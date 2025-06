Jun 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and guard Luguentz Dort (5) in game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 14

Brisbane Lions vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — FS2, 11 p.m.

Essendon Bombers vs. Geelong Cats — FS2, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Beach Volleyball

AVP League

Week 3, The Wayfair Arena, Miami, FL

Miami Mayhem vs. Brooklyn Blaze: women’s and men’s matches — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

CFL

Week 2

Montréal Alouettes at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN1/TSN5/RDS/CFL+, 7:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pre-Game — TSN1/TSN5, 7 p.m.

College Baseball

NCAA College World Series

Bracket 1, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE

Announcers: Karl Ravech/Ben McDonald/Eduardo Pérez//Dani Wexelman

Coastal Carolina vs. Arizona — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Mike Monaco/Chris Burke/Kyle Peterson//Kris Budden

Louisville vs. Oregon State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Football

BYU Sports Nation: 1984: 40 Years Strong and True — BYUtv, noon

College Track & Field

Men’s

NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Day 3, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Men’s Track Finals — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Camino á la Copa Oro 2025: Previo a la Copa Oro — TUDN, 7:30 p.m.

FIFA World Cup

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Stu Holden/Alexi Lalas/Tom Rinaldi

FIFA World Cup 26™: One Year to Go — Fox, 8 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Grand Prix du Canada, Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, Montréal, Quebec, Canada

Practice 1 — ESPNU, 1:25 p.m.

Practice 2 — ESPNU, 4:55 p.m.

Golf

USGA

U.S. Open, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, PA

2nd Round

Featured Groups

Play by Play: Steve Burkowski/Justin Kutcher/Todd Lewis/George Savaricas/Steve Schlanger

Analysts/On-Course: Billy Ray Brown/John Cook/Gary Christian/Jim Gallagher, Jr./Tripp Isenhour/Craig Perks/Mel Reid/Mark Rolfing

Brooks Koepka/Min Woo Lee/Justin Thomas — Peacock/USOpen.com/USGA app, 7:17 a.m.

Dustin Johnson/Jon Rahm/Jordan Spieth — Peacock/USOpen.com/USGA app, 7:28 a.m.

Viktor Hovland/Collin Morikawa/Scottie Scheffler — Peacock/USOpen.com/USGA app, 7:39 a.m.

Ludvig Åberg/Hideki Matsuyama/Adam Scott — Peacock/USOpen.com/USGA app, 1:02 p.m.

José Luis Ballester/Bryson DeChambeau/Xander Schauffele — Peacock/USOpen.com/USGA app, 1:13 p.m.

Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry/Justin Rose — Peacock/USOpen.com/USGA app, 1:24 p.m.

Host: Trey Wingo

U.S. Open All Access — Peacock, 7:30 a.m.

Host: Mike Tirico

Announcing Teams: Dan Hicks/Kevin Kisner//Terry Gannon/Brad Faxon//Mike Tirico/Notah Begay III//Steve Sands/Gary Koch//Rich Lerner/Curt Byrum//Tom Abbott/Arron Oberholser

Reporters: Curt Byrum/Smylie Kaufman/Jim “Bones” Mackay/Paige Mackenzie/Roger Maltbie/John Wood

Interviews: Cara Banks/Kira K. Dixon

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Early Wedge — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 1:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Usman vs. Buckley, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Usman vs. Buckley — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

UFC Live: Usman vs. Buckley — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Combat Sports Report — SportsGrid, noon

UFC Main Event: Namajunas vs. Jedrzejczyk 2 — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLB

American League

Friday Night Baseball, Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Announcers: Wayne Randazzo/Dontrelle Willis//Heidi Watney

Anaheim Angels at Baltimore Orioles — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Siera Santos/Xavier Scruggs/Russell Dorsey

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox — MLB Network (main)/YES/NESN, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas — Chicago Sports Network/Rangers Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston — Twins.TV/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Kansas City — NBC Sports California/FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle — MLB Network (backup)/CleGuardians.TV/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Friday Night Baseball, Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Announcers: Alex Faust/Ryan Spilborghs/Tricia Whitaker

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks — Apple TV+, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Siera Santos/Xavier Scruggs/Russell Dorsey

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game — Apple TV+, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/SportsNet Pittsburgh/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington — FanDuel Sports Network Florida/MASN2, 6:45 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta — Rockies.TV/FanDuel Sports Network South, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network (main)/NBC Sports Bay Area/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Toronto at Philadelphia — Sportsnet/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit — MLB Network (backup)/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Mets — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/SNY, 7 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLS

Matchday 19

MLS Season Pass — Subscription Required

Announcers — English: Jessica Charman/Jamie Watson//Spanish: Jesús Acosta/Carlos Suárez//FS1: Joe Malfa/Tony Meola

Portland Timbers vs. San José Earthquakes — Apple TV+/FS1, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Viva Mexico 250, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, México City, México

Practice 1 — Amazon Prime Video, 1:05 p.m.

Practice 2 — Amazon Prime Video, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

The Chilango 150, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, México City, México

Practice 1 — The CW app, 2:05 p.m.

Practice 2 — The CW app, 3:30 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

NBA Finals

Game 4, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Mike Breen/Doris Burke/Richard Jefferson//Jorge Sedano

Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers — ABC, 8:30 p.m. (Indiana leads series 2-1)

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Bob Myers/Kendrick Perkins/Stephen A. Smith//Shams Charania

NBA Countdown live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — ABC, 8 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Beyond the Arc — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

NBA Today live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Live at the Finals — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Tipoff — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Finals Game 4 In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8:30 p.m.

NBA Live at the Finals: Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

This Is Football — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

God Bless Football — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Today — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 12

Houston Dash vs. San Diego Wave — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Utah Royals vs. Gotham FC — NWSL+, 9:30 p.m.

Bay FC vs. Orlando Pride — Amazon Prime Video, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Lati Nation Fútbol Club — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Softball

Athletes Unlimited Softball League

Talons vs. Blaze — MLB.com, 6:30 p.m.

Volts vs. Bandits — MLB.com, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter Americano — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

BetMGM The Daily Tip — Stadium, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Bet Sweats — Stadium, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

Coach and Company — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Sports Channel, noon

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Golic & Golic — FanDuel Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Good Follow — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Front Office Sports Today — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

26.2 to Life — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:0 .m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

All the Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Boss Open (ATP)/Libema Open (ATP/WTA)/The HSBC Championships (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Courtside Live: Boss Open (ATP)/Libema Open (ATP/WTA)/The HSBC Championships (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

WNBA

Commissioner’s Cup

Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream — Ion, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces — Ion, 10 p.m.

WNBA on Ion Pregame Show — Ion, 7 p.m.

WNBA on Ion Game Break Show — Ion, 9:30 p.m.