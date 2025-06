Jun 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the hoop past Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the third quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

NCAA College World Series

Day 4, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE

Elimination Game

Announcers: Mike Monaco/Chris Burke/Ben McDonald//Dani Wexelman

Arkansas vs. Murray State — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Winners Bracket

Announcers: Karl Ravech/Kyle Peterson/Eduardo Pérez//Kris Budden

LSU vs. UCLA — ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Football

Ross Tucker College Draft — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Group Stage

Group C, Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

Announcers — FS1: Mark Followill/Warren Barton//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

Panama vs. Guadeloupe — FS1//UniMás/TUDN, 7 p.m.

Announcers — FS1: Tyler Terens/Maurice Edu//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

Jamaica vs. Guatemala — FS1//UniMás/TUDN, 10 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 5:30 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Landon Donovan/Maurice Edu/Alexi Lalas

CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 9 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 9 pm.

FIFA Club World Cup

Group Stage

Group D, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Announcers — TBS/truTV/DAZN: Luke Wileman/Brian Dunseth

Chelsea vs. LAFC — TBS/truTV/DAZN//UniMás/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Jbara/Mo Adams/Luis Garcia/Lutz Pfannenstiel

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Pre-Match Show — TNT/truTV/DAZN, 2 p.m.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Post-Match Show — TNT/truTV/DAZN, 5 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Post Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA — UniMás/TUDN, 5 p.m.

Group C, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

CA Boca Juniors vs. Benfica — DAZN, 6 p.m.

Group D, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Flamengo vs. Espérance de Tunisie — DAZN, 9 p.m.

Golf

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The Drop — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 20: Backswing Faults — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

U.S. Open Golf Highlights: 2024: Bryson DeChambeau — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at New York Yankees — MLB Network (main)/FanDuel Sports Network West/YES, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MASN2/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Seattle — MLB Network (backup)/NESN/Root Sports, 9;30 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento — Space City Home Network/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia at Miami — MLB Network (backup)/NBC Sports Philadelphia/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Washington — Rockies.TV/MASN, 6:45 p.m.

San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network (main)/Padres.TV/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 am.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA Playoffs

NBA Finals

Game 5, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Announcers: Mike Breen/Doris Burke/Richard Jefferson//Jorge Sedano

Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder — ABC, 8:30 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Bob Myers/Kendrick Perkins/Stephen A. Smith//Shams Charania

NBA Countdown live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — ABC, 8 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Beyond the Arc — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

NBA Today live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

The Hoop Collective — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

NBA Live at the Finals — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Tipoff — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Finals Game 5 In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8:30 p.m.

NBA Live at the Finals: Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SC+ — Disney+, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

All the Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Betard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Sports Channel, noon

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Golic and Golic — FanDuel Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: June 17, 1994 — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Front Office Sports Today — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6:30 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Izzy Gutierrez — DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

E60: Unrivaled — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m,.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: HSBC Championships (ATP)/Wortmann Open (ATP)/Berlin Tennis Open (WTA)/Nottingham Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Courtside Live: HSBC Championships (ATP)/Wortmann Open (ATP)/Berlin Tennis Open (WTA)/Nottingham Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.