Gabriel Medina of Brazil riding a wave in Tahiti on Day One of the Olympic Surfing Competition (Photo credit: International Surfing Association/Pablo Franco)

All Times Eastern

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Quarterfinals, Fertitta Center, University of Houston, Houston, TX

Eberlein Drive vs. Happy Valley Hoopers (Penn State) — FS1, 7 p.m.

Forever Coogs (Houston) vs. Team Colorado (Colorado) — FS2, 9 p.m.

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special: Bundesliga Clubs #1 — BvB, FCA, N05, TSG, BMG, RBL — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Football

Cover 3 — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

ACC Football Road Trip: Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Golf

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Inside the PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Leagues Cup

MLS/Liga MX

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Free Games

East 2

Announcers — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Moises Linares/Pablo Mariño

Atlético de San Luis vs. Montréal Impact — Apple TV, 7 p.m.

West 1

Announcers — English: Rodolfo Landeros/Mariano Trujillo//Spanish: Raul Guzman/Carlos Ruiz

CF Monterrey vs. Austin FC — Apple TV/UniMás/FS1, 9 p.m.

MLS Season Pass — Subscription Required

East 6

Announcers — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

CF Pachuca vs. New York Red Bulls — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

West 6

Announcers — English: Tyler Terens/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Jesús Acosta/Carlos Suarez

Minnesota United vs. Club Necaxa — Apple TV+, 9 p.m.

West 7

Announcers — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Jorge Pérez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Taylor Twellman/Bradley Wright-Phillips

Leagues Cup Countdown — Apple TV+, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Carlos Pavón/Giovanni Savarese

Leagues Cup La Previa — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Taylor Twellman/Bradley Wright-Phillips

Leagues Cup Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Carlos Pavón/Giovanni Savarese

Leagues Cup El Resumen — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko: Episode 9 — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, midnight

PFL 2024 Regular Season Highlight Show — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Detroit — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore — Sportsnet/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Boston — Root Sports/NESN, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Ohio 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Washington at Arizona — MLB Network (backup)/MASN2/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego — MLB Network (main)/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Padres.TV, 9;30 p.m.

Interleague

MLB on TBS Tuesday, Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

New York Yankees at Philadelphia — YES/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 6 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS, 9:30 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Sun, 6:50 p.m.

Minnesota at New York Mets — Bally Sports North/SNY, 7 p.m.

Texas at St. Louis — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim — Rockies.TV/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DeRosa/Al Leiter

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Announcers: Brian Kenny/Steve Phillips/Jayson Stark

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Announcers: Adnan Virk/Jake Peavy/Dan Plesac

MLB Tonight; Trade Deadline Special — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Karl Ravech/Eduardo Pérez/Jeff Passan/Buster Olney/Tim Kurkjian/Kiley McDaniel

Baseball Tonight: Trade Deadline Special — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Matt Vasgersian/Dan O’Dowd/Harold Reynolds/Tom Verducci

MLB Tonight: Trade Deadline Special — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Trade Deadline Coverage — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Taylor McGregor/Russell Dorsey/Anthony Recker

MLB Tonight: Trade Deadline Special — MLB Network, 7:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6 p.m.

Host: Abby Labar

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GFMB: Overtime — The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, noon

Fantasy Focus — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXIII Olympiad

Day 4

Studio Shows

Hosts: Jac Collinsworth/Akbar Gbajabiamila/Matt Iseman/Scott Hanson/Andrew Siciliano

Gold Zone: Day 4 — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Noticias Olímpicas — Universo, 8 a.m.

Noticias Olímpicas — Universo, 5 p.m.

Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 8 p.m.

Resúmen del dia Paris 2024 — Telemundo, midnight

Cycling BMX Freestyle

La Concorde 2, Paris, France

Women’s Park Qualifications — E!, 7:15 a.m.

Men’s Park Qualifications — E!, 9:15 a.m.

Volleyball

Men’s Preliminary Round

Pool C, South Paris Arena 1, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

United States vs. Germany — USA Network, 7:45 a.m.

Basketball

Men’s Group Phase

Group A, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France

Canada vs. Australia — USA Network, 9 a.m. (joined in progress)

Group B, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France

Brazil vs. Germany — Universo, 3 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

Men’s Preliminary Phase, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France

Pool D

United States (Partain/Benesh) vs. Marocco (Abicha/Eigaroul) — NBC, 9 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Phase, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France

Pool E

Brazil (Carol/Barbara) vs. Lithuania (Paulikiene/Raupelyte) — USA Network, 12:15 p.m. (same day coverage)

Men’s Preliminary Phase, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France

Pool F

Netherlands (Boermans/De Groot) vs. United States (Evans/Budinger) — NBC, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

Men’s Group Stage — Matchday 3

Group C, Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux, France

Spain vs. Egypt — Telemundo, 9 a.m.

