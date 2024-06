Jun 18, 2024; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) reaches for the puck on an empty net attempt on goal by Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) during the third period in game five of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 15

Port Adelaide Power vs. Brisbane Lions — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Sydney Swans — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Melbourne Demons vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

WBO Featherweight Title, BleauLive Theater, Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Announcers: Joe Tessitore/Timothy Bradley/Bernardo Osasuna//Mark Kriegel

Rafael Espinoza vs. Sergio Chirino — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

State of Boxing Post Show: Espinoza vs. Chirino — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

CFL

Week 3

BC Lions at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN1/TSN3/CFL+, 8:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pre-Game — TSN1/TSN3, 8 p.m.

CONMEBOL Copa América

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group A, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Announcers — FS1: JP Dellacamera/Cobi Jones//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

Peru vs. Chile — FS1/UniMás/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Copa Tonight — FS1, 7 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 10 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 7 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 7:25 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 10:55 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

DP World Tour

KLM Open, The International, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

2nd Round

Announcers — Golf Channel/Peacock: Steve Sands/Frank Nobilo/Curt Byrum//Smylie Kaufman//Arron Oberholser

Main Feed with Viktor Hovland/Collin Morikawa & Max Homa/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Groups: Ludvig Åberg/Michael Thorbjornsen & Adam Hadwin/Matt Fitzpatrick with Keegan Bradley/Hideki Matsuyama & Jason Day/J.T. Poston — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 11, 15, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Marquee Groups: Patrick Cantlay/Tony Finau & Matthiew Pavon/Xander Schauffele with Wyndham Clark/Jordan Spieth & Shane Lowry/Justin Thomas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:30 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Max Homa/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Wyndham Clark/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Hole: 15 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, NY

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

PGA of America

Women’s PGA Championship, Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, WA

Announcers: Grant Boone/Terry Gannon/Paige Mackenzie/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill//Karen Stupples

2nd Round — Peacock, 4 p.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighter’s League

Regular Season: Light Heavyweights & Lightweights, Jon M. Huntsman Center, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Early Card — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN, 8 p.m.

UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov — ESPN+, 10:30 a.m.

UFC Live: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Detroit — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston — MASN/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports North/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Friday Night Baseball, Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: Tom McCarthy/John Kruk/Ryan Spilborghs//Taryn Hatcher

Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Tom McCarthy/John Kruk/Ryan Spilborghs

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game Show live from Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA — Apple TV+, 6 p.m.

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/SNY/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Colorado — MASN2/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Padres.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague

Friday Night Baseball, Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York, NY

Announcers: Wayne Randazzo/Dontrelle Willis//Heidi Watney

Atlanta Braves at New York Yankees — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Russell Dorsey/Xavier Scruggs

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game Show — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Sun/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati — NESN/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Miami — Root Sports/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports West/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Sci Apps 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH

Practice and Qualifying — USA Network, 4 p.m.

NBA

2024 NBA Championship Parade Pre-Show — NBA TV, 9:30 a.m.

Banner Day in Boston — WBTS/NBC Sports Boston, 9:30 a.m.

2024 NBA Championship Parade — NBA TV, 11 a.m.

Boston Celtics Championship Parade — WBTS/NBC Sports Boston, 11 a.m.

2024 NBA Draft: Get to Know — NBA TV, 1:30 p.m.

Beyond the Arc — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL Stanley Cup Final

Game 6, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Announcers — ABC: Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan//Sportsnet/CBC: Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson//Kyle Bukauskas

Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers — ABC/Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Steve Levy/Mark Messier/P.K. Subban

The Point live from Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Ron MacLean/David Amber/Kevin Bieksa/Jennifer Botterill/Kelly Hrudey//Elliotte Friedman

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 .m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Post-Game — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 14

Orlando Pride vs. Utah Royals — Amazon Prime Video, 8 p.m.

Olympics

Countdown to Paris: Germany — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Countdown to Paris: Italy — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Countdown to Paris: Brazil — NLSE, 10:30 p.m.

