All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL Men’s — Round 17
Hawthorn Hawks vs. Melbourne Demons — FS2/Fox One, 11 p.m.
Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.
Gold Coast Suns vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS1/Fox One, 2 a.m. (Saturday)
Richmond Tigers vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 5;30 a.m. (Saturday)
Baseball
Banana Ball World Tour
Game 1, Kinnick Stadium, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA
Firefighters vs. Savannah Bananas — truTV/HBO Max, 8 p.m.
Savannah Bananas Pre-Game — truTV/HBO Max, 7:30 p.m.
Boxing
Top Rank Boxing
The Fight, WBO Lightweight Title, Wolstein Center, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, OH
Abdullah Mason vs. Albert Bell Weigh-In — truTV/DAZN, 1 p.m.
CFL
Week 5
Saskatchewan Roughriders at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN3/RDS2/CFL+, 7:30 p.m.
CFL on TSN Pre-Game — TSN3, 7 p.m.
College Football
Always College Football — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
College Golf
Men’s and Women’s
Arnold Palmer Cup, Tralee Golf Links, Tralee, County Kerry, Ireland
Mixed Fourball — Golf Channel app/GolfChannel.com, 7 a.m.
Foursomes — Golf Channel app/GolfChannel.com, 5 a.m. (Saturday)
FIFA World Cup
Knockout Stage
Round of 32, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
Announcers — Fox/Fox One: Jacqui Oatley/Warren Barton//Telemundo/Peacock:
Australia vs. Egypt — Fox One//Telemundo/Peacock, 2 p.m.
Australia vs. Egypt World Cup Soccer In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.
Round of 32, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
Announcers — Fox/Fox One: John Strong/Stu Holden//Natalie Gedra//Telemundo/Peacock:
Argentina vs. Cabo Verde — Fox/Fox One//Telemundo/Peacock, 6 p.m.
Argentina vs. Cape Verde World Cup Soccer In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
Round of 32, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
Announcers — Fox/Fox One: Darren Fletcher/Owen Hargreaves//Telemundo/Peacock:
Colombia vs. Ghana — Fox/Fox One//Telemundo/Peacock, 9;30 p.m.
Colombia vs. Ghana World Cup Soccer In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 9:30 p.m.
Formula 1
FIA Formula One World Championship
British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England, United Kingdom
Practice 1 — Apple TV (Sky Sports UK), 7 a.m.
Practice 1 — Apple TV (F1 TV), 7:10 a.m.
Sprint Qualifying — Apple TV (Sky Sports UK), 10:35 a.m.
Sprint Qualifying — Apple TV (F1 TV), 11:10 a.m.
Sprint — Apple TV (Sky Sports UK), 6 a.m. (Saturday)
Sprint — Apple TV (F1 TV), 6:15 a.m. (Saturday)
Golf
PGA Tour
John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, IL
2nd Round
Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.
Featured Groups: Tony Finau/Sungjae Im/Andrew Novak & Keegan Bradley/Chris Gotterup/Tom Kim — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.
Featured Holes: 3, 12, 14, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.
Marquee Group: Rickie Fowler/Zach Johnson/Keith Mitchell — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.
Featured Group 1: Jacob Bridgeman/Eric Cole/J.T. Poston — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.
Featured Group 2: Ben Griffin/Jackson Koivun/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.
Featured Hole: 14 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.
Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.
Announcers: George Saviricas/Curt Byrum/Arron Oberholser//Billy Ray Brown//Brendon DeJonge//Hailey Hunter
Main Feed — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
Announcers: Steve Burkowski/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Hailey Hunter
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.
Ladies European Tour
Hulencourt Women’s Open, Golf Club D’Hulencourt, Genappe, Belgium
2nd Round — Golf Channel app/GolfChannel.com, 10 a.m.
DP World Tour
BMW International Open
2nd Round — Golf Channel app/GolfChannel.com, 11 a.m.
USGA
U.S. Senior Open, Scioto Country Club, Columbus, OH
Announcers: Steve Sands/Peter Jacobsen/Mark Rolfing//Jim “Bones” Mackay//Roger Maltbie
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.
Announcers: Dan Hicks/Brad Faxon/Peter Jacobsen//Jim “Bones” Mackay//Roger Maltbie//Cara Banks
2nd Round — NBCSN/Peacock, 5:30 p.m.
