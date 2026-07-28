Jul 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) in the second half against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Vegas Semifinals, M Resort Spa Casino, Henderson, NV

Red Rose War Ready at Davis Steel — FS1/Fox One, 7 p.m.

The Mecca at HeartFire Elite — FS1/Fox One, 9 p.m.

College Football

B1G Live: B1G Football Media Day Press Conferences: Illinois, Iowa, Penn State, Rutgers, USC, Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

Cover 3 — CBS Sports Network, noon

B1G Live: B1G Football Media Day Press Conferences: Illinois, Iowa, Penn State, Rutgers, USC, Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Commonwealth Games

XXIII Commonwealth Games

Game 5, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Bowls and Para Bowls Finals, Weightlifting Finals, Athletics and Para Athletics (Women’s Heptathlon, Men’s 10K Final, Men’s and Women’s 100m Finals, Women’s High Jump Final, Women’s Hammer Throw Final), Swimming and Para Swimming (Men’s 100m Final, Women’s 200m Individual Medley Final, Men’s 400 Individual Medley Final, Women’s 50m Backstroke Final, Men’s 200m Backstroke Final, Women’s 800m Freestyle Final, Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay Final), Boxing, Gymnastics (Men’s and Women’s Apparatus Final), Netball, 3×3 Basketball and 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball — beIN Sports, 8 a.m.

Golf

The Big Swing With Jimmy Roberts — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Par 3 in the D — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

GolfPass Top Tips: Distance — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

GolfPass Top Tips: Specialty Shots — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Korn Ferry Presents — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Morning Kombat — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Detroit — MASN/Detroit SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay — Rangers Sports Network/Rays.TV, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota — Royals.TV/Twins.TV, 7:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox — YES/Chicago Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento — NESN/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Anaheim — Space City Home Network/Angels Broadcast Television, 9:30 p.m.

National League

MLB on TBS Toesday

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals — TBS/truTV/HBO Max//Marquee Sports Network/Cardinals.TV, 7:45 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 7 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 10:30 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh — Dbacks.TV/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Marlins.TV, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York Mets — BravesVision/SNY, 7 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego — MLB Network (backup)//Rockies.TV/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco — MLB Network (main)//Brewers.TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

Cleveland at Cincinnati — CleGuardians.TV/Reds.TV, 1:30 p.m.

Toronto at Washington — Sportsnet/Nationals.TV, 6:45 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati — CleGuardians.TV/Reds.TV, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles Dodgers — Mariners.TV/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Steve Phillips/Eduardo Pérez/Xavier Scruggs

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DaRosa

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Host: Brian Kenny

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Harold Reynolds/Dan Plesac

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network/MLB.TV, 7 p.m.

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

MLB en vivo — UniMás/TUDN, 9 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB.TV, 10 p.m.

Host: Abby Labar

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour: Indianapolis Recap — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Hoop Collective — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

The Association — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Good Morning Football: Overtime (The Final Days) — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports Network, 10 a.m.

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 3 p.m.

Equipo Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 4 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Generación Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 6 p.m.

Tricolor al día — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, midnight

Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, midnight

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show — Peacock, noon

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, noon

Cold as Balls: Greg Olsen & CJ Stroud — Scripps Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Cold as Balls: Kirk Cousins & Micah Parsons — Scripps Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Makeshift Project: We Called Out Breadbasket … Again! — Scripps Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 3:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Chiney Today — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

What Do You Wanna Talk About with Cody Rhodes: Tom Brady — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

All the Smoke Dugout — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Pushing the Odds with Matt Perrault — SportsGrid, 1 a.m (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Swimming

USA Swimming National Championships

Day 1, William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA

Men’s and Women’s: 200m Butterfly and 100m Freestyle, Women’s 800m Freestyle, Men’s 1500 Freestyle — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 p.m.

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

DC Open, William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

ATP Tour

Mifel Tennis Open, Cabo Sports Complex, Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, México

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Boston/Monumental Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto Tempo at Minnesota Lynx — TSN4/TSN5/Victory+, 8 p.m.

Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited//WALV, 9:30 p.m.

New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks — NBA TV Canada/WWOR/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

Portland Fire at Las Vegas Aces — KPDX/KMCC, 10 p.m.

WNBA Countdown — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Wrestling

WWE

WWE NXT, WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Main Card — The CW, 8 p.m.

WWE SummerSlam Special — ESPN, 8 p.m.