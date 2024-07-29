Jun 27, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Patrick Hoopes competes on the pommel horse during the men’s U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Quarterfinals, Louisville Region, Freedom Hall, Louisville, KY

Takeover BC vs. Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State) — FS1, 7 p.m.

La Familia (Kentucky) vs. The Ville (Louisville) — FS1, 9 p.m.

College Football

Central Florida Press Conference — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

ACC Football Road Trip: Florida State — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Golf

School of Golf: Chapter 16: Summer Olympics — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

The PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Toronto at Baltimore — Sportsnet/MASN, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore — Sportsnet/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Boston — Root Sports/NESN, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Washington at Arizona — MASN2/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

MLB Network Showcase, Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: Matt Vasgersian/Tom Verducci//Jon Morosi

New York Yankees at Philadelphia — Amazon Prime Video/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

MLB tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network,9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New York Mets — Bally Sports North/SNY, 7 p.m.

Texas at St. Louis — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Diamond Dreams — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

Beyond the Arc — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football (season premiere) — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime (series premiere) — The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, noon

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXIII Olympiad

Day 3

Studio Shows

Hosts: Jac Collinsworth/Akbar Gbajabiamila/Matt Iseman/Scott Hanson/Andrew Siciliano

Gold Zone: Day 3– Peacock, 7 a.m.

Noticias Olímpicas — Peacock, 8 a.m.

Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 8 p.m.

Resúmen del día Paris 2024 — Telemundo, midnight

Equestrian

Château de Versailles, Versailles, France

Eventing Team Jumping Final — E!, 7 a.m.

Cycling Mountain Bike

Elancourt Hill, Elancourt (Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines), France

Men’s Cross-country — USA Network, 8:45 a.m.

Diving

Aquatics Centre, Seine-Saint-Denis, France

Men’s Synchronized 10m Platform Final — NBC, 9 a.m.

Rugby Sevens

Women’s Pool Play, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Pool C

France vs. United States — NBC, 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinals — E!, 3 p.m.

Daytime

Water Polo, Rugby — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

Natación y Voleibol — Telemundo, 10 a.m.

Water Polo — Paris Extra 1, 10:20 a.m.

Swimming Qualifying Heats — NBC, 11 a.m.

Fencing, Field Hockey — Paris Extra 2, 12:20 p.m.

Rowing, Shooting — USA Network, 1:45 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

Men’s Preliminary Phase, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France

Pool F

France (Krou/Gauthier-Rat) vs. United States (Evans/Budinger) — NBC, 10 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Phase, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France

Pool D

Latvia (Tina/Anastasija) vs. Switzerland (Esmee/Zoe) — E!, 1 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Phase, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France

Pool A

Sweden (Ahman/Hellvig) vs. Qatar (Cherif/Ahmed) — E!, 2 p.m.

Women’s Preliminary Phase, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France

Pool B

United States (Nuss/Kloth) vs. Australia (Mariafe/Clancy) — NBC, 4 p.m.

Canoe Slalom

Men’s, Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium-White water, Vaires-sur-Marne, France

Single Semifinal and Final — E!, 11 a.m.

Artistic Gymnastics

Men’s, Bercy Arena, Paris, France

Team Final — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

Gimnasia Artistica — Universo, noon

Archery

Men’s, Esplanade des Invalides, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France

Bronze Medal Match and Gold Medal Match — USA Network, 1 p.m.

Swimming

Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France

Finals: Women’s 400m Individual Medley/Men’s 200m Freestyle/Women’s 100m Breaststroke/Men’s 100m Breaststroke/Women’s 200m Freestyle//Semifinals: Women’s 100m Backstroke — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Basketball

Women’s Group Phase

Group C, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France

United States vs. Japan — USA Network, 2:45 p.m./Universo, 3 p.m.

Handball

Men’s Preliminary Round

Group B, South Paris Arena 6, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

France vs. Norway — USA Network, 4:45 p.m. (same day coverage)

Primetime Replay

Swimming-Finals/Gymnastics-Men’s Team Final/Diving-Men’s 10m Synchronized Platform Final — NBC, 8 p.m.

Paris Late Night

Cycling-Men’s Mountain Bike Final/Surfing-Day 3 Report — NBC, 11:35 p.m.

Triathlon

Pont Alexandre III, Paris, France

Men’s Individual Final — USA Network, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Beach Volleyball

Men’s Preliminary Phase, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France

Pool C

Germany (Ehlers/Wickler) vs. France (Bassereau/Lyneel) — E!, 4 a.m. (Tuesday)

Overnight

Water Polo & Judo — Paris Extra 1, 4 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boxing, Shooting & More — Paris Extra 2, 4 a.m. (Tuesday)

Shooting

Châteauroux Shooting Centre-Final Range, Châteauroux, France

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold Medal Match — USA Network, 4 a.m. (Tuesday)

Table Tennis

Men’s and Women’s, South Paris Arena 4, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

Round of 32 — USA Network, 4:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Basketball

Men’s Group Phase

Group A, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France

Spain vs. Greece — E!, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)

Swimming

Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France

Qualifying Heats: Men’s 200m Butterfly/Men’s 100m Freestyle/Women’s 1500m Freestyle/Women’s 100m Freestyle/Men’s 200m Breaststroke/Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay — USA Network, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)

Golf

Golf Central: Paris Preview — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Morning

Voleibol de Playa, Boxeo y Natación — Telemundo, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

UEFA Women’s Euro Qualifying Highlights — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Inside the Transfer Portal: College Sports Update — SportsGrid, 7:30 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz (Local Hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5;30 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Bully Ball w/Rachel & Boogie — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: American Son (World Premiere) — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Where Wolf: The Search for ChiefsAholic — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Pedal for Paris — BBC News, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Cooligans — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

DC Open, William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.