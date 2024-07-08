All Times Eastern
Cycling
Tour de France
Stage 10: Orléans to Saint-Amand-Montrond — Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
Golf
Golf Today — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Playing Lessons From The Pros: Lanto Griffin at TPC Sawgrass — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
U.S. Open Etics: Bryson’s Breakthrough at Winged Foot — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko: Episode 5 — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
PFL 2024 Regular Season Highlight Show — ESPNews, midnight
UFC Main Event: Namajunas vs. Kowalkiewicz — ESPNews, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
UFC Main Event: Johnson vs. Reis/Namajunas vs. Waterson — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
MLB
American League
Cleveland at Detroit — FS1/Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.
Texas at Anaheim — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.
National League
New York Mets at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/SNY/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington — Bally Sports Midwest/MASN, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati — Rockies.TV/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports South/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, 11 a.m.
Diamond Dreams — Stadium, 2 p.m.
Stadium Unpacked — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.
MLB Postseason Top 10 Moments 2023 — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB In-Game LIVE Prime Time — MLB Network, 8 p.m.
MLB In-Game LIVE Prime Time — MLB Network, 9 p.m.
MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 9:30 p.m.
The Game That Changed Everything: Yankees vs. Red Sox ’04 ALCS — FS1, 10:30 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
NBA
Salt Lake City Summer League
Day 1, Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT
Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Memphis vs. Utah — ESPN. 9 p.m.
The Ringer: NBA Group Chat — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.
Beyond the Arc — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
The Hoop Collective — ESPNews, 2 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.
NFL
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC: Soccer Tournaments Semifinals Preview Show — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.
Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.
The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.
Invincible: Tiger Woods — NLSE, 9 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz (Local Hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Immortals: Sports Icons — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.
Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
Live on the Line — Stadium, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon
Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.
Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.
You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5;30 p.m.
The Immortals — NLSE, 5:30 p.m.
TNT Sports Tonight — truTV, 6 p.m.
Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.
Game Time Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.
TNT Sports: The Line — truTV, 6:30 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.
Bully Ball w/Rachel & Boogie — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.
Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
All In: More to Gain — NLSE, 7 p.m.
Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.
All In: More to Gain — NLSE, 8 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.
Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
SC Featured: The Speech — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.
Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports Golazo Network, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
Cooligans — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Tennis
ATP Tour/WTA Tour
The Championships, Wimbledon 2024, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Round of 16 — ESPN, 8 a.m.
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Round of 16: No. 1 Court — ESPN3, 8 a.m.
2024 Wimbledon Highlight Show — ESPN+, 5 p.m.