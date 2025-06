Jun 14, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand (63) reaches for the puck against Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) during the third period in game five of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

NCAA College World Series

Day 5, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE

Winners Bracket

Announcers: Karl Ravech/Kyle Peterson/Eduardo Pérez//Kris Budden

LSU vs. UCLA — ESPN or ESPN2, 11 a.m. (resumption of suspended game from 06/16/2025)

Elimination Game

Announcers: Mike Monaco/Chris Burke/Ben McDonald//Dani Wexelman

Louisville vs. Oregon State — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Winners Bracket

Announcers: Karl Ravech/Eduardo Pérez/Kyle Peterson//Kris Budden

Arkansas vs. LSU/UCLA — ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Football

ACC Huddle: California Football Preview — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Always College Football — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Duke Football Preview — ACC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Authentic ACC: Duke Spring Football — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Boston College Football Preview — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

South Carolina Football: The Program — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Authentic ACC: Wake Forest Spring Football — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

All-Access: Texas Football — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Authentic ACC: Pittsburgh Spring Football — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Group Stage

Group B, PayPal Park, San José, CA

Announcers — FS1: Tyler Terens/Maurice Edu

Curaçao vs. El Salvador — FS1//UniMás/TUDN, 8:15 p.m.

Group B, BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Announcers — FS1: John Strong/Stu Holden

Canada vs. Honduras — FS1//UniMás/TUDN, 10:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 7 p.m.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Group Stage

Group F, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Announcers: Tony Husband/Brian Dunseth

Fluminense vs. Borussia Dortmund — TBS/DAZN, noon

Announcers: Alex Scott/Kei Kamara/Juan Pablo Angel/Lutz Pfannenstiel

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Pre-Match Show — TBS/DAZN, 11 a.m.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Post-Match Show — TBS/DAZN, 2 p.m.

Group E, Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

CA River Plate vs. Urawa Red Diamonds — DAZN, 3 p.m.

Group F, Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, FL

Ulsan vs. Mamelodi Sundowns — DAZN, 6 p.m.

Group E, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

CF Monterrey vs. Inter Milan — DAZN, 9 p.m.

Golf

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Fairways of Life with Matt Adams — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, noon

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, noon

Cobbs Creek Rising: Headwaters to Horizons — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: The Open-2017 Jordan Spieth at Royal Birkdale — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Anik and Florian — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

Morning Kombat — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs. Team Sonnen: Episode 4 — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Anaheim at New York Yankees — FanDuel Sports Network West/YES, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MASN2/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 7;30 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas — FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City/Rangers Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Boston at Seattle — NESN/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento — Space City Home Network/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

MLB on TBS Tuesday, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers — TBS/Padres,TV/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 9:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Philadelphia at Miami — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Washington — Rockies.TV/MASN, 6:45 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta — MLB Network (main)/SNY/FanDuel Sports Network South, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs — FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Interleague

Pittsburgh at Detroit — SportsNet Pittsburgh/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 6:30 p.m

Arizona at Toronto — MLB Network (backup)/Dbacks.TV/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati — Twins.TV/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/Chicago Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco — CleGuardians.TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

2025 MLB Scouting Combine — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour: Mexico City — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Run It Back — FanDuel Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Beyond the Arc — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Numbers on the Board — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

NBA Today live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NBA Finals Film Room: Game 5 — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NFL

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

With the First Pick — CBS Sports Network, noon

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stanley Cup Final

Game 6, Amarant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

Announcers — Sportsnet/CBC: Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson//Gene Principe//TNT/truTV/Max: Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Brian Boucher/Darren Pang//Jackie Redmond

Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers — Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports//TNT/truTV/Max, 8 p.m (Florida leads series 3-2)

Hosts: Jason Altmann/Noah Blankenship

NHL in ASL — Max, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Wayne Gretzky/Henrik Lundqvist

NHL on TNT Face Off live from Amarant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show live from Amarant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL — TNT/trtTV, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central live from Amarant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kathryn Tappen/Jason Demers/Mike Rupp

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Announcers: Jamison Coyle/Brian Boyle/Mike Johnson/Mike Rupp/Cory Schneider/Kathryn Tappen

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Pregame — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Postgame — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Final Game 6 In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Tricolor al dia — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Fútbol W — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

El Show del Mundial — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Softball

Athletes Unlimited Softball League

Bandits vs. Talons — MLB.com, 7 p.m.

Blaze vs. Volts — MLB.com, 9:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

BetMGM The Daily Tip — Stadium, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Bet Sweats — Stadium, 9 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Golic & Golic — FanDuel Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

All The Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Front Office Sports Today — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6:30 p.m.

All the Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

E60: Heart of Pearl — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: June 17, 1994 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: HSBC Championships (ATP)/Wortmann Open (ATP)/Berlin Tennis Open (WTA)/Nottingham Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Courtside Live: HSBC Championships (ATP)/Wortmann Open (ATP)/Berlin Tennis Open (WTA)/Nottingham Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

WNBA

Commissioner’s Cup

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty — WPCH/WWOR, 7 p.m.

Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever — NBA TV/NBC Sports Boston/WALV, 7 p.m.

Golden State Valkyries at Dallas Wings — KPIX/KMAX/KFAA, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx — KMCC/FanDuel Sports Nework North, 8 p.m.

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky — Monumental Sports Network/WCIU, 8 p.m.

Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks — NBA TV/KUNS/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.