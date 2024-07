Jun 29, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution defender Brandon Bye (15) enters the match against the Columbus Crew during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

WBC World Lightweight Championship, Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Shakur Stevenson-Artem Harutyunyan Press Conference — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

BMW International Open, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: The Open-2014 — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Durham Bulls at Norfolk Tides — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

On Deck — Stadium, 9:30 p.m.

Diamond Dreams — Stadium, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Toronto — Space City Home Network/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Oakland — Bally Sports West/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle — MASN2/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Midwest/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Washington — SNY/MASN, 6:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs — NBC Sports Bay Area/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers — Dbacks.TV/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Boston at Miami — NESN/Bally Sports Florida, 6:4o p.m.

Cincinnati at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Ohio/Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Texas — Padres.TV/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Jomboy Talkin’ Baseball — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

All-Star Selection Show — ESPN, 7 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

MLB In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, midnight

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS

Matchday 24

Free Games

Announcers — English: Joe Tolleson/Greg Sutton//Spanish: Jesús Acosta/Carlos Suárez

Toronto FC vs. Orlando City SC — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla//FS1: Luis Omar Tapia/Tony Meola

New England Revolution vs. Atlanta United — Apple TV/FS1, 7:45 p.,m.

MLS Season Pass — Subscription Required

Announcers — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

Columbus Crew vs. Nashville SC — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Keith Costigan/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Jaime Macías

Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Daniel Chapela

D.C. United vs. FC Cincinnati — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Neil Sika/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Luis Gerardo Bucci//Frédéric Lord/Vincent Desoutches

New York City FC vs. Montréal Impact — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Eric Krakauer/Jalil Anibaba//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Jesús Bracamontes

Chicago Fire vs. Philadelphia Union — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Tyler Terens/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Walter Rocque

Minnesota United vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Nate Bukaty/Brian McBride//Spanish: Moisés Linares/Pablo Mariño

St. Louis City SC vs. San José Earthquakes — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Martín Zuñiga

Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo — Apple TV+, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS 360 — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Miguel Gallardo/Giovanni Savarese

MLS La Previa — Apple TV+, 6:39 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS 360 — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Miguel Gallardo/Giovanni Savarese

MLS 360 en Español — Apple TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Free Agent Fever — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

The Ringer Soccer Show — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC: Summer Tournaments Preview Show — ESPN2/ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Wise Wednesdays — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

The Ringer: Wise Wednesdays — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

The Short List: Born to Entertain –NLSE, 1:30 p.m.

Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Missin’ Curfew — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

TNT Sports Tonight — truTV, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

TNT Sports: The Line — truTV, 6:30 p.m.

30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: Hold the Rope — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Oddball — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

ACC Traditions — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: Long Gone Summer — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p,m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Winston-Salem — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 10:30 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships, Wimbledon 2024, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ First Round: No. 1 Court — ESPN3, 8 a.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ First Round: Centre Court — ESPN3, 8:30 a.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Second Round: Main Feed — ESPN/ESPN+, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Wimbledon Second Serve — ESPN, 4 p.m.

2024 Wimbledon Highlight Show — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

USL

League One

Matchday 14

Richmond Kickers vs. Forward Madison FC — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m,

Championship

Matchday 19

Sacramento Republic vs. Las Vegas Lights FC — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

WNBA

Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings — NBA TV/KPHE/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.