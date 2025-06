May 31, 2025; Paris, FR; Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a shot during his match against Filip Misolic of Austria on day seven at Roland Garros Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

NCAA Division I Baseball Championship

Regionals

Athens Regional, Foley Field, University of Georgia, Athens, GA

Announcers: Mike Ferrin/Jensen Lewis

Elimination Game

Oklahoma State vs. Georgia — ESPN2, noon

Regional Final

Duke vs. Oklahoma State/Georgia — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Chapel Hill Regional, Bryson Field At Boshamer Stadium, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

Announcers: Wes Durham/Danan Hughes

Elimination Game

Nebraska vs. Oklahoma — SEC Network, noon

Regional Final

North Carolina vs. Nebraska/Oklahoma– ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Clemson Regional, Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Clemson University, Clemson, SC

Announcers: Eric Frede/Lance Cormier

Elimination Game

Kentucky vs. Clemson — ESPN, noon

Regional Final

West Virginia vs. Kentucky/Clemson — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Knoxville Regional, Lindsey Nelson Stadium, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

Announcers: Mike Monaco/Kyle Peterson

Elimination Game

Wake Forest vs. Cincinnati — ACC Network, noon

Regional Final

Tennessee vs. Wake Forest/Cincinnati — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tallahassee Regional, Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL

Announcers: Lowell Galindo/Devon Travis

Elimination Game

Northeastern vs. Mississippi State — ESPN+, noon

Regional Final

Florida State vs. Northeastern/Mississippi State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Conway Regional, Founders Park, University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC

Announcers: Richard Cross/Todd Walker

Elimination Game

Florida vs. Coastal Carolina/East Carolina — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Regional Final

Coastal Carolina vs. Florida/Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Oxford Regional, Oxford-University Stadium at Swayze Field, University of Mississippi, Oxford, MS

Announcers: Derek Jones/Jay Walker

Elimination Game

Mississippi vs. Georgia Tech — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Regional Final

Murray State vs. Mississippi/Georgia Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Auburn Regional, Samford Stadium – Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park, Auburn University, Auburn, AL

Announcers: Roy Philpott/Jackie Bradley, Jr.

Elimination Game

North Carolina State vs. Stetson — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Regional Final

Auburn vs. North Carolina/Stetson– ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Austin Regional, UFCU Disch–Falk Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Announcers: Victor Rojas/Keith Moreland

Elimination Game

Kansas State vs. Texas — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Regional Final

Texas-San Antonio vs. Kansas State/Texas — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Baton Rouge Regional, Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field, Louisiana State University, Baton Route, LA

Announcers: Dave Neal/Ben McDonald

Elimination Game

Arkansas-Little Rock vs. LSU/Dallas Baptist — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Winners Bracket

LSU/Dallas Baptist vs. Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Fayetteville Regional, Baum–Walker Stadium at George Cole Field, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR

Announcers: Kevin Fitzgerald/Bobby Moranda

Elimination Game

North Dakota State vs. Creighton/Arkansas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Regional Final

Arkansas vs. North Dakota State/Creighton — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Hattiesburg Regional, Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field, University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, MS

Announcers: Tom Hart/Gaby Sanchez

Elimination Game

Southern Mississippi vs. Columbia — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Regional Final

Miami (FL) vs. Southern Mississippi/Columbia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Nashville Regional, Charles Hawkins Field, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN

Announcers: Clay Matvick/Gregg Olson

Elimination Game

Wright State vs. Vanderbilt — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Regional Final

Louisville vs. Wright State/Vanderbilt — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Corvallis Regional, Goss Stadium at Coleman Field, Oregon State University, Corvallis, OR

Announcers: Mark Neely/Greg Swindell

Elimination Game

Oregon State vs. Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Regional Final

USC vs. Oregon State/Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Eugene Regional, PK Park, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Announcers: Roxy Bernstein/Wes Clements

Elimination Game

Cal Poly vs. Utah Valley — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Regional Final

Arizona vs. Cal Poly/Utah Valley — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles Regional, Jackie Robinson Stadium, University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers: Dani Wexelman/Xavier Scruggs

Elimination Game

Cal-Irvine vs. Arizona State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Winners Bracket

UCLA vs. Cal-Irvine/Arizona State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Announcers — Hosts: Kris Budden/Matt Schick//Analysts: Chris Burke/Mike Rooney

Squeeze Play — ESPN+, noon

Squeeze Play — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship: Baseball — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

College Softball

Women’s College World Series

Elimination Games, OGE Energy Field at Devon Park, USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex, Oklahoma City, OK

Announcers: Beth Mowins/Jessica Mendoza/Michele Smith//Holly Rowe

UCLA vs. Tennessee — ABC, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Brown/Amanda Scarborough//Taylor McGregor

Oklahoma vs. Oregon — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions Cup

Championship

Final, Estadio Olímpico Universitario, México City, México

Cruz Azul vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — Univision/TUDN, 8:55 p.m.//FS1, 9 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series

NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, NH

Finals — Fox, 6 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Gran Premio de España, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Race — ESPN, 8:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN, 7:30 a.m.

