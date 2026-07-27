All Times Eastern
Basketball
The Basketball Tournament
Quarterfinals
Vegas Knockout Round 1, M Resort Spa Casino, Henderson, NV
Gotham City Rockers at Red Rose War Ready — FS1/Fox One, 7 p.m.
Alumni Semifinal, Charles Koch Arena, Wichita State University, Wichita, KS
JHX Hoops at Aftershocks — Fs1/Fox One, 9 p.m.
College Basketball
Inside College Basketball Now — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
College Football
Big Sky Football Summer Kickoff — ESPN+, 11 a.m.
College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Ross Tucker College Draft — DraftKings Network, 9:30 p.m.
Commonwealth Games
XXIII Commonwealth Games
Day 4, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Bowls and Para Bowls, Weightlifting Medal Round, Athletics and Para Athletics, Swimming and Para Swimming Finals, 3×3 Basketball and 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball, Artistic Gymnastics Men’s and Women’s Individual Apparatus Finals, Netball Pool Play, Boxing — beIN Sports, 8 a.m.
Day 4 Highlights — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.
Golf
5 Clubs With Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
Golf Channel Podcast With Rex & Lav — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
PGA Tour-The Drop — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
MLB
American League
Seattle at Texas — Mariners.TV/Rangers Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit — MASN/Detroit SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.
New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox — YES/Chicago Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Sacramento — MLB Network//NESN/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at Anaheim — Space City Home Network/Angels Broadcast Television, 9:30 p.m.
National League
Arizona at Pittsburgh — Dbacks.TV/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Marlins.TV, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New York Mets — BravesVision/SNY, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — Marquee Sports Network/Cardinals.TV, 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco — Brewers.TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.
Interleague
MLB on ESPN
Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Washington — Sportsnet/Nationals.TV, 6:45 p.m.
Announcers: Steve Phillips/Eduardo Pérez/Xavier Scruggs
The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DaRosa
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
Host: Brian Kenny
MLB Now — MLB Network, noon
Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Harold Reynolds/Dan Plesac
MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6 p.m.
MLB Tonight with Buster Olney — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Cincinnati Reds MLB In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.
MLB Tonight: Inside the Park — MLB Network, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals MLB In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB.TV, 8:30 p.m.
Host: Abby Labar
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
NASCAR
SPEED With Harvick & Buxton — FS1, 11 p.m.
NBA
NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.
The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.
Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.
Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 3 p.m.
Equipo Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 4 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
Generación Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 6 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.
Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, midnight
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon
The Dan Le Batard Show — NBCSN/Peacock, noon
NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, noon
Cold as Balls: Randy Moss & Carli Lloyd — Scripps Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Cold as Balls: Jayden Daniels & Justin Jefferson — Scripps Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
The Makeshift Project: top 10 Party Schools in The USA! — Scripps Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 3:30 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show live from SEC Kickoff 2026 — SEC Network, 4 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
The Collegiate Women Sports Awards — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.
El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
Pushing the Odds with Matt Perrault — SportsGrid, 1 a.m (Tuesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Tennis
ATP Tour/WTA Tour
DC Open, William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.
Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.
Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.
ATP Tour
Mifel Tennis Open, Cabo Sports Complex, Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, México
1st Round — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.
About Ken Fang
Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.
He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.
Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.