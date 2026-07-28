All Times Eastern
Basketball
The Basketball Tournament
Vegas Semifinals, M Resort Spa Casino, Henderson, NV
Red Rose War Ready at Davis Steel — FS1/Fox One, 7 p.m.
The Mecca at HeartFire Elite — FS1/Fox One, 9 p.m.
College Football
B1G Live: B1G Football Media Day Press Conferences: Illinois, Iowa, Penn State, Rutgers, USC, Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.
Cover 3 — CBS Sports Network, noon
B1G Live: B1G Football Media Day Press Conferences: Illinois, Iowa, Penn State, Rutgers, USC, Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Commonwealth Games
XXIII Commonwealth Games
Game 5, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Bowls and Para Bowls Finals, Weightlifting Finals, Athletics and Para Athletics (Women’s Heptathlon, Men’s 10K Final, Men’s and Women’s 100m Finals, Women’s High Jump Final, Women’s Hammer Throw Final), Swimming and Para Swimming (Men’s 100m Final, Women’s 200m Individual Medley Final, Men’s 400 Individual Medley Final, Women’s 50m Backstroke Final, Men’s 200m Backstroke Final, Women’s 800m Freestyle Final, Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay Final), Boxing, Gymnastics (Men’s and Women’s Apparatus Final), Netball, 3×3 Basketball and 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball — beIN Sports, 8 a.m.
Golf
The Big Swing With Jimmy Roberts — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon
The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
Par 3 in the D — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
GolfPass Top Tips: Distance — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
GolfPass Top Tips: Specialty Shots — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
Korn Ferry Presents — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Morning Kombat — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.
MLB
American League
Baltimore at Detroit — MASN/Detroit SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay — Rangers Sports Network/Rays.TV, 6:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota — Royals.TV/Twins.TV, 7:30 p.m.
New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox — YES/Chicago Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Sacramento — NESN/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at Anaheim — Space City Home Network/Angels Broadcast Television, 9:30 p.m.
National League
MLB on TBS Toesday
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals — TBS/truTV/HBO Max//Marquee Sports Network/Cardinals.TV, 7:45 p.m.
MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 7 p.m.
MLB on TBS Closer — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 10:30 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh — Dbacks.TV/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Marlins.TV, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New York Mets — BravesVision/SNY, 7 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego — MLB Network (backup)//Rockies.TV/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco — MLB Network (main)//Brewers.TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.
Interleague
Cleveland at Cincinnati — CleGuardians.TV/Reds.TV, 1:30 p.m.
Toronto at Washington — Sportsnet/Nationals.TV, 6:45 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati — CleGuardians.TV/Reds.TV, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles Dodgers — Mariners.TV/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.
Announcers: Steve Phillips/Eduardo Pérez/Xavier Scruggs
The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DaRosa
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
Host: Brian Kenny
MLB Now — MLB Network, noon
Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Harold Reynolds/Dan Plesac
MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB Network/MLB.TV, 7 p.m.
Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.
MLB en vivo — UniMás/TUDN, 9 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB.TV, 10 p.m.
Host: Abby Labar
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
NASCAR
Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour: Indianapolis Recap — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA
NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.
The Hoop Collective — ESPNews, 4 p.m.
The Association — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
Good Morning Football: Overtime (The Final Days) — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.
The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports Network, 10 a.m.
The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.
Fantasy Focus — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Soccer
Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.
Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.
Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 3 p.m.
Equipo Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 4 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
Generación Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 6 p.m.
Tricolor al día — TUDN, 7 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, midnight
Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, midnight
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon
The Dan Le Batard Show — Peacock, noon
NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, noon
Cold as Balls: Greg Olsen & CJ Stroud — Scripps Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Cold as Balls: Kirk Cousins & Micah Parsons — Scripps Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
The Makeshift Project: We Called Out Breadbasket … Again! — Scripps Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 3:30 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Chiney Today — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.
What Do You Wanna Talk About with Cody Rhodes: Tom Brady — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
All the Smoke Dugout — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.
El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
Pushing the Odds with Matt Perrault — SportsGrid, 1 a.m (Wednesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Swimming
USA Swimming National Championships
Day 1, William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
Men’s and Women’s: 200m Butterfly and 100m Freestyle, Women’s 800m Freestyle, Men’s 1500 Freestyle — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 p.m.
Tennis
ATP Tour/WTA Tour
DC Open, William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.
Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.
Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.
ATP Tour
Mifel Tennis Open, Cabo Sports Complex, Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, México
2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.
WNBA
Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Boston/Monumental Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto Tempo at Minnesota Lynx — TSN4/TSN5/Victory+, 8 p.m.
Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited//WALV, 9:30 p.m.
New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks — NBA TV Canada/WWOR/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.
Portland Fire at Las Vegas Aces — KPDX/KMCC, 10 p.m.
WNBA Countdown — ESPN, 9 p.m.
Wrestling
WWE
WWE NXT, WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL
Main Card — The CW, 8 p.m.
WWE SummerSlam Special — ESPN, 8 p.m.
About Ken Fang
Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.
He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.
Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.