Olympic Trials

USA Diving

U.S. Olympic Diving Trials

Day 4, Allan Jones Aquatic Center, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

Announcers: Ted Robinson/Cynthia Potter/Laura Wilkinson//Andrea Joyce

Men’s 3-Meter Springboard Preliminaries — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Women’s 10-Meter Platform Preliminaries — Peacock, 1:15 p.m.

Men’s 3-Meter Springboard Semifinal — Peacock, 5 p.m.

Women’s 10-Meter Platform Semifinal — Peacock, 7 p.m.

USA Swimming

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials

Day 5, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Rowdy Gaines/Elizabeth Beisel//Melissa Stark

Qualifying Heats: Men’s 100m Butterfly/Women’s 200 Individual Medley/Women’s 800m Freestyle — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Qualifying Heats — USA Network, 5:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Finals: 50m Freestyle/Women’s 200m Backstroke/Men’s 200m Individual Medley//Semifinals: Men’s 100m Butterfly/Women’s 200m Individual Medley — NBC/Peacock, 8 p.m.

USA Track & Field

U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Day 1, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Paul Swangard/Ato Boldon/Sanya Richards-Ross/Kara Goucher/Trey Hardee//Lewis Johnson

Morning Session: Men’s Decathlon, Day 1/Women’s Hammer Throw Qualifying– Peacock, 1 p.m.

Evening Session: Men’s Decathlon, Day 1/Men’s Javelin Qualifying/Qualifying: Men’s and Women’s 400m/Women’s 800m/Men’s 3000m Steeplechase/Men’s 1500m/Men’s Pole Vault/Women’s 100m/Men’s Shot Put/Women’s 5000m/Women’s Triple Jump//Men’s 10,000m Finals — USA Network/Peacock, 6:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Immortals: Surfing — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

The Immortals: Classic Golf Players — NLSE, 3 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Invincible — NLSE, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

TNT Sports Tonight — truTV, 6 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Truth Lounge — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsLine Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

TNT Sports: The Line — truTV, 6:30 p.m.

Invincible: Manchester United — NLSE, 7 p.m.

The Truth Lounge — DraftKings, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Marty & McGee: CMA Fest Special — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Oddball — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

Invincible: Arsenal Invincibles — NLSE, 7:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Good Follow — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, midnight

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Headlines and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Courtside: Quarterfinals: Berlin Ladies Open (WTA Tour)/Cinch Championships (ATP Tour)/Rothesay Opne (WTA Tour)/Terra Wortmann Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Courtside: Semifinals: Berlin Ladies Open (WTA Tour)/Cinch Championships (ATP Tour)/Rothesay Open (WTA Tour)/Terra Wortmann Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

UEFA EURO 2024

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group E, Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf, Germany

Slovakia vs. Ukraine — Fubo Sports, 8:47 a.m.

Group D, Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany

Announcers: Jacqui Oatley/Warren Barton//Mark Clattenburg (rules)

Poland vs. Austria — FS1, noon

Announcers: Jules Breach/Giorgio Chiellini/Maurice Edu/Ariane Hingst

UEFA Euro Today — FS1, 11 a.m.

Group D, Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany

Announcers: Ian Darke/Landon Donovan//Tom Rinaldi//Peter Schmeichel//Geoff Shreeves/Mark Clattenburg (rules)

Netherlands vs. France — Fox, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Jules Breach/Giorgio Chiellini/Alexi Lalas/Daniel Sturridge

UEFA Euro Today — Fox, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Jimmy Conrad/Melissa Ortiz/Ariane Hingst

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 8:30 a.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 11 a.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 11:30 a.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 2:30 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 5 p.m.

WNBA

Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream — Ion, 7:30 p.m.

Connecticut Sun at Las Vegas Aces — Ion, 10 p.m.

WNBA on Ion Pregame Show — Ion, 7 p.m.

WNBA on Ion Game Break Show — Ion, 9:30 p.m.