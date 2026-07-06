July 1, 2026; Santa Clara, California, U.S.; Folarin Balogun of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal. Mandatory Credit: Phil Noble-Reuters via Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

College Football

Ross Tucker College Draft — DraftKings Network, 9:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 4

Announcers: Phil Liggett/Bob Roll//Steve Porino//Christian Vande Velde

Carcassonne to Foix — NBCSN/Peacock, 6:30 a.m.

FIFA World Cup

Knockout Stage

Round of 16, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Announcers — Fox/Fox One: Ian Darke/Landon Donovan//Natalie Gedra//Telemundo/Peacock: Copan Alvarez/Jaime Macias

Portugal vs. Spain — Fox/Fox One//Telemundo/Peacock: 3 p.m.

Announcers: Guti/Nuno Gomes/Diana Rincón/Toni Cherchi/Eugenia Karolyi/Rodrigo Camacho/Veronica Brunati

Hoy en la Mundial — Telemundo/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Vive el Mundial — Telemundo/Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

Vive el Mundial — Telemundo/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Announcers: (from Dallas) Jules Breach/Javier Hernández/Clarence Seedorf//(from Seattle) Rob Stone/Clint Dempsey/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd

FIFA World Cup Live — Fox/Fox One, 2 p.m.

World Cup Soccer In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Pasión Mundial — Telemundo/Peacock, 5 p.m.

Enlace Mundial — Telemundo/Peacock, 5:30 p.m.

Round of 16, Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Announcers — Fox/Fox One: John Strong/Stu Holden//Tom Rinaldi//Jenny Taft//Telemundo/Peacock: Andrés Cantor/Omar Zerón

United States vs. Belgium — Fox/Fox One//Telemundo/Peacock, 8 p.m.

Announcers: (from Los Angeles) Rebecca Lowe/Thierry Henry/Zlatan Ibrahimović//(from Seattle) Rob Stone/Clint Dempsey/Stu Holden/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd/John Strong//Tom Rinaldi//Jenny Taft

FIFA World Cup Today — Fox/Fox One, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Lindsay Casinelli/Jozy Altidore/Alejandro Bedoya/Adriana Monsalve/Alejandro Berry/Manuel Sanchez/Julian Gonzalez

Pasión Mundial — Telemundo/Peacock, 7 p.m.

United States vs. Belgium World Cup Soccer In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Announcers: (from Los Angeles) Rebecca Lowe/Thierry Henry/Zlatan Ibrahimović//(from Seattle) Rob Stone/Clint Dempsey/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd//Tom Rinaldi//Jenny Taft

FIFA World Cup Postgame — Fox/Fox One, 10 p.m.

Todo el Mundial — Telemundo/Peacock, 10 p.m.

FIFA World Cup on Fox After Hours with James Corden — Fox/Fox One, midnight (in all time zones)

Golf

5 Clubs With Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour-The Drop — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

IndyCar

All In: IndyCar: The McLaren Hot Seat — FS1, 6 p.m.

All In: IndyCar: The Road to the 500 — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Reloaded: UFC 194-McGregor vs. Aldo — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay — YES/Rays.TV, 6:30 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Atlanta — SNY/BravesVision, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis — Brewers.TV/Cardinals.TV, 7;45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — FS1//Dbacks.TV/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers — Rockies.TV/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Philadelphia at Kansas City — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Royals.TV, 2 p.m.

Houston at Washington — MLB Network//Space City Home Network/Nationals.TV, 6:45 p.m.

Toronto at San Francisco — Sportsnet/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.\

Announcers: Steve Phillips/Eduardo Pérez/Xavier Scruggs

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DaRosa

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Harold Reynolds/Dan Plesac

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 9 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

Host: Abby Labar

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA Summer League

California Classic

Day 4, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio — Prime Video/ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Miami vs. Golden State Gold — Prime Video/NBA TV/ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Day 4, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Golden state Blue vs. Brooklyn — Prime Video/NBA TV/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Sacramento — Prime Video/ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City Summer League

Day 2, Jon M. Huntsman Center, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Atlanta vs. Oklahoma City — ESPN/Prime Video, 7 p.m.

Memphis vs. Utah — ESPN/Prime Video, 9 p.m.

The Association — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Generación Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 6 p.m.

Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Fútbol Americas — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, midnight

Softball

Athletes Unlimited Softball League

Texas Volts at Chicago Bandits — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.,m.

The Dan Le Batard Show — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show — NBCSN/Peacock, noon

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, noon

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

All the Smoke Dugout — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

E60: The Oklahoma Standard — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 6:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night– ESPN, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

E60: Fear and Doping in Las Vegas — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Pushing the Odds with Matt Perrault — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 6:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

The Championships, Wimbledon, All England Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Round of 16 — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 8 a.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Round of 16: No. 1 Court — ESPN Unlimited, 8 a.m.

Wimbledon Highlight Show — ESPN Unlimited, 5 p.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles 1st Round — ESPN/ESPN Deportes/ESPN Unlimited, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

WNBA

Golden State Valkyries at Washington Mystics — KPIX/KOVR/Monumental Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx — NBC Sports Boston/Victory+, 8 p.m.

Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks — USA Network/KUNS/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.