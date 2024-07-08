Jul 6, 2024; San Francisco, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings California classic head coach Jawad Williams on the sideline during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 10: Orléans to Saint-Amand-Montrond — Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Playing Lessons From The Pros: Lanto Griffin at TPC Sawgrass — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

U.S. Open Etics: Bryson’s Breakthrough at Winged Foot — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko: Episode 5 — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

PFL 2024 Regular Season Highlight Show — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Main Event: Namajunas vs. Kowalkiewicz — ESPNews, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

UFC Main Event: Johnson vs. Reis/Namajunas vs. Waterson — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Detroit — FS1/Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Anaheim — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/SNY/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington — Bally Sports Midwest/MASN, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati — Rockies.TV/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports South/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

Diamond Dreams — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Stadium Unpacked — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Postseason Top 10 Moments 2023 — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB In-Game LIVE Prime Time — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB In-Game LIVE Prime Time — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

The Game That Changed Everything: Yankees vs. Red Sox ’04 ALCS — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA

Salt Lake City Summer League

Day 1, Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Memphis vs. Utah — ESPN. 9 p.m.

The Ringer: NBA Group Chat — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Beyond the Arc — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Hoop Collective — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC: Soccer Tournaments Semifinals Preview Show — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Invincible: Tiger Woods — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz (Local Hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Immortals: Sports Icons — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5;30 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 5:30 p.m.

TNT Sports Tonight — truTV, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

TNT Sports: The Line — truTV, 6:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Bully Ball w/Rachel & Boogie — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

All In: More to Gain — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

All In: More to Gain — NLSE, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SC Featured: The Speech — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports Golazo Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Cooligans — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships, Wimbledon 2024, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Round of 16 — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Round of 16: No. 1 Court — ESPN3, 8 a.m.

2024 Wimbledon Highlight Show — ESPN+, 5 p.m.