Group C, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Dominican Republic vs. Uzbekistan — Universo, 9 a.m.

Group B, Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France

Ukraine vs. Germany — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

Group A, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Denis, France

United States vs. Guinea — USA Network/Telemundo, 1 p.m.

Group D, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Paraguay vs. Mali — Telemundo, 3 p.m.

Rugby Sevens

Stade de France, Seine-Saint-Denis, France

Women’s Semifinals — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

Bronze Medal and Gold Medal Matches — E!, 1 p.m.

Daytime — Morning

Men’s Triathlon Final — NBC, 10 a.m.

Swimming Qualifying Heats — NBC, 10:45 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball: United States vs. Germany — Universo, 11 a.m.

Fencing

Women’s, Grand Palais, Paris, France

Team Epée Semifinals — E!, 10:30 a.m. (same day coverage)

Team Epée Bronze Medal Match/Gold Medal Match — E!, 4;30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Water Polo

Men’s Preliminary Round, Seine-Saint-Denis, France

Group A

United States vs. Romania — USA Network, 10:30 a.m.

Equestrian

Château de Versailles, Versailles, France

Dressage: Team Grand Prix-Day 1 — E!, 11 a.m. (same day coverage)

3×3 Basketball

Women’s Pool Round, La Concorde 1, Paris, France

United States vs. Germany — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

Men’s Pool Round, La Concorde 1, Paris, France

Serbia vs. United States — NBC, 4:30 p.m.

Artistic Gymnastics

Women’s, Bercy Arena, Paris, France

Team Final — NBC, 12:15 p.m.

Daytime — Afternoon

Boxing — Universo, 1:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball — E!, 2:15 p.m.

Canoe Slalom: Men’s and Women’s Kayak Heats — E!, 4 p.m.

Swimming

Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France

Semifinals: Men’s 100m Freestyle/Men’s 200 Butterfly/Women’s 100m Freestyle/Men’s 200m Breaststroke//Finals: Women’s 100m Backstroke/Men’s 800m Freestyle/Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Surfing

Teahupo’o, Tahiti

Men’s Quarterfinal Heats — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Women’s Quarterfinal Heats — Peacock, 3:20 p.m.

Men’s Semifinals — Peacock, 5:45 p.m.

Women’s Semifinals — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Men’s Bronze Medal Match — Peacock, 8 p.m.

Women’s Bronze Medal Match — Peacock, 8:50 p.m.

Primetime

Artistic Gymnastics-Women’s Team Finals (same day coverage)/Swimming-Finals (same day coverage)/Surfing-Men’s Gold Medal Match (LIVE) & Women’s Gold Medal Match (LIVE) — NBC, 8 p.m.

Late Night

Triathlon-Men’s Final/3×3 Basketball — NBC, 12:05 a.m. (Wednesday)

Triathlon

Pont Alexandre III, Paris, France

Women’s Individual Final — USA Network, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

Beach Volleyball

Women’s Preliminary Round, Eiffel Tower-Centre Court, Paris, France

Pool E

Switzerland (Huberli/Brunner) vs. Germany (Ludwig/Lippman) — E!, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

Badminton

Porte de la Chapelle Arena, Paris, France

Men’s and Women’s Singles and Doubles — USA Network, 4:15 a.m. (Wednesday)

Diving

Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, France

Women’s Synchronized 10m Platform Final — E!, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

Swimming

Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France

Qualifying Heats: Women’s 200m Backstroke/Men’s 200m Backstroke/Women’s 200m Butterfly — USA Network, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

Rowing

Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, Vaires-sur-Marne – Flat Water, Vaires-sur-Marne, France

Men’s Quad-Sculls Finals/Women’s Quad-Sculls Finals — E!, 5;50 a.m. (Wednesday)

Golf

Golf Central: Paris Preview — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Daytime — Morning

Voleibol de playa/Clavados — Telemundo, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Table Tennis

South Paris Arena 4, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

Men’s and Women’s Round of 32/Singles — E!, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Men’s

Club International Friendly, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Barcelona vs. Manchester City — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Paris Games Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Invincible: Billie Jean King — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Kaplan and Crew — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Invincible: Sir Donald Bradman — NLSE, 1:30 p.m.

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Paris Games Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Paris Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6:30 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

All the Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Oddball — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Paris Games In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In the Arena: Serena Williams: Point of No Return — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Nine for IX: Pat XO — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

ESPN Films: Fab Five — ESPNU, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

DC Open, William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.