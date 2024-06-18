Jun 13, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Florida Panthers center Kevin Stenlund (82) skates with the puck defended by Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) in the second period in game three of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Men’s College World Series

Day 6, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE

Elimination Game

Announcers: Mike Monaco/Chris Burke/Ben McDonald//Dani Wexelman

Florida State vs. North Carolina — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Elimination Game

Announcers: Karl Ravech/Eduardo Pérez/Kyle Peterson//Kris Budden

Florida vs. Kentucky — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Justin Walters/Danny Graves/Mike Rooney

All ACC live from Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Alyssa Lang/David Dellucci/Todd Walker

SEC Now live from Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Omaha, NE — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Scouting Combine — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 9 p.m.

Golf

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Golfing the World: County Kerry, Ireland — NLSE, 12:30 p.m.

Golfing the World: Florida — NLSE, 1 p.m.

The First Cut — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

One Shot Away — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: The Open-2017: Jordan Spieth at Royal Birkdale — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Southern League

A Tribute to the Negro Leagues, Rickwood Field, Birmingham, AL

Montgomery Biscuits at Birmingham Barons — MLB Network, 7:15 p.m.

Diamond Dreams — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Reloaded: Fight Night: McGregor vs. Brandão — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko: Episode 3 — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, midnight

UFC Top 10: Upsets — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

American League

MLB on TBS Tuesday

Baltimore at New York Yankees — TBS/MASN/YES, 7 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland — Root Sports/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Toronto — NESN/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox — Space City Home Network/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at Miami — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Ohio/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia — Padres.TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Washington — Dbacks.TV/MASN2, 6:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs — NBC Sports Bay Area/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague

Detroit at Atlanta — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

New York Mets at Texas — SNY/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Anaheim — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA

Beyond the Arc — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Numbers on the Board — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Finals Film Room: Game 5 — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stanley Cup Final

Game 5, Amarant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

Announcers — ABC: Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan//Sportsnet/CBC: Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson//Kyle Bukauskas

Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers — ABC/Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. (Florida leads series, 3-1)

Announcers: Steve Levy/Mark Messier/P.K. Subban//Emily Kaplan

The Point — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Ron MacLean/David Amber/Kevin Bieksa/Jennifer Botterill/Kelly Hrudey//Elliotte Friedman

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Post-Game — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Final In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Host: Arda Öcal

In the Crease — ESPN+, 11 p.m.

Olympic Trials

USA Diving

U.S. Olympic Diving Trials

Day 2, Allan Jones Aquatic Center, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

Announcers: Ted Robinson/Cynthia Potter/Laura Wilkinson//Andrea Joyce

Women’s Synchronized 10-Meter Springboard Preliminaries — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Men’s Synchronized 3-Meter Springboard Preliminaries — Peacock, 12:10 p.m.

Women’s Synchronized 10-Meter Springboard Final — USA Network/Peacock, 7:15 p.m.

Men’s Synchronized 3-Meter Springboard Final — NBC/Peacock, 9:30 p.m.

USA Swimming

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials

Day 3, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Rowdy Gaines/Elizabeth Beisel//Melissa Stark

Qualifying Heats: Men’s 200m Butterfly/Men’s 100m Freestyle/Men’s 200m Breaststroke/Women’s 1500m Freestyle/Women’s 100m Freestyle — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Qualifying Heats — USA Network, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

Finals: Women’s 100m Backstroke/Men’s 800m Backstroke//Semis: Men’s 100m Freestyle/Men’s 200m Butterfly/Women’s 100m Freestyle/Men’s 200m Breaststroke — NBC/Peacock, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 p.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Kickin’ It — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Short List: Innovators — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Short List: Moneyball — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

The Short List: Longevity — NLSE, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Short List: Inbee Park — NLSE, 1:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother to Brother — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

ACC Traditions — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 4:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

TNT Sports Tonight — truTV, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

TNT Sports: The Line — truTV, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

ACC Traditions — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

All the Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: False Positive — ESPN, 7 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Miami/Coral Gables — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Oddball — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

ACC Traditions — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

3 Day Weekend: Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

ACC Traditions — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

30 for 30: False Positive — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

ACC Traditions — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wedesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Courtside: Berlin Ladies Open (WTA Tour)/Cinch Championships (ATP Tour)/Rothesay Opne (WTA Tour)/Terra Wortmann Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Courtside: Berlin Ladies Open (WTA Tour)/Cinch Championships (ATP Tour)/Rothesay Opne (WTA Tour)/Terra Wortmann Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

UEFA EURO 2024

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group F, Westfalenstadion, Dortmund, Germany

Turkey vs. Georgia — Fubo Sports, 11:47 a.m.

Group F, Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany

Announcers: Darren Fletcher/Owen Hargreaves//Geoff Shreeves//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

Portugal vs. Czechia — Fox, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Giorgio Chiellini/Stu Holden/Daniel Sturridge

UEFA Euro Today — Fox, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Jimmy Conrad/Melissa Ortiz

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 2:30 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 4 p.m.

WNBA

Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun — NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury — CBS Sports Network/KPHE/KTVK, 10 p.m.