All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 20

Collingwood Magpies vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 a.m. (same day coverage)

Basketball

Big3

Week 7, Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, OH

3′ Company vs. 3 Headed Monster/Bivouac vs. Enemies — CBS, 1 p.m.

CFL

Week 8

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Edmonton Elks — TSN1/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA

Qualifying Show 1 — FS1, 2 p.m.

Finals — Fox, 4 p.m.

NHRA in 30: They Walked Away 7 — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Francorchamps, Stavelot, Wallonia, Belgium

Race — ESPN, 8:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN, 7:30 a.m.

Golf

R&A Championships

The Senior Open, Carnoustie Golf Links, Carnoustie, Scotland, United Kingdom

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, MN

Final Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: George Savaricas/John Cook/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Billy Ray Brown//Colt Knost//CBS: Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Mark Immelman//Colt Knost//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Balionis

Main Feed English — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Main Feed Spanish — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group in Spanish — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 8, 13, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Canadian Women’s Open, Earl Grey Golf Club, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Kay Cockerill//Mel Reid

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Leagues Cup

MLS/Liga MX

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Free Games

East 1

Announcers — English: Eric Krakauer/Jalil Anibaba//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla//FS1: Josh Eastern/Tony Meola

New York City FC vs. Querétaro FC — Apple TV/FS1/UniMás/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 7 p.m.

West 5

Announcers — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Jorge Pérez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa//FS1: Joe Malfa/Jamie Watson

Club León vs. Portland Timbers — Apple TV/FS1/UniMás/TUDN, 10:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

MLS Season Pass — Subscription Required

West 4

Announcers — English: Nate Bukaty/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Daniel Chapela

Sporting Kansas City vs. Chicago Fire — Apple TV+, 9 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Omaha Storm Chasers at St. Paul Saints — Stadium, 3 p.m.

MLB

American League

Sunday Night Baseball, Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Announcers: Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Brown/Trevor May/Mike Petriello

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox: Statcast Edition — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN/ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Detroit, 1:30 p.m.

Texas at Toronto — Bally Sports Southwest/Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox — Root Sports/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Anaheim — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at New York Mets — Bally Sports Southeast/WPIX, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis — MASN2/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco — Rockies.TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Pittsburgh at Arizona — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Dbacks.TV, 4 p.m./MLB Network (main), 4;30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

MLB Sunday Leadoff, Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Announcers: John Sadak/Brian Anderson//Tricia Whitaker

Cincinnati Reds at Tampa Bay Rays — The Roku Channel, 11:30 a.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame — The Roku Channel, 11 a.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sport Great Lakes/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

San Diego at Baltimore — MLB Network (backup)/Padres.TV/MASN, 1;30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Space City Home Network, 2 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Fitted in Black — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NFL

Training Camp: Back Together Weekend — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NHL

Stanley Cup Film: 1964-Toronto/Detroit — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Stanley Cup Film: 1965-Montréal/Chicago — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

Welcome to the NHL — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

NHL BTS-2024 NHL All-Star Game — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

NWSL

NWSL X Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup

Matchday 2

Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

Seattle Reign vs. Club Tijuana — Paramount+, 6 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. Tigres UANL — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXIII Olympiad

Day 2

Studio Shows

Hosts: Jac Collinsworth/Akbar Gbajabiamila/Matt Iseman/Scott Hanson/Andrew Siciliano

Gold Zone: Day 2 — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Noticias Olímpicas — Peacock, 8 a.m.

Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 8 p.m.

Resúmen del día Paris 2024 — Telemundo, midnight

Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Beach Volleyball

Women’s Preliminary Phase

Pool Play, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France

Pool C

Germany (Muller/Tillman) vs. France (Vieira/Chamerau) — USA Network, 7 a.m.

USA (Hughes/Chang) vs. Czechia (Hermannova/Stochlova) — NBC, 4:10 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Phase

Pool Play, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France

Pool A

Italy (Cottafava/Nicolai) vs. Australia (Nicolaidis/Carracher) — USA Network, 3 a.m. (Monday)

Women’s Preliminary Phase

Pool F

Switzerland (Huberli/Brunner) vs. Spain (Alvarez M./Moreno) — E!, 6:15 a.m. (Monday)

Archery

Women’s

Esplanade des Invalides, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France

Team’s Quarterfinals — USA Network, 8:15 a.m.

Team’s Semifinal and Final — USA Network, 10:10 a.m.

Handball

Women’s Preliminary Round, South Paris Arena, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

Group A

Sweden vs. Germany — Paris 2 (check your local listings), 9 a.m.

