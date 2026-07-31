Jul 30, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) is congratulated in the dugout by teammates after scoring against the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 21

Fremantle Dockers vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 6:08 a.m. (Friday)

Baseball

Banana Ball World Tour

Game 1, Historic Grayson Stadium, Savannah, GA

Firefighters vs. Savannah Bananas — truTV/HBO Max, 7 p.m.

Savannah Bananas Pre-Game — truTV/HBO Max, 6:30 p.m.

Game 1, Albertson Stadium, Boise, ID

Texas Tailgaters vs. Party Animals — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, 9 p.m.

Banana Ball Live — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

CFL

Week 9

Montréal Alouettes at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/RDS/CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pre-Game — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 7 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

New Era with Ryan Silverfield — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

New Era with Alex Golesh — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

New Era with Jon Sumrall — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

New Era with Will Stein — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

New Era with Pete Golding — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Commonwealth Games

XXIII Commonwealth Games

Day 8, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Bowls and Para Bowls, Netball, Athletics and Para Athletics (Decathlon, Women’s Pole Vault, Women’s Long Jump T38 Final, Women’s 800m Final, Men’s 10K Race Walk Final, Women’s 400m Final, Men’s and Women’s 200m Finals), Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling (Men’s and Women’s Finals), Boxing, Judo — beIN Sports, 8:01 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Rocket Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, MI

2nd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7 a.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 11, 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:15 a.m.

Featured Groups: Russell Henley/Hideki Matsuyama/Ben Silverman & Ben Griffin/J.J. Spaun/Cameron Young — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:30 a.m.

Marquee Group; Quiet Please!: Patrick Cantlay/Jake Knapp/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Keegan Bradley/Wyndham Clark/Jackson Koivun — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Rickie Fowler/Chris Gotterup/Xander Schauffele — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Hole: 15 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Announcers: George Savaricas/Arron Oberholser/Justin Kutcher//Billy Ray Brown//Jim Gallagher, Jr.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Kira K. Dixon/Amanda Blumenherst/Steve Marino//Hailey Hunter

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

The R&A

The Women’s Open, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Course, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England, United Kingdom

Announcers: Tom Abbott/Paige Mackenzie/Morgan Pressel//Karen Stupples

2nd Round — USA Network, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Portugal Invitational, The Els Club Vilamoura, Vilamoura, Portugal

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Western Golf Association

The 124th Western Amateur Championship, The Beverly Country Club, Chicago, IL

Sweet 16 — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Quarterfinals — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

PGA Korn Ferry Tour

Utah Championship, Ogden Golf and Country Club, Ogden, UT

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Kira K. Dixon/Amanda Blumenherst/Steve Marino//Hailey Hunter

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Medic vs. Rodriguez, Belgrade Arena, Belgrade, Serbia

Ceremonial Weigh-In — Paramount+, 11 a.m.

Professional Fighters League

PFL New York, UBS Arena, Elmont, NY

Main Card — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.

Legacy Fighting Alliance

LFA 238: Distrito #1, Arena Nilson Nelson, Brasilia, DF, Brazil

Main Card — VICE TV, 8 p.m.

Morning Kombat — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Friday Night Baseball

Announcers: Alex Faust/Ryan Spilborghs//Tricia Whitaker

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Siera Santos/Chris Young/Russell Dorsey

Friday Night Baseball Pregame — Apple TV, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay — MLB Network (backup)//Chicago Sports Network/Rays.TV, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Sacramento — Detroit SportsNet/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.//MLB Network (backup), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Minnesota at Seattle — Twins.TV/Mariners.TV, 10 p.m.

National League

Friday Night Baseball

Announcers: Wayne Randazzo/Dontrelle Willis//Heidi Watney

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres — Apple TV, 9:45 p.m.

Announcers: Siera Santos/Chris Young/Russell Dorsey

Friday Night Baseball Pregame — Apple TV, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Reds.TV, 6 p.m.

Miami at New York Mets — Marlins.TV/WPIX, 7 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — Nationals.TV/BravesVision, 7:15 p.m.

Interleague

New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network//YES/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland — Dbacks.TV/CleGuardians.TV, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Baltimore — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MASN, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto — MLB Network (main)//Cardinals.TV/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado — Royals.TV/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Anaheim — Brewers.TV/Angels Broadcast Television, 9:30 p.m.//MLB Network (main), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Boston at Los Angeles Dodgers — NESN/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Steve Phillips/Eduardo Pérez/Xavier Scruggs

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DaRosa

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Host: Brian Kenny

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Harold Reynolds/Dan Plesac

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Baltimore Orioles MLB In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros MLB In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Host: Abby Labar

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football: Overtime (The Final Days) — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 3:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Schrager Hour — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Football America! — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

NWSL

Matchweek 15

North Carolina Courage vs. Orlando Pride — Prime Video, 8 p.m.

Scottish Premiership

Matchday 1

Dundee United vs. Rangers — CBS Sports Network, 2:55 p.m.

Soccer

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 3 p.m.

Equipo Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 4 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Generación Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 6 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

The Craig Carton Show — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation: Year of the Freshman — BYUtv, noon

The Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show — Peacock, noon

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, noon

Cold as Balls: LaVar Ball & Blake Griffin — Scripps Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Cold as Balls: Draymond Green & Candace Parker — Scripps Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Women’s Sports Now — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Makeshift Project: Top 10 Cartoons of the 2000’s — Scripps Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Primetime Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Chiney Today — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Tech Now: WWE Tech — BBC News, 8:30 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Sports Gone Wrong: Temper Tantrums — Scripps Sports Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports Gone Wrong: Look Away Now! — Scripps Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Pushing the Odds with Matt Perrault — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Swimming

USA Swimming National Championships

Day 2, William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA

Announcers: Jason Knapp/Rowdy Gaines//Nicole Auerbach

Men’s and Women’s: 400m Freestyle, 100m Breaststroke, 100m Backstroke — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 p.m.

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

DC Open, William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals– Tennis Channel, noon

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

ATP Tour

Mifel Tennis Open, Cabo Sports Complex, Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, México

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

WNBA

Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics — Ion, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle Storm at Atlanta Dream — Ion, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana Fever at Portland Fire — Ion, 10 p.m.

WNBA on Ion Pregame Show — Ion, 7 p.m.

WNBA on Ion Game Break Show — Ion, 9:30 p.m.

Wrestling

WWE

WWE Smackdown, Resch Center, Ashwaubenon, WI

Main Card — USA Network (U.S.)/Netflix (international), 8 p.m.