Beisel//Melissa Stark

Qualifying Heats: Women’s 50m Freestyle/Men’s 1500m Freestyle — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Qualifying Heats — USA Network, 6:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Finals: Men’s 100m Butterfly/Women’s 200m Individual Medley/Women’s 800m Freestyle//Semifinal: Women’s 50m Freestyle — NBC/Peacock, 8 p.m.

USA Diving

U.S. Olympic Diving Trials

Day 5, Allan Jones Aquatic Center, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

Announcers: Ted Robinson/Cynthia Potter/Laura Wilkinson//Andrea Joyce

Men’s 10-Meter Platform Final — NBC/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Women’s 3- Meter Springboard Final — NBC/Peacock, 7 p.m.

USA Track & Field

U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Day 2, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Paul Swangard/Ato Boldon/Sanya Richards-Ross/Kara Goucher/Trey Hardee//Lewis Johnson

Morning Session: Men’s Decathlon, Day 2 — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Evening Session: Men’s Long Jump Qualifying — Peacock, 7:45 p.m.

Evening Session: Women’s High Jump Qualifying — Peacock, 8 p.m.

Evening Session: Men’s Decathlon-Javelin — Peacock, 8:15 p.m.

Evening Session: Women’s 100m Semifinals/Women’s Triple Jump Final/Men’s 100m Heats/Men’s Shot Put Final/Men’s 1500m Semifinals/Women’s 400m Semifinals/Men’s Decathlon, Day 2/Women’s 100m Finals — NBC/Peacock, 9 p.m.

Soccer

Best Golazos of the 23/24 Season — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Best 50 Goals — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

The Sweat — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

ACC Traditions — ACC Network, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: Globetrotting With STEAM — NBC, 11 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Game Time Decisions Weekend Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Handle — DraftKings Network, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

Betting Above The Rim — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

The Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

Click: Olympic Tech — BBC News, 2:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: BAMA SB — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: Hold the Rope — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Charlotte — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

The Best of the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

26.2 to Life — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

Courtside: Finals: Berlin Ladies Open (WTA Tour)/Cinch Championships (ATP Tour)/Rothesay Open (WTA Tour)/Terra Wortmann Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

UEFA EURO 2024

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group F, Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany

Georgia vs. Czechia — Fubo Sports, 8:47 a.m.

Group F, Westfalenstadion, Dortmund, Germany

Announcers: Derek Rae/Robert Green//Tom Rinaldi//Mark Clattenburg (rules)

Turkey vs. Portugal — Fox, noon

Announcers: Rob Stone/Giorgio Chiellini/Maurice Edu/Ariane Hingst/Alexi Lalas/Daniel Sturridge

UEFA Euro Today — Fox, 11 a.m.

Group E, RheinEnergieSTADION, Cologne, Germany

Announcers: Darren Fletcher/Landon Donovan//Mark Clattenburg (rules)

Belgium vs. Romania — Fox, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Giorgio Chiellini/Maurice Edu/Ariane Hingst/Alexi Lalas/Daniel Sturridge

UEFA Euro Today — Fox, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Jimmy Conrad/Melissa Ortiz/Maurice Edu

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 10:50 a.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 11:30 a.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 1:55 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 2:40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 4:50 p.m.

Belgium vs. Romania Euro 2024 In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

USL Championship

Matchday 18

Monterey Bay FC vs. Oakland Roots SC — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Indy Eleven vs. Orange County SC — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Phoenix Rising FC vs. Charleston Battery — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

WNBA

Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics — ESPN3/Bally Sports Southwest Extra/Monumental Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks at New York — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx — KPHE/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.