Jul 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Parker Messick (77) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the sixth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Quarterfinals

Vegas Knockout Round 1, M Resort Spa Casino, Henderson, NV

Gotham City Rockers at Red Rose War Ready — FS1/Fox One, 7 p.m.

Alumni Semifinal, Charles Koch Arena, Wichita State University, Wichita, KS

JHX Hoops at Aftershocks — Fs1/Fox One, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Inside College Basketball Now — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

College Football

Big Sky Football Summer Kickoff — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Ross Tucker College Draft — DraftKings Network, 9:30 p.m.

Commonwealth Games

XXIII Commonwealth Games

Day 4, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Bowls and Para Bowls, Weightlifting Medal Round, Athletics and Para Athletics, Swimming and Para Swimming Finals, 3×3 Basketball and 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball, Artistic Gymnastics Men’s and Women’s Individual Apparatus Finals, Netball Pool Play, Boxing — beIN Sports, 8 a.m.

Day 4 Highlights — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

Golf

5 Clubs With Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Golf Channel Podcast With Rex & Lav — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour-The Drop — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Seattle at Texas — Mariners.TV/Rangers Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit — MASN/Detroit SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox — YES/Chicago Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento — MLB Network//NESN/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Anaheim — Space City Home Network/Angels Broadcast Television, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Arizona at Pittsburgh — Dbacks.TV/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Marlins.TV, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York Mets — BravesVision/SNY, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — Marquee Sports Network/Cardinals.TV, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco — Brewers.TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

MLB on ESPN

Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington — Sportsnet/Nationals.TV, 6:45 p.m.

Announcers: Steve Phillips/Eduardo Pérez/Xavier Scruggs

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DaRosa

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Host: Brian Kenny

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Harold Reynolds/Dan Plesac

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight with Buster Olney — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Cincinnati Reds MLB In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Inside the Park — MLB Network, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals MLB In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Host: Abby Labar

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

SPEED With Harvick & Buxton — FS1, 11 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 3 p.m.

Equipo Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 4 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Generación Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 6 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, midnight

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show — NBCSN/Peacock, noon

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, noon

Cold as Balls: Randy Moss & Carli Lloyd — Scripps Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Cold as Balls: Jayden Daniels & Justin Jefferson — Scripps Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Makeshift Project: top 10 Party Schools in The USA! — Scripps Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 3:30 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show live from SEC Kickoff 2026 — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Collegiate Women Sports Awards — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Pushing the Odds with Matt Perrault — SportsGrid, 1 a.m (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

DC Open, William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

ATP Tour

Mifel Tennis Open, Cabo Sports Complex, Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, México

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.