Formula E

FIA Formula E World Championship

Shanghai E-Prix, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, Communist China

Race — CBS, 12:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf

PGA Tour

The Memorial Tournament, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, OH

Final Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: Terry Gannon/Frank Nobilo/Curt Byrum//Smylie Kaufman//Johnson Wagner//Todd Lewis//CBS: Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Mark Immelman//Colt Knost//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Balionis

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Marquee Groups: Matt Fitzpatrick/Wyndham Clark — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 12, 15, 15 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:30 a.m.

Featured Groups: Max Homa/Andrew Novak & Justin Thomas/Jhonattan Vegas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:15 a.m.

ESPN BET — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Justin Thomas/Jhonattan Vegas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Sam Burns/Xander Schauffele — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 15 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Women’s Open, Erin Hills Golf Club, Erin, WI

Final Round

Announcers: (play-by-play) Damon Hack/George Savaricas//(analyst) Amanda Blumenherst//(on-course) Emilia Doran/Julia Johnson

Featured Groups 1: In Gee Chun/Akie Iwai & Amari Avery/Hyunjo Yoo — Peacock, 9:56 a.m.

Featured Groups 2: Yealimi Noh/Ruoning Yin & Gaby Lopez/Sarah Schmelzel — Peacock, 1:14 p.m.

Announcers: (play by play) Dan Hicks/Cara Banks//(analysts) Morgan Pressel/Karen Stupples//(holes) Tom Abbott//(on-course) Kay Cockerill/Jim “Bones” Mackay/Paige Mackenzie/Karen Stupples//(reporter) Amy Rogers

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Anna Jackson/Brandel Chamblee/Paige Mackenzie/Mel Reid//Beth Ann Nicols//Any Rogers

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Principal Charity Classic, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, IA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS,1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Originals: The Acceleration of Luke Clanton — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Hockey

CHL Memorial Cup

Final, Colisée Financière Sun Life, Rimouski, Quebec, Canada

Medicine Hat Tigers vs. London Knights — TSN1/TSN5/NHL Network, 7 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Detroit Grand Prix, Streets of Detroit, Detroit, MI

Race — Fox, 12:30 p.m.

IndyCar Series Warmup — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Indy NXT

Firestone Indy NXT Series

Detroit Grand Prix, Streets of Detroit, Detroit, MI

Race — FS1, 10:30 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combat Sports Report — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

UFC 316 Countdown: Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2 — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Monday)

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Cleveland — FanDuel Sports Network West/CleGuardians.TV, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore — Chicago Sports Network/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Toronto — NBC Sports California/Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/FanDuel Sports Network Kansas CIty, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/Space City Home Network, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle — Twins.TV/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

National League

Colorado at New York Mets — Rockies.TV/SNY, 1:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia — FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami — NBC Sports Bay Area/FanDuel Sports Florida, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Padres.TV, 4 p.m.

Washington at Arizona — MASN2/Dbacks.TV, 4 p.m.

Interleague

MLB Sunday Leadoff, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

St. Louis Cardinals at Texas Rangers — The Roku Sports Channel, 1 p.m.

Sunday Night Baseball, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers: Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Connors/Tim Kurkjian/Jeff Passan

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta — NESN/FanDuel Sports Network South, 1:30 p.m.

MLB Pro Baseball Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Off Base Podcast — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

MLB Network Podcast — MLB Network, 11:30 a.m.

Plays of the Month — MLB Network, noon

MLB In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, noon

Carded — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

MLB In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Sunday Scorecard — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers MLB In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 17

Sunday Night Soccer, Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Announcers — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Diego Valeri

Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United — Apple TV+, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Dax McCarty

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 5 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella González/Miguel Gallardo/Gio Savarese

MLS La Previa — Apple TV+, 5 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Sacha Kljestan/Dax McCarty/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella González/Osvaldo Alonso/Miguel Gallardo/Michele Giannone/Gio Savarese

MLS El Resumen — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Cracker Barrel 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, TN

Announcers: Adam Alexander/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Trevor Bayne//Kim Coon//Marty Snider

Race — Amazon Prime Video, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

The Dream Team — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Open Court: New York Basketball — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

NFL Mic’d Up: Best QB Moments — NFL Network, midnight

NFL Mic’d Up: Best Trash Talk — NFL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NHL

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Editio — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

Best of All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

E60: Save: The Katie Meyer Story — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Best of Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Undeterred: The Journey — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Undeterred: The Homecoming — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

All The Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 5:30 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

SEC Storied: In Spirit — ESPN2, midnight

SEC Now — SEC Network, midnight

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

French Tennis Federation

Roland-Garros, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Men’s 3rd Round Featured Match: Lorenzo Musetti vs. Holger Run — TNT/truTV/Max, 2 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — TNT/truTV/Max, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Live at Roland-Garros: Day 8 — TNT/truTV/Max, 1:30 p.m.

Live at Roland-Garros: Day 8 — TNT/Max, 5 p.m.

Live at Roland-Garros: Day 9 — TNT/truTV/Max, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

The Rally: Round of 16-Day 9 (Early Session) — truTV, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Track & Field

Grand Slam Track

Philadelphia Slam, Franklin Field, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: Steve Cram/Aaron Henry/Carrie Tollefson/Radzi Chinyanganya//Taliyah Brooks

Day 1 — The CW/Peacock, 4 p.m.

UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Preview Show: Finals — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

UFL

Week 10

Arlington Renegades at San Antonio Brahmas — ABC, noon

Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats — Fox, 3 p.m.