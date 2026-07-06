All Times Eastern
College Basketball
Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
College Football
Ross Tucker College Draft — DraftKings Network, 9:30 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France
Stage 4
Announcers: Phil Liggett/Bob Roll//Steve Porino//Christian Vande Velde
Carcassonne to Foix — NBCSN/Peacock, 6:30 a.m.
FIFA World Cup
Knockout Stage
Round of 16, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
Announcers — Fox/Fox One: Ian Darke/Landon Donovan//Natalie Gedra//Telemundo/Peacock: Copan Alvarez/Jaime Macias
Portugal vs. Spain — Fox/Fox One//Telemundo/Peacock: 3 p.m.
Announcers: Guti/Nuno Gomes/Diana Rincón/Toni Cherchi/Eugenia Karolyi/Rodrigo Camacho/Veronica Brunati
Hoy en la Mundial — Telemundo/Peacock, 1 p.m.
Vive el Mundial — Telemundo/Peacock, 1:30 p.m.
Vive el Mundial — Telemundo/Peacock, 2 p.m.
Announcers: (from Dallas) Jules Breach/Javier Hernández/Clarence Seedorf//(from Seattle) Rob Stone/Clint Dempsey/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd
FIFA World Cup Live — Fox/Fox One, 2 p.m.
World Cup Soccer In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
Pasión Mundial — Telemundo/Peacock, 5 p.m.
Enlace Mundial — Telemundo/Peacock, 5:30 p.m.
Round of 16, Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
Announcers — Fox/Fox One: John Strong/Stu Holden//Tom Rinaldi//Jenny Taft//Telemundo/Peacock: Andrés Cantor/Omar Zerón
United States vs. Belgium — Fox/Fox One//Telemundo/Peacock, 8 p.m.
Announcers: (from Los Angeles) Rebecca Lowe/Thierry Henry/Zlatan Ibrahimović//(from Seattle) Rob Stone/Clint Dempsey/Stu Holden/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd/John Strong//Tom Rinaldi//Jenny Taft
FIFA World Cup Today — Fox/Fox One, 6 p.m.
Announcers: Lindsay Casinelli/Jozy Altidore/Alejandro Bedoya/Adriana Monsalve/Alejandro Berry/Manuel Sanchez/Julian Gonzalez
Pasión Mundial — Telemundo/Peacock, 7 p.m.
United States vs. Belgium World Cup Soccer In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.
Announcers: (from Los Angeles) Rebecca Lowe/Thierry Henry/Zlatan Ibrahimović//(from Seattle) Rob Stone/Clint Dempsey/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd//Tom Rinaldi//Jenny Taft
FIFA World Cup Postgame — Fox/Fox One, 10 p.m.
Todo el Mundial — Telemundo/Peacock, 10 p.m.
FIFA World Cup on Fox After Hours with James Corden — Fox/Fox One, midnight (in all time zones)
Golf
5 Clubs With Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
PGA Tour-The Drop — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
IndyCar
All In: IndyCar: The McLaren Hot Seat — FS1, 6 p.m.
All In: IndyCar: The Road to the 500 — FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Reloaded: UFC 194-McGregor vs. Aldo — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.
MLB
American League
New York Yankees at Tampa Bay — YES/Rays.TV, 6:30 p.m.
National League
New York Mets at Atlanta — SNY/BravesVision, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis — Brewers.TV/Cardinals.TV, 7;45 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego — FS1//Dbacks.TV/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers — Rockies.TV/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.
Interleague
Philadelphia at Kansas City — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Royals.TV, 2 p.m.
Houston at Washington — MLB Network//Space City Home Network/Nationals.TV, 6:45 p.m.
Toronto at San Francisco — Sportsnet/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.\
Announcers: Steve Phillips/Eduardo Pérez/Xavier Scruggs
The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DaRosa
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Harold Reynolds/Dan Plesac
MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.
Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB.TV, 8:30 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 9 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.
Host: Abby Labar
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
NBA Summer League
California Classic
Day 4, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio — Prime Video/ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.
Miami vs. Golden State Gold — Prime Video/NBA TV/ESPN+, 10 p.m.
Day 4, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
Golden state Blue vs. Brooklyn — Prime Video/NBA TV/ESPN+, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Sacramento — Prime Video/ESPNU, 10 p.m.
Salt Lake City Summer League
Day 2, Jon M. Huntsman Center, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT
Atlanta vs. Oklahoma City — ESPN/Prime Video, 7 p.m.
Memphis vs. Utah — ESPN/Prime Video, 9 p.m.
The Association — NBA TV, 6 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Soccer
ESPN FC — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.
Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 4 p.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
Generación Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 6 p.m.
Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.
Fútbol Americas — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, midnight
Softball
Athletes Unlimited Softball League
Texas Volts at Chicago Bandits — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.,m.
The Dan Le Batard Show — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon
The Dan Le Batard Show — NBCSN/Peacock, noon
NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, noon
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
All the Smoke Dugout — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.
The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
E60: The Oklahoma Standard — ESPNews, 4 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 6:30 p.m.
Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night– ESPN, 10 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
E60: Fear and Doping in Las Vegas — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
Pushing the Odds with Matt Perrault — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 6:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
Tennis
All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
The Championships, Wimbledon, All England Club, London, England, United Kingdom
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Round of 16 — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 8 a.m.
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Round of 16: No. 1 Court — ESPN Unlimited, 8 a.m.
Wimbledon Highlight Show — ESPN Unlimited, 5 p.m.
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles 1st Round — ESPN/ESPN Deportes/ESPN Unlimited, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
WNBA
Golden State Valkyries at Washington Mystics — KPIX/KOVR/Monumental Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx — NBC Sports Boston/Victory+, 8 p.m.
Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks — USA Network/KUNS/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.
About Ken Fang
Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.
He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.
Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.