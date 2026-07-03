Jul 2, 2026; London, United Kingdom; Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns a shot during her match against Caty McNally of the United States on day four at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 17

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Melbourne Demons — FS2/Fox One, 11 p.m.

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

Gold Coast Suns vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS1/Fox One, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Richmond Tigers vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 5;30 a.m. (Saturday)

Baseball

Banana Ball World Tour

Game 1, Kinnick Stadium, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA

Firefighters vs. Savannah Bananas — truTV/HBO Max, 8 p.m.

Savannah Bananas Pre-Game — truTV/HBO Max, 7:30 p.m.

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

The Fight, WBO Lightweight Title, Wolstein Center, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, OH

Abdullah Mason vs. Albert Bell Weigh-In — truTV/DAZN, 1 p.m.

CFL

Week 5

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN3/RDS2/CFL+, 7:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pre-Game — TSN3, 7 p.m.

College Football

Always College Football — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

Arnold Palmer Cup, Tralee Golf Links, Tralee, County Kerry, Ireland

Mixed Fourball — Golf Channel app/GolfChannel.com, 7 a.m.

Foursomes — Golf Channel app/GolfChannel.com, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

FIFA World Cup

Knockout Stage

Round of 32, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Announcers — Fox/Fox One: Jacqui Oatley/Warren Barton//Telemundo/Peacock:

Australia vs. Egypt — Fox One//Telemundo/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Australia vs. Egypt World Cup Soccer In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Round of 32, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Announcers — Fox/Fox One: John Strong/Stu Holden//Natalie Gedra//Telemundo/Peacock:

Argentina vs. Cabo Verde — Fox/Fox One//Telemundo/Peacock, 6 p.m.

Argentina vs. Cape Verde World Cup Soccer In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Round of 32, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Announcers — Fox/Fox One: Darren Fletcher/Owen Hargreaves//Telemundo/Peacock:

Colombia vs. Ghana — Fox/Fox One//Telemundo/Peacock, 9;30 p.m.

Colombia vs. Ghana World Cup Soccer In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 9:30 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England, United Kingdom

Practice 1 — Apple TV (Sky Sports UK), 7 a.m.

Practice 1 — Apple TV (F1 TV), 7:10 a.m.

Sprint Qualifying — Apple TV (Sky Sports UK), 10:35 a.m.

Sprint Qualifying — Apple TV (F1 TV), 11:10 a.m.

Sprint — Apple TV (Sky Sports UK), 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Sprint — Apple TV (F1 TV), 6:15 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

PGA Tour

John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, IL

2nd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Tony Finau/Sungjae Im/Andrew Novak & Keegan Bradley/Chris Gotterup/Tom Kim — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 12, 14, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Rickie Fowler/Zach Johnson/Keith Mitchell — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Jacob Bridgeman/Eric Cole/J.T. Poston — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Ben Griffin/Jackson Koivun/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Hole: 14 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Announcers: George Saviricas/Curt Byrum/Arron Oberholser//Billy Ray Brown//Brendon DeJonge//Hailey Hunter

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Steve Burkowski/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Hailey Hunter

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Ladies European Tour

Hulencourt Women’s Open, Golf Club D’Hulencourt, Genappe, Belgium

2nd Round — Golf Channel app/GolfChannel.com, 10 a.m.

DP World Tour

BMW International Open

2nd Round — Golf Channel app/GolfChannel.com, 11 a.m.

USGA

U.S. Senior Open, Scioto Country Club, Columbus, OH

Announcers: Steve Sands/Peter Jacobsen/Mark Rolfing//Jim “Bones” Mackay//Roger Maltbie

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Brad Faxon/Peter Jacobsen//Jim “Bones” Mackay//Roger Maltbie//Cara Banks

2nd Round — NBCSN/Peacock, 5:30 p.m.

Announcers: Steve Burkowski/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Hailey Hunter

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, OH

Practice 1 — FS1/Fox One, 3 p.m.

IndyNXT

Firestone IndyNXT Series

Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio Race 1, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, OH

Practice — FS2/Fox One, 2 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Morning Kombat — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: UFC 229-Khabib vs. McGregor — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

MLB

American League

Friday Night Baseball

Announcers: Alex Faust/Ryan Spilborghs//Tricia Whitaker

Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros — Apple TV, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Eric Hosmer//Russell Dorsey

Friday Night Baseball Pregame — Apple TV, 8 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — MLB Network (main)//Chicago Sports Network/CleGuardians.TV, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New York Yankees — MLB Network (backup)//Twins.TV/YES, 7 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim — NESN/Angels Broadcast Television, 9:30 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle — MLB Network (main)//Sportsnet/Mariners.TV, 10 p.m.

National League

Friday Night Baseball

Announcers: Wayne Randazzo/Dontrelle Willis//Heidi Watney

Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks — Apple TV, 9:45 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Eric Hosmer//Russell Dorsey

Friday Night Baseball Pregame — Apple TV, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network//Cardinals.TV/Marquee Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Nationals.TV, 6:45 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta — WPIX/BravesVision, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado — NBC Sports Bay Area/Rockies.TV, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers — Padres.TV/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Baltimore at Cincinnati — MASN/Reds.TV, 7 p.m.

Miami at Sacramento — Marlins.TV/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.//MLB Network (backup), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Announcers: Steve Phillips/Eduardo Pérez/Xavier Scruggs

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DaRosa

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The 6-1-1 Podcast — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 9;30 p.m.

Host: Abby Labar

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Cuervo 300, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, IL

Practice — The CW app, 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

eero 400, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, IL

Announcers: Adam Alexander/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte

Practice — truTV/HBO Max, 6 p.m.

NBA Summer League

California Classic

Day 1, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Miami at San Antonio — ESPN/NBA TV/Prime Video, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors Golf — ESPNU/NBA TV/Prime Video, 10:30 p.m.

The Hoop Collective — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 3:30 p.m.

Football America! — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 11

Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash — Victory+, 8 p.m.

Denver Summit vs. Kansas City Current — NWSL+/KCDO, 9:30 p.m.

Angel City FC vs. Orlando Pride — Prime Video, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Call it What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, noon

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

Equipo Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 5 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

The Day Diego Return to the Azteca — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Softball

Athletes Unlimited Softball League

Carolina Blaze at Utah Talons — MLB.TV, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

The Craig Carton Show — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show — Peacock, noon

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: My Wish — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Best of The Dan Le Batard Show — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Primetime Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

E60: Fear and Doping in Las Vegas — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

The Media Show: The Murray Brothers’ Media Game — BBC News, 11:30 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of Dan Le Batard Show — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

The Championships, Wimbledon, All England Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles 2nd Round: No. 1 Court — ESPN Unlimited, 8 a.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles 2nd Round: Centre Court — ESPN Unlimited, 8:30 a.m.

Wimbledon Match Point — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 4 p.m.

Wimbledon Highlight Show — ESPN Unlimited, 5 p.m.

All Access All England — ESPN Unlimited, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles 2nd Round — ESPN/ESPN Deportes/ESPN Unlimited, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

WNBA

Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty — Ion, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces — Ion, 10 p.m.