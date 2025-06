Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks third baseman Brent Iredale (10) celebrates as shortstop Wehiwa Aloy (9) scores on a two RBI double by right fielder Logan Maxwell (22) against the UCLA Bruins during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 15

Fremantle Dockers vs. Essendon Bombers — FS2, 6:08 a.m. (Thursday)

College Baseball

NCAA College World Series

Day 6, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE

Semifinal 1

Announcers: Mike Monaco/Ben McDonald/Eduardo Pérez/Dani Wexelman

Louisville vs. Coastal Carolina — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Semifinal 2

Announcers: Karl Ravech/Chris Burke/Kyle Peterson//Kris Budden

LSU vs. Arkansas — ESPN, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group A, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Announcers — FS1: Tyler Terens/Warren Barton//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

Costa Rica vs. Dominican Republic — FS1//TUDN, 7 p.m.

Announcers — FS1: Mark Followill/Landon Donovan//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

Suriname vs. México — FS1//Univision/TUDN, 10 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 5:30 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Landon Donovan/Maurice Edu/Alexi Lalas

CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 9 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 9 p.m.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group G, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Manchester City vs. Wydad AC — DAZN, noon

Group H, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Announcers — TBS/DAZN: Luke Wileman/Brian Dunseth

Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal — TBS/DAZN//UniMás/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Alex Scott/Mo Adams/Luis Garcia/Paul Robinson

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Pre-Match Show — TBS, 2 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Post Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Announcers: Alex Scott/Mo Adams/Luis Garcia/Derrick Williams

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Post-Match Show — TBS, 5 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

On the Range — Golf Channel, 10:30 a.m.

HotelPlanner Tour Series Highlights: 2025 Challenge de Cadiz — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Eye on Golf With Shotgun Start (series premiere) — CBS Sports Network, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, noon

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, noon

DP World Tour Highlights: 2025 G4D Open — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: The Open-2014 — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs. Team Sonnen: Episode 3 — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs. Team Sonnen: Episode 4 — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Boston at Seattle — NESN/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at New York Yankees — FanDuel Sports Network/Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MASN2/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas — FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City/Rangers Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento — MLB Network (backup)/Space City Home Network/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

Wednesday Night Baseball, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Padres.TV/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Washington — Rockies.TV/MASN, 6:45 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta — SNY/FanDuel Sports Network South, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs — FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Interleague

Pittsburgh at Detroit — SportsNet Pittsburgh/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto — Dbacks.TV/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati — FanDuel Sports Network North/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/Chicago Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco — CleGuardians.TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves MLB In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA

Run It Back — FanDuel Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Playoff Central: NBA Finals Media Day — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.

Triple Threat — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

NBA Today live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Playoff Central: Live at the Finals — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NFL

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show: Eagles & Commanders Preview — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

Ross Tucker Fantasy Feast — DraftKings Network, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Scouting Combine Special — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Missin’ Curfew — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 11 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Softball

Athletes Unlimited Softball League

Bandits vs. Talons — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Blaze vs. Volts — MLB.com, 9:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

BetMGM The Daily Tip — Stadium, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Bet Sweats — Stadium, 9 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

Coach and Company — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Sports Channel, noon

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Golic & Golic — FanDuel Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 4:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Front Office Sports Today — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: I’m Just Here for the Riot — ESPN2, 8 p.,m.

E60: No Easy Victories: The 1994 New York Rangers — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night with Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night– ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Thursday)

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: HSBC Championships (ATP)/Wortmann Open (ATP)/Berlin Tennis Open (WTA)/Nottingham Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Courtside Live: HSBC Championships (ATP)/Wortmann Open (ATP)/Berlin Tennis Open (WTA)/Nottingham Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

USL League One

Matchday 14

Forward Madison FC vs. Westchester SC — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Volleyball

Women’s

FIVB Nations League

Pool 6: Week 2, Beogradska Arena, Belgrade Serbia

Serbia vs. United States — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

WNBA

Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun — KPHE/NBC Sports Boston/WVIT,