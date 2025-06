Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and forward Chet Holmgren (7) celebrate during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers in game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 15

Geelong Cats vs. Brisbane Lions — FS2, 5:38 a.m. (Friday)

CFL

Week 3

Montréal Alouettes at Edmonton Elks — TSN1/TSN5/CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pre-Game — TSN1/TSN5, 8:30 p.m.

College Football

BYU Sports Nation: Deep Blue Special — BYUtv, noon

South Carolina Football: The Program — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

All-Access: Ole Miss Spring Football — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

All-Access: Tennessee Spring Football — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

All-Access: Auburn Spring Football — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

All In: Alabama Spring Football — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

All-Access: Texas Football — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group D, Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

Announcers — FS1: Tyler Terens/Maurice Edu//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

Trinidad & Tobago vs. Haiti — UniMás/TUDN, 6:15 p.m.//FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Group D, Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX

Announcers — FS1: John Strong/Stu Holden//Jenny Taft//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

Saudi Arabia vs. United States — FS1//UniMás/TUDN, 9 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 5:30 p.m.

Fútbol Américas: Post USMNT VS. Saudi Arabia — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group A, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Palmeiras vs. Al Ahly FC — DAZN, noon

Group A, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Announcers: TNT/truTV/DAZN: Andrés Cantor/Brian Dunseth

Inter Miami vs. FC Porto — TNT/truTV/DAZN//UniMás/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Fûtbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Post Mundial de Clubs FIFA 2025 — UniMás/TUDN, 5 p.m.

Announcers: Alex Scott/Mo Adams/Melissa Ortiz/Luiz Pfannenstiel

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Pre-Match Show — TNT/truTV/DAZN, 2:30 p.m.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Post-Match Show — TNT/truTV/DAZN, 5 p.m.

Group B, Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Seattle Sounders vs. Atlético de Madrid — DAZN, 6 p.m.

Group B, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Botafogo — DAZN, 9 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

1st Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: Steve Sands/Frank Nobilo/Curt Byrum//Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Arron Oberholser//George Savaricas

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Groups: Jason Day/Max Homa & Ludvig Åberg/Sam Burns — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 11, 15, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Marquee Group: Keegan Bradley/Rory McIlroy — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:30 a.m.

ESPN BET — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 1: Collin Morikawa/Xander Schauffele — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Scottie Scheffler/J.J. Spaun — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Hole: 15 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

PGA of America/LPGA Tour

Women’s PGA Championship, Fields Ranch (East Course), Frisco, TX

1st Round

Announcers: Grant Boone/Judy Rankin//Gerina Mendoza

Featured Group: Lydia Ko/Nelly Korda/Jeeno Thitikul — Peacock, 9:25 a.m.

Featured Group: Yealimi Noh/Yuka Saso/Lexi Thompson — Peacock, 2:50 p.m.

Announcers

Play-by-play: Terry Gannon/Cara Banks

Analysts: Morgan Pressel/Karen Stupples

Holes: Tom Abbott

On Course: Kay Cockerill/Paige Mackenzie/Karen Stupples

Reporter: Amy Rogers

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Senior Players Championship, Firestone Country Club (South Course), Akron, OH

1st Round — NBC Sports app, 2:30 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, noon

Growing the Game — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League

PFL World Tournament

Semifinals, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, KS

Weigh-In Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Anik and Florian — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs. Team Sonnen: Episode 4 — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

UFC Top 10: Title Fights — ESPN2, midnight

Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

UFC Unleashed: Welcome Back — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

American League

Anaheim at New York Yankees — MLB Network (main)/FanDuel Sports Network West/YES, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas — FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City/Rangers Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MLB Network (backup)/MASN2/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento — Space City Home Network/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Colorado at Washington — Rockies.TV/MASN, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 6:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta — MLB Network (main)/SNY/FanDuel Sports Network South, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers — Padres.TV/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m./MLB Network (main), 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Minnesota at Cincinnati — Twins.TV/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit — MLB Network (backup)/SportsNet Pittsburgh/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/Chicago Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto — Dbacks.TV/Sportsnet, 3 p.m./MLB Network (main). 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Cleveland at San Francisco — MLB Network (backup)/CleGuardians.TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit — SportsNet Pittsburgh/FanDuel Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/Chicago Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NBA Playoffs

NBA Finals

Game 6, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Mike Breen/Doris Burke/Richard Jefferson//Lisa Salters

Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers — ABC, 8:30 p.m. (Oklahoma City leads series 3-2)

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Bob Myers/Kendrick Perkins/Stephen A. Smith//Shams Charania

NBA Countdown live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — ABC, 8 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel Sports Network, 10 a.m.

NBA Today live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Numbers on the Board — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

NBA Live at the Finals — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Finals Game 6 In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8:30 p.m.

NBA Live at the Finals: Game 6 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show: Cowboys & Giants Preview — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Welcome to Wrexham: Life or Death — FX, 9 p.m.

Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:15 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

El Show del Mundial — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

All the Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Sports Channel, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Golic & Golic — FanDuel Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM (series finale) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

SEC Storied: In Spirit — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption– ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Front Office Sports Today — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Gametime Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

All the Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

30 for 30: The Minister of Defense — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Friday)

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Friday)

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: HSBC Championships (ATP)/Wortmann Open (ATP)/Berlin Tennis Open (WTA)/Nottingham Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Courtside Live: HSBC Championships (ATP)/Wortmann Open (ATP)/Berlin Tennis Open (WTA)/Nottingham Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Women’s

FIVB Nations League

Pool 6: Week 2, Beogradska Arena, Belgrade Serbia

United States vs. Poland — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.

WNBA

Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty — Amazon Prime Video/KPHE/WNYW, 7 p.m.

Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries — Amazon Prime Video/WHTR/KPIX/KOVR, 10 p.m.