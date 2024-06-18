All Times Eastern
College Baseball
NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament
Men’s College World Series
Day 6, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE
Elimination Game
Announcers: Mike Monaco/Chris Burke/Ben McDonald//Dani Wexelman
Florida State vs. North Carolina — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Elimination Game
Announcers: Karl Ravech/Eduardo Pérez/Kyle Peterson//Kris Budden
Florida vs. Kentucky — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Announcers: Justin Walters/Danny Graves/Mike Rooney
All ACC live from Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE — ACC Network, 10 p.m.
Announcers: Alyssa Lang/David Dellucci/Todd Walker
SEC Now live from Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Omaha, NE — SEC Network, 10 p.m.
MLB Scouting Combine — MLB Network, 1 p.m.
College Basketball
Men’s
Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 9 p.m.
Golf
The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
Golfing the World: County Kerry, Ireland — NLSE, 12:30 p.m.
Golfing the World: Florida — NLSE, 1 p.m.
The First Cut — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
One Shot Away — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
Golf’s Greatest Rounds: The Open-2017: Jordan Spieth at Royal Birkdale — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Southern League
A Tribute to the Negro Leagues, Rickwood Field, Birmingham, AL
Montgomery Biscuits at Birmingham Barons — MLB Network, 7:15 p.m.
Diamond Dreams — Stadium, 2 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Reloaded: Fight Night: McGregor vs. Brandão — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko: Episode 3 — ESPN, 10 p.m.
Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, midnight
UFC Top 10: Upsets — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
MLB
American League
MLB on TBS Tuesday
Baltimore at New York Yankees — TBS/MASN/YES, 7 p.m.
MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 6:30 p.m.
MLB on TBS Closer — TBS, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland — Root Sports/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Toronto — NESN/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox — Space City Home Network/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.
National League
St. Louis at Miami — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Ohio/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia — Padres.TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at Washington — Dbacks.TV/MASN2, 6:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs — NBC Sports Bay Area/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.
Interleague
Detroit at Atlanta — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.
New York Mets at Texas — SNY/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Anaheim — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
NBA
Beyond the Arc — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Numbers on the Board — ESPNews, 2 p.m.
Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.
NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBA Finals Film Room: Game 5 — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.
NFL
NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
NFL Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
Stanley Cup Final
Game 5, Amarant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL
Announcers — ABC: Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan//Sportsnet/CBC: Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson//Kyle Bukauskas
Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers — ABC/Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. (Florida leads series, 3-1)
Announcers: Steve Levy/Mark Messier/P.K. Subban//Emily Kaplan
The Point — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Announcers: Ron MacLean/David Amber/Kevin Bieksa/Jennifer Botterill/Kelly Hrudey//Elliotte Friedman
Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.
NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Post-Game — NHL Network, 11 p.m.
Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Final In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.
Host: Arda Öcal
In the Crease — ESPN+, 11 p.m.
Olympic Trials
USA Diving
U.S. Olympic Diving Trials
Day 2, Allan Jones Aquatic Center, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN
Announcers: Ted Robinson/Cynthia Potter/Laura Wilkinson//Andrea Joyce
Women’s Synchronized 10-Meter Springboard Preliminaries — Peacock, 11 a.m.
Men’s Synchronized 3-Meter Springboard Preliminaries — Peacock, 12:10 p.m.
Women’s Synchronized 10-Meter Springboard Final — USA Network/Peacock, 7:15 p.m.
Men’s Synchronized 3-Meter Springboard Final — NBC/Peacock, 9:30 p.m.
USA Swimming
U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials
Day 3, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Announcers: Dan Hicks/Rowdy Gaines/Elizabeth Beisel//Melissa Stark
Qualifying Heats: Men’s 200m Butterfly/Men’s 100m Freestyle/Men’s 200m Breaststroke/Women’s 1500m Freestyle/Women’s 100m Freestyle — Peacock, 11 a.m.
Qualifying Heats — USA Network, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)
Finals: Women’s 100m Backstroke/Men’s 800m Backstroke//Semis: Men’s 100m Freestyle/Men’s 200m Butterfly/Women’s 100m Freestyle/Men’s 200m Breaststroke — NBC/Peacock, 8 p.m.
Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.
Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 p.m.
Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.
Kickin’ It — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.
GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.
The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.
The Short List: Innovators — NLSE, 9 a.m.
Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 9 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
The Short List: Moneyball — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.
Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.
The Short List: Longevity — NLSE, noon
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon
Live on the Line — Stadium, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon
The Short List: Inbee Park — NLSE, 1:30 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.
Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.
Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.
Brother to Brother — Peacock, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.
Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.
ACC Traditions — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.
All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 4:30 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
ACC PM — ACC Network, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
TNT Sports Tonight — truTV, 6 p.m.
Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.
Game Time Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.
TNT Sports: The Line — truTV, 6:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.
ACC Traditions — ACC Network, 7 p.m.
All the Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.
Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
30 for 30: False Positive — ESPN, 7 p.m.
3-Day Weekend: Miami/Coral Gables — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.
Oddball — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.
ACC Traditions — ACC Network, 8 p.m.
3 Day Weekend: Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.
ACC Traditions — ACC Network, 9 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9 p.m.
We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
30 for 30: False Positive — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
ACC Traditions — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.
All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.
Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wedesday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Tennis
Courtside: Berlin Ladies Open (WTA Tour)/Cinch Championships (ATP Tour)/Rothesay Opne (WTA Tour)/Terra Wortmann Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.
Courtside: Berlin Ladies Open (WTA Tour)/Cinch Championships (ATP Tour)/Rothesay Opne (WTA Tour)/Terra Wortmann Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.
UEFA EURO 2024
Group Stage — Matchday 1
Group F, Westfalenstadion, Dortmund, Germany
Turkey vs. Georgia — Fubo Sports, 11:47 a.m.
Group F, Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany
Announcers: Darren Fletcher/Owen Hargreaves//Geoff Shreeves//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)
Portugal vs. Czechia — Fox, 3 p.m.
Announcers: Rob Stone/Giorgio Chiellini/Stu Holden/Daniel Sturridge
UEFA Euro Today — Fox, 2 p.m.
Announcers: Jimmy Conrad/Melissa Ortiz
Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 2:30 p.m.
Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 4 p.m.
WNBA
Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun — NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.
New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury — CBS Sports Network/KPHE/KTVK, 10 p.m.