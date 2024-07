Jul 6, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Xinyu Wang (CHN) serves against Harriett Dart (GBR)(not pictured) in a ladies’ singles match on day six of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Baseball

Exhibition

Banana Ball World Tour, Sahlen Field, Buffalo, NY

Savannah Bananas vs. The Firefighters — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Basketball

Big3

Week 4, Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Trilogy vs. 3 Headed Monsters/Enemies vs. Tri-State — CBS, 1 p.m.

CFL

Week 5

BC Lions at Hamilton Tiger-Cats — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One Championship

British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England, United Kingdom

Race — ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.

F1 Kids — ESPNU, 9:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Formula E

FIA Formula E World Championship

Portland ePrix, Portland International Raceway, Portland, OR

Race 14 — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

BMW International Open, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, IL

Final Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: George Savaricas/John Cook/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Billy Ray Brown//Colt Knost//CBS: Andrew Catalon/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Mark Immelman//Colt Knost//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Balionis

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 14 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

How Good is Golf — NLSE, 10:30 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, OH

Announcers: Kevin Lee/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Georgia Henneberry//Charlie Kimball

Race — NBC/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Pre-Race Show — NBC/Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Gwinnett Stripers at St. Paul Saints — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Diamond Dreams — Stadium, noon

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top 10: European Fighters — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

PFL 2024 Regular Season Highlight Show — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Comebacks — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: British Invasion — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Sunday Night Baseball, Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York, NY

Announcers: Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Connors/Xavier Scruggs//Jeff Passan

All-Star Selection Show — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Connors/Tim Kurkjian//Jeff Passan

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown – ESPN, 6 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota — Space City Home Network/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland — MASN2/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle — Sportsnet/Root Sports, 4 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Sunday MLB Leadoff

Announcers: Don Orsillo/Bob Brenly//Mike Pomeranz

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres — The Roku Channel, 4 p.m.

Sunday MLB Leadoff Pregame — The Roku Channel, 3:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Pittsburgh — SNY/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta — MLB Network (backup)/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Southeast, 1:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington — Bally Sports Midwest/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m./MLB Network (main), 4;30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Chicago White Sox at Miami — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Florida, 1:30 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Ohio, 1:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland — MLB Network (main)/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports West/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado — Bally Sports Kansas City/Rockies.TV, 3 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 25

Free Game

Announcers — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Carlos Mauricio Ramírez/Max Cordaro

San José Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

MLS Season Pass — Subscription Required

Announcers — English: Keith Costigan/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Narvarro//Marcelo Balboa

Houston Dynamo vs. LAFC — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Neil Sika/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Luis Gerardo Bucci

Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Christian Miles/Shep Messing//Spanish: Jesús Acosta/Carlos Suárez

Colorado Rapids vs. St. Louis City SC — Apple TV+, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Rodolfo Landeros/Mariano Trujillo//Spanish: Raúl Guzmán/Carlos Ruiz

LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Tyler Terens/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Adrian García Márquez/Francisco Pinto

Portland Timbers vs. Nashville SC — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Calen Carr/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Carlos Pavón/Giovanni Savarese

MLS La Previa — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Calen Carr/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Carlos Pavón/Giovanni Savarese

MLS El Resumen — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Grant Park 165, Chicago Street Course, Chicago, IL

Announcers: booth — Rick Allen/Steve Letarte//Turns 1 & 6 — Mike Bagley//Turn 4 — Dillon Welch//Turn 11 — Jeff Burton//Pit Reporters — Dave Burns/Kim Coon/Parker Kligerman/Marty Snider

Race — NBC/Peacock, 4:30 p.m.

Announcers: Marty Snider/Brad Daugherty/Dale Jarrett

Countdown to Green: Chicago — NBC/Peacock, 4 p.m.

NBA Summer League

California Classic Summer League

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Miami vs. Sacramento — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Communist China vs. Charlotte — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

San Antonio vs. Sacramento — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NHL

Stanley Cup Film: 1966-Montreal/Detroit — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Stanley Cup Film: 1967-Toronto/Montreal — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 16

North Carolina Courage vs. Racing Louisville — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Seattle Reign vs. Utah Royals — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

Pickleball

APP Tour

Newport Beach Open, Newport Beach Pickleball Club, Newport Beach, CA

Finals — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Finals — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 7 a.m.

The Sweat — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Invincible — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9:30 a.m

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11 a.m

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 11 a.m.

Game Time Decisions Weekend Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Handle — DraftKings Network, noon

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPN2, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

The Short List: Top World Cup Players — NLSE, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Game ON Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 1 p.m.

The Short List: Greatest Sports Villains — NLSE, 2 p.m.

The Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

Game ON Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Influential With Katty Kay: Lindsey Vonn — BBC News, 2:30 p.m.

The Short List: Underdogs — NLSE, 2:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

SC Featured: The Speech — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 1 — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 2 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

La jugada– Univision/TUDN, midnight

Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships, Wimbledon 2024, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Round of 16: No. 1 Court — ESPN3, 8 a.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Round of 16: Centre Court — ESPN3, 8:30 a.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Round of 16: Main Feed — ABC, 1 p.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Round of 16: Main Feed — ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Wimbledon Tennis 2024 In-Match LIVE Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

2024 Wimbledon Highlight Show — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Track & Field

World Athletics Diamond League

Meeting de Paris, Stade Sébastien Charléty, Paris, France

Finals — CNBC/Peacock, 10 a.m.

WNBA

Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun — Peachtree Sports Network/WPCH/NBC Sports Boston, 1 p.m.

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm — Marquee Sports Network/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO, 6 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks — KPHE/KTVK/Spectrum SportsNet, 7 p.m.

WNBA Countdown — ESPN, 3 p.m.