Water Polo

Men’s Preliminary Round, Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, France

Group A

Italy vs. United States — NBC, 9:30 a.m.

Rugby Sevens

Women’s Pool Play, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Pool B

Ireland vs. Great Britain — CNBC, 9:35 a.m.

Australia vs. South Africa — CNBC, 10 a.m.

Artistic Gymnastics

Bercy Park, Paris, France

Women’s Qualification: Subdivision 3 — E!, 10:45 a.m.

Women’s Qualification: Subdivision 4 — E!, noon

Women’s Qualification: Subdivision 5 — E!, 3 p.m.

Skateboarding

Women’s, La Concorde, Paris, France

Street Final — CNBC, 11 a.m.

Soccer

Women’s Group Stage

Group A, Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France

New Zealand vs. Colombia — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

Group C, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Brazil vs. Japan — Universo, 11 a.m.

Group C, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, France

Spain vs. Nigeria — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

Group B, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille, France

United States vs. Germany — USA Network, 2:45 p.m./Telemundo, 3 p.m.

Group A, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne, France

France vs. Canada — Universo, 3 p.m.

Basketball

Men’s Group Phase

Group C, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France

Serbia vs. United States — NBC, 11:15 p.m.

Canoe Slalom

Women’s, Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium-White Water, Vaires-sur-Marne, France

Kayak Singles Final — USA Network, 11:35 a.m.

Daytime

Beach Volleyball: Men’s and Women’s Pool Play — USA Network, 12:30 p.m.

Surfing & Equestrian — NBC/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Rugby & Shooting — CNBC, 1:30 p.m.

Rowing: Single Sculls Heats — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Swimming

Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France

Finals: Men’s 400m Individual Medley/Women’s 100m Butterfly/Men’s 100m Breastroke//Semifinals: Men’s 200m Freestyle/Women’s 100m Breaststroke/Women’s 200m Freestyle — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Fencing

Medal Round, Grand Palais, Paris, France

Men’s Épee Individual Bronze & Gold Medal Bouts//Women’s Foil: Bronze & Gold Medal Bouts — CNBC, 3:45 p.m.

Boxing

North Paris Arena, Villepinte Exhibition Centre, Seine-Saint-Denis, France

Men’s and Women’s Preliminary Bouts — CNBC, 4:45 p.m.

Primetime Replay

Swimming Finals/Women’s Gymnastics-Qualifying — NBC, 7 p.m.

Paris Late Night

Skateboarding-Women’s Street Final/Surfing-Day 2 Report — NBC, 11:30 p.m.

Badminton

Men’s and Women’s, Porte de la Chapelle Arena, Paris, France

Singles and Doubles Group Play Stage — E!, 4 a.m. (Monday)

Table Tennis

Men’s and Women’s, South Paris Arena 4, Paris Expo, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

Round of 64 — USA Network, 4 a.m. (Monday)

Diving

Aquatics Centre, Seine-Saint-Denis, France

Men’s Synchronized 10m Platform Final — E!, 5 a.m. (Monday)

Rowing

Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium-Flat water, Vaires-sur-Marne, France

Men’s and Women’s Singles and Pairs Repechages — E!, 5:45 a.m. (Monday)

Swimming

Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France

Heats: Women’s 400m Individual Medley/Women’s 100m Backstroke/Men’s 800 Freestyle — USA Network 5 a.m. (Monday)

Golf

Golf Central: Paris Preview — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Pickleball

Major League Pickleball

MLP Salt Lake City, The Picklr, Kaysville, UT

St. Louis Shock vs. Columbus Sliders/Carolina Pickleball Club vs. Texas Ranchers — FS1, 6 p.m.

Orlando Squeeze vs. Utah Black Diamonds — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Sweat — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Immortals: Elite Tennis Players — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

SEC Storied: BAMA SB — ESPNU, 9:30 a.m.

Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11 a.m

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Where Wolf: The Search for ChiefsAholic — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Handle — DraftKings Network, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

The Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

The Captain: Loyalty One Way — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Captain: I Don’t Have to Be Your Best Friend — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pedal for Paris — BBC News, 5:30 p.m.

All the Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 5:30 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

The Short List: Top 10 Inspirational Women — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

ACC Legends: Frank Beamer — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 8 p.m.

ACC Legends: 1990 Georgia Tech Basketball — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Impressions: A Salute to Scholar-Athletes — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Moment: Adam Taliaferro — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Charlotte — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

SEC Storied: Saturday Night Lights — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

La jugada — Univision, midnight

Best of Gojo and Golic — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Atlanta Open, Atlantic Station, Atlanta, GA

Final — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.