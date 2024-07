Jul 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) celebrates after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the eleventh inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 17

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

Port Adelaide Power vs. Western Bulldogs — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

Geelong Cats vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Carlton Blues — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Fremantle Dockers vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

CFL

Week 5

Ottawa Redblacks at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN3/TSN5/CFL+, 8:30 p.m.

CONMEBOL Copa América

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Announcers — FS1: JP Dellacamera/Cobi Jones//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

Venezuela vs. Canada — FS1/Univision/Canada, 9 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Juan Pablo Angel/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd

Copa Tonight — FS1, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Jimmy Conrad/Melissa Ortiz/Wes Morgan

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 8:40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 10:50 p.m.

Copa América Quarterfinals In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Announcers: Phil Liggett/Bob Roll//Steve Porino//Christian Vande Velde

Stage 8: Semur-en-Auxois to Colombey-Les-Deux-Églises — Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Formula 1

FIA Formula One Championship

British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England, United Kingdom

Practice 1 — ESPNU, 7:25 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPNU, 10:55 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

PGA Tour

John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, IL

2nd Round

Announcers: George Savaricas/John Cook/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Billy Ray Brown//Colt Knost

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Denny McCarthy/Davis Riley/Adam Svensson & Daniel Berger/Nick Dunlap/Chris Gotterup with Cameron Champ/Stewart Cink/Nico Echavarria & Sungjae Im/Jake Knapp/Luke List — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Marquee Groups: Jason Day/Lucas Glover/Sepp Straka & Zach Johnson/J.T. Poston/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Cameron Champ/Stewart Cink/Nico Echavarria — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Zach Johnson/J.T. Poston/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Hole: 14 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

The First Cut — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at New York Yankees — MLB Network (main)/NESN/YES, 7 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota — Space City Home Network/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland — MASN2/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Toronto at Seattle — Sportsnet/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Friday Night Baseball, Truist Park, Cumberland, GA

Announcers: Alex Faust/Ryan Spilborghs//Tricia Whitaker

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves — Apple TV+, 7:20 p.m.

New York Mets at Pittsburgh — SNY/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington — Bally Sports Midwest/MASN, 6:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — Dbacks.TV/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Spectrum SportsNet LA 10 p.m.

Interleague

Friday Night Baseball, Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Announcers: Rich Waltz/Xavier Scruggs//Heidi Watney

Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Anthony Recker//Russell Dorsey

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game Show — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Miami — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland — MLB Network (backup)/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado — Bally Sports Kansas City/Rockies.TV, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 9 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

NFL

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, noon

NFL Live — ESPN, 5 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 16

Portland Thorns vs. San Diego Wave — Amazon Prime Video, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Kickin’ It — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Invincible: Manchester City 2023 Treble — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

Nine for IX: Pat XO — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Truth Lounge — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsLine Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Invincible: Manchester United — NLSE, 7 p.m.

The Truth Lounge — DraftKings, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Oddball — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Good Follow — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

SC Featured: The Speech — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships, Wimbledon 2024, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Third Round: No. 1 Court — ESPN3, 8 a.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Third Round: Centre Court — ESPN3, 8:30 a.m.

Wimbledon Second Serve — ESPN, 4 p.m.

2024 Wimbledon Highlight Show — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

UEFA EURO 2024

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany

Announcers: Derek Rae/Robert Green//Geoff Shreeves//Mark Clattenburg (rules)

Spain vs. Germany — Fox, noon

UEFA Euro Today — Fox, 11 a.m.

Quarterfinal, Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany

Announcers: Darren Fletcher/Owen Hargreaves//Tom Rinaldi//Mark Clattenburg (rules)

Portugal vs. France — Fox, 3 p.m.

UEFA Euro Today — Fox, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Jimmy Conrad/Melissa Ortiz/Wes Morgan

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 11:40 a.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 1:50 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 2:40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 4:50 p.m.

USL Championship

Matchday 20

Charleston Battery vs. Birmingham Legion — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

WNBA

Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings — Ion, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm — Ion, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks — Ion, 10 p.m.

WNBA on Ion Pregame Show — Ion, 7 p.m.

WNBA on Ion Game Break Show — Ion, 9:30 p.m.