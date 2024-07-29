All Times Eastern
Basketball
The Basketball Tournament
Quarterfinals, Louisville Region, Freedom Hall, Louisville, KY
Takeover BC vs. Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State) — FS1, 7 p.m.
La Familia (Kentucky) vs. The Ville (Louisville) — FS1, 9 p.m.
College Football
Central Florida Press Conference — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.
College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
ACC Football Road Trip: Florida State — ACC Network, 6 p.m.
Golf
School of Golf: Chapter 16: Summer Olympics — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.
The PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
MLB
American League
Toronto at Baltimore — Sportsnet/MASN, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore — Sportsnet/MASN, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at Boston — Root Sports/NESN, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.
National League
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Washington at Arizona — MASN2/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m.
Interleague
MLB Network Showcase, Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA
Announcers: Matt Vasgersian/Tom Verducci//Jon Morosi
New York Yankees at Philadelphia — Amazon Prime Video/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
MLB tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 5 p.m.
MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network,9:30 p.m.
Minnesota at New York Mets — Bally Sports North/SNY, 7 p.m.
Texas at St. Louis — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, noon
Diamond Dreams — Stadium, 2 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.
NBA
Beyond the Arc — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football (season premiere) — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
GMFB: Overtime (series premiere) — The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.
Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, noon
Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 4 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Olympics
Games of the XXXIII Olympiad
Day 3
Studio Shows
Hosts: Jac Collinsworth/Akbar Gbajabiamila/Matt Iseman/Scott Hanson/Andrew Siciliano
Gold Zone: Day 3– Peacock, 7 a.m.
Noticias Olímpicas — Peacock, 8 a.m.
Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 8 p.m.
Resúmen del día Paris 2024 — Telemundo, midnight
Equestrian
Château de Versailles, Versailles, France
Eventing Team Jumping Final — E!, 7 a.m.
Cycling Mountain Bike
Elancourt Hill, Elancourt (Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines), France
Men’s Cross-country — USA Network, 8:45 a.m.
Diving
Aquatics Centre, Seine-Saint-Denis, France
Men’s Synchronized 10m Platform Final — NBC, 9 a.m.
Rugby Sevens
Women’s Pool Play, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France
Pool C
France vs. United States — NBC, 9:30 a.m.
Women’s Quarterfinals — E!, 3 p.m.
Daytime
Water Polo, Rugby — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.
Natación y Voleibol — Telemundo, 10 a.m.
Water Polo — Paris Extra 1, 10:20 a.m.
Swimming Qualifying Heats — NBC, 11 a.m.
Fencing, Field Hockey — Paris Extra 2, 12:20 p.m.
Rowing, Shooting — USA Network, 1:45 p.m.
Beach Volleyball
Men’s Preliminary Phase, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France
Pool F
France (Krou/Gauthier-Rat) vs. United States (Evans/Budinger) — NBC, 10 a.m.
Women’s Preliminary Phase, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France
Pool D
Latvia (Tina/Anastasija) vs. Switzerland (Esmee/Zoe) — E!, 1 p.m.
Men’s Preliminary Phase, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France
Pool A
Sweden (Ahman/Hellvig) vs. Qatar (Cherif/Ahmed) — E!, 2 p.m.
Women’s Preliminary Phase, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France
Pool B
United States (Nuss/Kloth) vs. Australia (Mariafe/Clancy) — NBC, 4 p.m.
Canoe Slalom
Men’s, Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium-White water, Vaires-sur-Marne, France
Single Semifinal and Final — E!, 11 a.m.
Artistic Gymnastics
Men’s, Bercy Arena, Paris, France
Team Final — NBC, 11:30 a.m.
Gimnasia Artistica — Universo, noon
Archery
Men’s, Esplanade des Invalides, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France
Bronze Medal Match and Gold Medal Match — USA Network, 1 p.m.
Swimming
Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France
Finals: Women’s 400m Individual Medley/Men’s 200m Freestyle/Women’s 100m Breaststroke/Men’s 100m Breaststroke/Women’s 200m Freestyle//Semifinals: Women’s 100m Backstroke — NBC, 2:30 p.m.
Basketball
Women’s Group Phase
Group C, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France
United States vs. Japan — USA Network, 2:45 p.m./Universo, 3 p.m.
Handball
Men’s Preliminary Round
Group B, South Paris Arena 6, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France
France vs. Norway — USA Network, 4:45 p.m. (same day coverage)
Primetime Replay
Swimming-Finals/Gymnastics-Men’s Team Final/Diving-Men’s 10m Synchronized Platform Final — NBC, 8 p.m.
Paris Late Night
Cycling-Men’s Mountain Bike Final/Surfing-Day 3 Report — NBC, 11:35 p.m.
Triathlon
Pont Alexandre III, Paris, France
Men’s Individual Final — USA Network, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)
Beach Volleyball
Men’s Preliminary Phase, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France
Pool C
Germany (Ehlers/Wickler) vs. France (Bassereau/Lyneel) — E!, 4 a.m. (Tuesday)
Overnight
Water Polo & Judo — Paris Extra 1, 4 a.m. (Tuesday)
Boxing, Shooting & More — Paris Extra 2, 4 a.m. (Tuesday)
Shooting
Châteauroux Shooting Centre-Final Range, Châteauroux, France
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold Medal Match — USA Network, 4 a.m. (Tuesday)
Table Tennis
Men’s and Women’s, South Paris Arena 4, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France
Round of 32 — USA Network, 4:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
Basketball
Men’s Group Phase
Group A, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France
Spain vs. Greece — E!, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)
Swimming
Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France
Qualifying Heats: Men’s 200m Butterfly/Men’s 100m Freestyle/Women’s 1500m Freestyle/Women’s 100m Freestyle/Men’s 200m Breaststroke/Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay — USA Network, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)
Golf
Golf Central: Paris Preview — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Morning
Voleibol de Playa, Boxeo y Natación — Telemundo, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.
UEFA Women’s Euro Qualifying Highlights — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.
Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.
Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
Inside the Transfer Portal: College Sports Update — SportsGrid, 7:30 a.m.
GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.
The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.
Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 9 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz (Local Hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.
Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 10 a.m.
Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon
Live on the Line — Stadium, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon
Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.
GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.
ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5;30 p.m.
Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Game Time Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.
Bully Ball w/Rachel & Boogie — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.
Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7 p.m.
Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
30 for 30: American Son (World Premiere) — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.
Where Wolf: The Search for ChiefsAholic — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
Pedal for Paris — BBC News, 10:30 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
Cooligans — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Tennis
ATP Tour/WTA Tour
DC Open, William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.
1st Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.
1st Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.