Announcers: Steve Burkowski/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Hailey Hunter
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
IndyCar
NTT IndyCar Series
Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, OH
Practice 1 — FS1/Fox One, 3 p.m.
IndyNXT
Firestone IndyNXT Series
Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio Race 1, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, OH
Practice — FS2/Fox One, 2 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Morning Kombat — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.
UFC Ultimate Knockouts — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.
UFC Fight Flashback: UFC 229-Khabib vs. McGregor — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Saturday)
MLB
American League
Friday Night Baseball
Announcers: Alex Faust/Ryan Spilborghs//Tricia Whitaker
Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros — Apple TV, 8:15 p.m.
Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Eric Hosmer//Russell Dorsey
Friday Night Baseball Pregame — Apple TV, 8 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — MLB Network (main)//Chicago Sports Network/CleGuardians.TV, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at New York Yankees — MLB Network (backup)//Twins.TV/YES, 7 p.m.
Boston at Anaheim — NESN/Angels Broadcast Television, 9:30 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle — MLB Network (main)//Sportsnet/Mariners.TV, 10 p.m.
National League
Friday Night Baseball
Announcers: Wayne Randazzo/Dontrelle Willis//Heidi Watney
Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks — Apple TV, 9:45 p.m.
Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Eric Hosmer//Russell Dorsey
Friday Night Baseball Pregame — Apple TV, 9:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network//Cardinals.TV/Marquee Sports Network, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Nationals.TV, 6:45 p.m.
New York Mets at Atlanta — WPIX/BravesVision, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado — NBC Sports Bay Area/Rockies.TV, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers — Padres.TV/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.
Interleague
Baltimore at Cincinnati — MASN/Reds.TV, 7 p.m.
Miami at Sacramento — Marlins.TV/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.//MLB Network (backup), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)
Announcers: Steve Phillips/Eduardo Pérez/Xavier Scruggs
The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DaRosa
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
The 6-1-1 Podcast — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB.TV, 8:30 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 9;30 p.m.
Host: Abby Labar
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
NASCAR
NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series
Cuervo 300, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, IL
Practice — The CW app, 4:30 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series
eero 400, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, IL
Announcers: Adam Alexander/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte
Practice — truTV/HBO Max, 6 p.m.
NBA Summer League
California Classic
Day 1, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
Miami at San Antonio — ESPN/NBA TV/Prime Video, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors Golf — ESPNU/NBA TV/Prime Video, 10:30 p.m.
The Hoop Collective — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.
The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports Network, 10 a.m.
Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 3:30 p.m.
Football America! — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.
NHL
Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.
NWSL
Matchday 11
Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash — Victory+, 8 p.m.
Denver Summit vs. Kansas City Current — NWSL+/KCDO, 9:30 p.m.
Angel City FC vs. Orlando Pride — Prime Video, 10 p.m.
Soccer
Call it What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.
Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN2, noon
CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.
Equipo Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 5 p.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.
The Day Diego Return to the Azteca — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.
Softball
Athletes Unlimited Softball League
Carolina Blaze at Utah Talons — MLB.TV, 9 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.
Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.
Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
The Craig Carton Show — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon
The Dan Le Batard Show — Peacock, noon
NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
SportsCenter Special: My Wish — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
Best of The Dan Le Batard Show — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Primetime Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Gameday Scoreboard & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.
E60: Fear and Doping in Las Vegas — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 8 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
The Media Show: The Murray Brothers’ Media Game — BBC News, 11:30 p.m.
TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
Best of Dan Le Batard Show — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Saturday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Saturday)
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Saturday)
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)
Tennis
All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
The Championships, Wimbledon, All England Club, London, England, United Kingdom
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles 2nd Round: No. 1 Court — ESPN Unlimited, 8 a.m.
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles 2nd Round: Centre Court — ESPN Unlimited, 8:30 a.m.
Wimbledon Match Point — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 4 p.m.
Wimbledon Highlight Show — ESPN Unlimited, 5 p.m.
All Access All England — ESPN Unlimited, 4 a.m. (Saturday)
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles 2nd Round — ESPN/ESPN Deportes/ESPN Unlimited, 6 a.m. (Saturday)
WNBA
Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty — Ion, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces — Ion, 10 p.m.
About Ken Fang
Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.
He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.
Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.