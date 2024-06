Lilly King competes in the 100-meter breaststroke final Monday, June 17, 2024, during the third day of competition for the U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Men’s College World Series

Day 7, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE

Elimination Game

Announcers: Karl Ravech/Eduardo Pérez/Kyle Peterson//Kris Budden

Kentucky vs. Florida — ESPN, 11 a.m.

National Semifinals

Announcers: Mike Monaco/Chris Burke/Ben McDonald//Dani Wexelman

Florida State vs. Tennessee — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Karl Ravech/Eduardo Pérez/Kyle Peterson//Kris Budden

Kentucky/Florida winner vs. Texas A&M — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Justin Walters/Danny Graves/Mike Rooney

All ACC live from Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Alyssa Lang/David Dellucci/Todd Walker

SEC Now live from Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Omaha, NE — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Golf

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

On the Range: The Greater Hartford Open — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: The Open-2014 — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Durham Bulls at Nashville Sounds — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

MLB Network Showcase

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays — MLB Network/NESN/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland — Root Sports/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6:30 p.m.

Baltimore at New York Yankees — MLB Network (backup)/MASN/Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox — Space City Home Network/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Ohio/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Florida, 12:30 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia — MLB Network (main)/Padres.TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs — NBC Sports Bay Area/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Washington — Dbacks.TV/MASN2, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague

Detroit at Atlanta — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports South, 12:20 p.m.

New York Mets at Texas — SNY/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Anaheim — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Jomboy Talkin’ Baseball — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Matchday 21

All Games Free

Announcers — English: Neil Sika/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Luis Gerardo Bucci

Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City SC — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Chris Wittyngham/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Daniel Chapela

D.C. United vs. Atlanta United — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Diego Valeri

Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla//French: Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

Montréal Impact vs. New York Red Bulls — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Joe Tolleson/Greg Sutton//Spanish: Jesús Acosta/Carlos Suárez

Toronto FC vs. Nashville SC — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Jaime Macías//FS1: Luis Omar Tapia/Tony Meola

FC Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia Union — Apple TV/FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Martín Zuñiga

Austin FC vs. LAFC — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Mark Followill/Shep Messing//Spanish: Raúl Guzmán/Carlos Ruiz

FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Adrian García Márquez/Francisco Pinto

Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Jesús Bracamontes

Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Eric Krakauer/Jalil Anibaba//Sergio Ruiz/Walter Rocqu

St. Louis City SC vs. Colorado Rapids — Apple TV, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Nate Bukaty/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

LA Galaxy vs. New York City FC — Apple TV, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Christian Miles/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Carlos Mauricio-Ramírez/Max Cordaro

San José Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers — Apple TV, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Robin Fraser/Bradley Wright-Phillips/Andrew Wiebe

MLS Countdown — Apple TV, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Miguel Gallardo/Giovanni Savarese

MLS La Previa — Apple TV, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Kaylyn Kyle/Robin Fraser/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS 360 — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Miguel Gallardo/Nacho Piatti/Giovanni Savarese

MLS 360 en Español — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Andrew Wiebe

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Miguel Gallardo/Nacho Piatti/Giovanni Savarese

MLS El Resumen — Apple TV, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Timeline: ’91 Atlanta Falcons — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

OIympics

Countdown to Paris: Medals — NLSE, 10:30 p.m.

Olympic Trials

USA Swimming

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials

Day 5, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Rowdy Gaines/Elizabeth Beisel//Melissa Stark

Qualifying Heats: Women’s 200m Breaststroke/Men’s 200m Breaststroke/Women’s 200m Butterfly — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Qualifying Heats — USA Network, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Finals: Women’s 100m Freestyle/Men’s 200m Butterfly/Women’s 1500m Freestyle/Men’s 200 Breaststroke/Men’s 100m Freestyle///Semis: Women’s 200m Butterfly/Men’s 200m Backstroke/Women’s 200m Breaststroke — NBC/Peacock, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Softball

Athletes Unlimited

AUX Series 2, Wilkins Stadium, Wichita, KS

Team Edwards vs. Team Alo — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Team Clark vs. Team Alo — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Athletes Unlimited Softball Studio — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Invincible: Michael Schumacher — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Wise Wednesdays — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Short List: Born to Entertain –NLSE, 1:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Missin’ Curfew — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

TNT Sports Tonight — truTV, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

TNT Sports: The Line — truTV, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: Hold the Rope — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Oddball — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

The Short List: Most Valuable Franchises — NLSE, 7:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Raleigh — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

ACC Traditions — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p,m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 10:30 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Courtside: Berlin Ladies Open (WTA Tour)/Cinch Championships (ATP Tour)/Rothesay Opne (WTA Tour)/Terra Wortmann Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Courtside: Berlin Ladies Open (WTA Tour)/Cinch Championships (ATP Tour)/Rothesay Opne (WTA Tour)/Terra Wortmann Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

UEFA EURO 2024

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group B, Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany

Announcers: Jacqui Oatley/Warren Barton//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

Croatia vs. Albania — FS1, 9 a.m.

UEFA Euro Today — FS1, 8 a.m.

Group A, MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany

Announcers: Derek Rae/Robert Green//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

Germany vs. Hungary — FS1, noon

UEFA Euro Today — FS1, 11 a.m.

Group A, RheinEnergieSTADION, Cologne, Germany

Announcers: Darren Fletcher/Owen Hargreaves//Tom Rinaldi//Mark Clattenburg (rules)

Scotland vs. Switzerland — Fox, 3 p.m.

UEFA Euro Today — Fox, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Jimmy Conrad/Melissa Ortiz/Maurice Edu/Ariane Hingst

Fox Soccer Now– Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 11:30 a.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 2:30 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 5 p.m.

WNBA

Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever — Monumental Sports Network/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx — Peachtree Sports Network/WPCH/Bally Sports North Extra, 8 p.m.

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces — Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 10 p.m.