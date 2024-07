Jul 2, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Brazil midfielder Andreas Pereira (left) talks with midfielder Raphinha (right) during the second half against Colombia at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 17

Melbourne Demons vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 a.m.

St. Kilda Saints vs. Sydney Swans — FS2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Brisbane Lions vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Baseball

Exhibition

Banana Ball World Tour, Sahlen Field, Buffalo, NY

Savannah Bananas vs. The Firefighters — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

WBO World Featherweight Title/WBC World Junior Lightweight Title, Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Announcers: Joe Tessitore/Timothy Bradley, Jr./Mark Kriegel/Bernardo Osuna

Shakur Stevenson vs. Artem Harutyunyan/O’Shaquie Foster vs. Robson Conceição — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Best of Shakur Stevenson — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

CFL

Week 5

Calgary Stampeders at Montréal Alouettes — TSN1/TSN3/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

CFL Wired — TSN1/TSN3, 6:30 p.m.

College Football

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

CONMEBOL Copa América

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Announcers — FS1: Keith Costigan/Cobi Jones//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

Colombia vs. Panama — FS1/Univision/TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 5 p.m.

Copa Tonight — FS1, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinal, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

Announcers — FS1: John Strong/Stu Holden//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

Uruguay vs. Brazil — FS1/Univision/TUDN, 9 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Copa Tonight — FS1, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Jimmy Conrad/Melissa Ortiz/Wes Morgan

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 5:40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 7:50 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 8:40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 10:50 p.m.

Copa América Quarterfinals In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Copa América Quarterfinals In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Announcers: Phil Liggett/Bob Roll//Steve Porino//Christian Vande Velde

Stage 8: Semur-en-Auxois to Colombey-Les-Deux-Églises — NBC/Peacock, 8 p.m.

Stage 9: Troyes to Troyes — Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Formula 1

FIA Formula One Championship

British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England, United Kingdom

Qualifying — ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

BMW International Open, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, IL

3rd Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: George Savaricas/John Cook/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Billy Ray Brown//Colt Knost//CBS: Andrew Catalon/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Mark Immelman//Colt Knost//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Balionis

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Marquee Groups: Scott Gutschewski/Jordan Spieth/Sam Stevens — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 14 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko: Episode 2 — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko: Episode 3 — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko: Episode 4 — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

UFC Unleashed: Queens of the Octagon — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at New York Yankees — FS1/NESN/YES, 1 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota — Space City Home Network/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland — MASN2/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Southwest, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle — MLB Network (main)/Sportsnet/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

National League

Baseball Night in America

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

New York Mets at Pittsburgh — SNY/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington — Bally Sports Midwest/MASN, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Padres — Dbacks.TV/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network (main), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Anaheim at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports West/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Miami — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Florida, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 4 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado — Bally Sports Kansas City/Rockies.TV, 9 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 3:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 4 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS

Matchday 25

Free Game

Announcers — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Jesús Bracamontes

Columbus Crew vs. Toronto FC — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

MLS Season Pass — Subscription Required

Announcers — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Rodolfo Landeros/Marcelo Balboa

FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Moisés Linares/Pablo Mariño//French: Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

Montréal Impact vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — Apple TV+, 7:30 pm.

Announcers — English: Eric Krakauer/Jalil Anibaba//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Walter Rocque

Orlando City SC vs. D.C. United — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Mark Followill/Warren Barton//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Jaime Macías

Austin FC vs. New York City FC — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Daniel Chapela

Real Salt Lake vs. Atlanta United — Apple TV+, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Nate Bukaty/Brian McBride//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Diego Arrioja

Seattle Sounders vs. New England Revolution — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Miguel Gallardo/Carlos Pavón/Giovanni Savarese

MLS La Previa — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS 360 — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Miguel Gallardo/Carlos Pavón/Giovanni Savarese

MLS 360 en Español — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

The Loop 110, Chicago Street Course, Chicago, IL

Announcers: booth — Rick Allen/Steve Letarte//Turns 1 & 6 — Mike Bagley//Turn 4 — Dillon Welch//Turn 11 — Jeff Burton//Pit Reporters — Dave Burns/Kim Coon/Marty Snider

Practice and Qualifying — USA Network, 10 a.m.

Race — NBC/Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: Marty Snider/Brad Daugherty/Dale Jarrett

Countdown to Green: Xfinity Series Chicago — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Grant Park 165, Chicago Street Course, Chicago, IL

Announcers: booth — Rick Allen/Steve Letarte//Pit Reporters — Dave Burns/Kim Coon/Marty Snider

Practice and Qualifying — USA Network, 12:30 p.m.

NBA Summer League

California Classic Summer League

San Francisco, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Miami vs. Golden State — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Charlotte vs. San Antonio — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

Communist China vs. Sacramento — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NFL

NFL 360: Remembering 9/11 — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

The Brady 6 — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

NHL BTS-2024 NHL All-Star Game — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 16

Chicago Red Stars vs. Houston Dash — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Kansas City Current vs. Orlando Pride — Ion, 7:30 p.m.

Angel City FC vs. Gotham FC — Ion, 10 p.m.

Bay FC vs. Washington Spirit — NWSL+, 10 p.m.

Soccer

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

The Sweat — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 8;30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Game Time Decisions Weekend Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Influential With Katty Kay: Lindsey Vonn — BBC News, 11:30 a.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Handle — DraftKings Network, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

Betting Above The Rim — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

The Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPN, 3 p.m.

SC Featured: The 900 Turns 25 — ESPN, 4 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

SC Featured: The Speech — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: Hold the Rope — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

The Best of the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

26.2 to Live — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens, Part 1 — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens, Part 2 — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships, Wimbledon 2024, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Third Round: No. 1 Court — ESPN3, 8 a.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Third Round: Centre Court — ESPN3, 8:30 a.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Third Round: Main Feed — ABC, 1 p.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Round of 16: Main Feed — ESPN, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

2024 Wimbledon Highlight Show — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

UEFA EURO 2024

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf, Germany

Announcers — Fox: Ian Darke/Landon Donovan//Geoff Shreeves//Mark Clattenburg (rules)

England vs. Switzerland — Fox/Univision/TUDN, noon

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 11 a.m.

UEFA Euro Today — Fox, 11 a.m.

Quarterfinal, Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany

Announcers: Darren Fletcher/Owen Hargreaves//Tom Rinaldi//Mark Clattenburg (rules)

Netherlands vs. Türkiye — Fox, 3 p.m.

UEFA Euro Today — Fox, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Jimmy Conrad/Melissa Ortiz/Wes Morgan

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 11:40 a.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 1:50 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 2:40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 4:50 p.m.

Euro 2024 Quarterfinals In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

USL Championship

Matchday 20

Detroit City FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Orange County FC vs. Memphis 901 FC — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

WNBA

New York Liberty at Indiana Fever — CBS, 1 p.m.

Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx — Monumental Sports Network/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.