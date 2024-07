Jul 4, 2017; Arlington, VA, USA; July 4th fireworks over Washington, DC are seen from the Iwo Jima Memorial on the 4th of July. Mandatory Credit: Michael Owens-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

HAPPY 4TH of JULY

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 17

Collingwood Magpies vs. Essendon Bombers — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

CFL

Week 5

Toronto Argonauts at Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN1/TSN3/CFL+, 9 p.m.

College Football

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

CONMEBOL Copa América

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Announcers — Fox: John Strong/Stu Holden//Jenny Taft//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

Argentina vs. Ecuador — Fox/Univision/TUDN, 9 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Juan Pablo Angel/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd

Copa Tonight — Fox, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Jimmy Conrad/Melissa Ortiz/Wes Morgan

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 8:40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 10:50 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 6: Mâcon to Dijon — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Stage 7: Nuits-Saint-Georges to Gevrey-Chambertin (Individual Time Trial) — Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

PGA Tour

John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, IL

1st Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: George Savaricas/John Cook/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Billy Ray Brown//Colt Knost

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Cameron Champ/Nico Echavarria/Stewart Cink & Sungjae Im/Jake Knapp/Luke List with Davis Riley/Denny McCarthy/Adam Svensson & Daniel Berger/Nick Dunlap/Chris Gotterup — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Marquee Groups: Zach Johnson/J.T. Poston/Jordan Spieth & Jason Day/Lucas Glover/Sepp Straka — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Daniel Berger/Nick Dunlap/Chris Gotterup — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Jason Day/Lucas Glover/Sepp Straka — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Hole: 14 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

DP World Tour

BMW International Open, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m. (Friday)

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Gluttony

Major League Eating

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs, Coney Island, NY

Announcers: Jeremy Schaap/Rich Shea//Tiffany Greene

Women’s Competition — ESPN3, 10:45 a.m.

Men’s Competition — ESPN2, noon

Nathan’s Hot Dog In-Contest LIVE — SportsGrid, noon

Minor League Baseball

Texas League

Amarillo Sod Poodles at Midland RockHounds — Stadium, 8 p.m.

On Deck — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Comebacks — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: British Invasion — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 (03/18/2023) — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1 p.m.

Houston at Toronto — MLB Network (backup)/Space City Home Network/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Oakland — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports West/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle — MASN2/Root Sports, 4 p.m./MLB Network (main), 5:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Tampa Bay at Kansas City — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Washington — MLB Network (main)/SNY/MASN, 11 a.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Midwest/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network (main)/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta — MLB Network (main)/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Rockies.TV, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers — Dbacks.TV/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m./MLB Network (main), 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Boston at Miami — NESN/Bally Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Ohio/YES, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Texas — Padres.TV/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 12:30 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

MLS

Matchday 24

MLS Season Pass — Subscription Required

Announcers — English: Mark Followill/Warren Barton//Spanish: Raúl Guzmán/Carlos Ruiz

FC Dallas vs. Portland Timbers — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Adrian García Márquez/Francisco Pinto

Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City — Apple TV+, 9:30 p.m.

El Tráfico, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Announcers — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Diego Valeri

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Carlos Pavón/Giovanni Savarese

MLS La Previa — Apple TV+, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Carlos Pavón/Giovanni Savarese

MLS El Resumen — Apple TV+, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Olympics

Countdown to Paris: Brazil — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Invincible: Inbee Park — NLSE, 10 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Invincible: Team USA Women’s Basketball — NLSE, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Invincible: Lionel Messi — NLSE, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

The Immortals: Olympic Standouts — NLSE, 3 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Immortals: Olympic Champs — NLSE, 3:30 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

SportsLine Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SC Featured: The Speech — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Oddball — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

ESPN Films: Fab Five — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

ESPN Films — ESPN, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Cooligans — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships, Wimbledon 2024, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Second Round: No. 1 Court — ESPN3, 8 a.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Second Round: Centre Court — ESPN3, 8:30 a.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Third Round: Main Feed — ESPN/ESPN+, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Wimbledon Second Serve — ESPN, 4 p.m.

2024 Wimbledon Highlight Show — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Wimbledon Tennis 2024 In-Match LIVE — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

USL Championship

Matchday 19

Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs. FC Tulsa — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx — Amazon Prime Video/NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces — Amazon Prime Video/Monumental Sports Network/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 10 p.m.