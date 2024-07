Katie Ledecky walks onto the pool deck to compete in the 200-meter freestyle semifinals Sunday, June 16, 2024, during the second day of competition for the U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 20

Sydney Swans vs. Western Bulldogs — FS2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Adelaide Crows vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

Heavyweights, The O2 Arena, London, England, United Kingdom

Joe Joyce vs. Derek Chisora — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

CFL

Week 8

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Toronto Argonauts — TSN1/TSN5/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1, 6:30 p.m.

College Football

The Big 10 Show — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA

2Fast2 Tasty Challenge — Fox, 6 p.m.

All-Star Callout — FS1, 7 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Francorchamps, Stavelot, Wallonia, Belgium

Qualifying — ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.

Golf

R&A Championships

The Senior Open, Carnoustie Golf Links, Carnoustie, Scotland, United Kingdom

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, MN

3rd Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: George Savaricas/John Cook/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Billy Ray Brown//Colt Knost//CBS: Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Mark Immelman//Colt Knost//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Balionis

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 8, 13, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Junior Amateur, Oakland Hills Country Club, Bloomfield Hill, MI

Announcers: Steve Burkowski/Brad Dalke//Emilia Magliaccio

Championship Match — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Championship Match — Golf Channel, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

LPGA Tour

Canadian Women’s Open, Earl Grey Golf Club, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Kay Cockerill//Mel Reid

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Leagues Cup

MLS/Liga MX

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Free Games

West 8

Announcers — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Raul Guzmán/Carlos Ruiz

Houston Dynamo vs. Atlas FC — Apple TV/Univision/TUDN, 8 p.m.

East 5

Announcers — English: Chris Wittyngham/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Jamie Macías

New England Revolution vs. Mazatlán FC — Apple TV, 8 p.m.

West 3

Announcers — English: Tyler Terens/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Daniel Chapela

St. Louis City SC vs. FC Dallas — Apple TV, 8 p.m.

West 2

Announcers — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Jesús Bracamontes//FS1: Mike Watts/Devon Kerr

C.D. Guadalajara vs. San José Earthquakes — Apple TV/FS1/Univision, 10 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 7 p.m.

MLS Season Pass — Subscription Required

East 6

Announcers — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

East 3

Announcers — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Sammy Sadovnik/Diego Valeri

Club Puebla vs. Inter Miami — Apple TV+, 8 p.m

East 4

Announcers — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Alejando Figueredo/Eduardo Biscayart

Philadelphia Union vs. Charlotte FC — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Shep Messing/Bradley Wright-Phillips

Leagues Cup Countdown — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Miguel Gallardo/Giovanni Savarese

Leagues Cup La Previa — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/She Messing/Bradley Wright-Phillips

Leagues Cup Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, midnight

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Miguel Gallardo/Giovanni Savarese

Leagues Cup El Resumen — Apple TV+, midnight

Minor League Baseball

Pacific Coast League

Tacoma Rainiers at Oklahoma City Baseball Club — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Miscellaneous

The 2024 World’s Strongest Man — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 304

Edwards vs. Muhammad 2, Co-op Live, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Prelims — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+ Pay per view, 10 p.m.

UFC Live: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 — ESPN, 5 p.m.

UFC 304 Post Show: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLB

American League

Baseball Night in America, Fenway Park, Boston, MA

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Baseball Night in America, Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, IL

Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Fox Saturday Baseball Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

Texas at Toronto — Bally Sports Southwest/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.

Oakland at Anaheim — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network (main), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Atlanta at New York Mets — Bally Sports Southeast/SNY, 4 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco — Rockies.TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 6 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis — MASN2/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Dbacks.TV, 8 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 10 p.m. (joined in progess)

Colorado at San Francisco — Rockies.TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:30 p.m.

Interleague

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Sun, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Baltimore — FS1/Padres.TV/MASN, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Great Lakes/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Space City Home Network, 7 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NFL

NFL Live: Back Together Weekend — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Training Camp: Back Together Weekend — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Live: Back Together Weekend — ABC, 2 p.m.

NWSL

NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup

Matchday 2

Orlando Pride vs. CF Monterrey — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Kansas City Current vs. CF Pachuca — Paramount+, 8 p.m.

Utah Royals vs. Portland Thorns — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXIII Olympiad

Day 1

Studio Shows

Hosts: Jac Collinsworth/Akbar Gbajabiamila/Matt Iseman/Scott Hanson/Andrew Siciliano

Gold Zone: Day 1 — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Noticias Olímpicas — Universo, 8 a.m.

Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 8 p.m.

Resúmen del día Paris 2024 — Telemundo, midnight

Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Rowing

Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, Paris, France

Men’s and Women’s Double and Quadruple Sculls Heats — USA Network, 7;15 a.m.

Badminton

Group Play Stage, Porte de la Chapelle Arena, Paris, France

Men’s and Women’s Singles and Doubles — E!, 7:30 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s Singles and Doubles — USA Network, 9 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s Group Play — USA Network, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

Swimming

Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, France

Heats: Men’s and Women’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay — NBC, 7:30 a.m.

Heats: Men’s 400m Individual Medley/Men’s and Women’s 100m Breaststroke/Women’s 200m Freestyle — USA Network, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Volleyball

Men’s Preliminary Round

Pool B, South Paris Arena, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

Italy vs. Brazil — USA Network, 7:45 a.m.

Pool C, South Paris Arena, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

United States vs. Argentina — USA Network, 3 p.m.

Cycling Road

Women’s, Pont Alexandre III, Paris, France

Individual Time Trial — NBC, 9 a.m.

Men’s, Pont Alexandre III, Paris, France

Individual Time Trial — USA Network, 10:45 a.m.

Soccer

Men’s Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group C, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France

Dominican Republic vs. Spain — Telemundo, 9 a.m.

Group B, Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France

Argentina vs. Iraq — Universo, 9 a.m.

Group B, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne, France

Ukraine vs. Morocco — Universo, 11 a.m.

Group A, Stade Vélodome, Marseille, France

New Zealand vs. United States — USA Network/Telemundo, 1 p.m.

Group D, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Israel vs. Paraguay — Universo, 1 p.m.

Group A, Allianz Riviera, Nice, France

France vs. Guinea — Telemundo, 3 p.m.

Group D, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France

Japan vs. Mali — Universo, 3 p.m.

Rugby Sevens

Men’s, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Semifinals — CNBC, 9:35 a.m.

Bronze Medal Match — CNBC, 1 p.m.

Gold Medal Match — CNBC, 1:45 p.m.

Artistic Gymnastics

Bercy Park, Paris, France

Men’s Qualifying-Subdivision 2 — NBC/Peacock, 10:45 a.m.

Women’s Qualifying-Subdivision 2 — E!, 5:40 a.m. (Sunday)

Women’s Qualifying-Subdivision 2 — NBC, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Basketball

Men’s Group Phase

Group B, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France

France vs. Brazil — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

Group A, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France

Greece vs. Canada — CNBC, 3 p.m.

Group C, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France

South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico — CNBC, 5:05 a.m. (Sunday)

Skateboarding

Men’s, La Concorde 3, Paris, France

Street Final — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

Canoe

Women’s Slalom, Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium-White water, Vaires-sur-Marne, France

Kayak Single Heats-2nd Run — E!, noon

Table Tennis

Men’s and Women’s, South Paris Arena 4, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

Round of 64 — USA Network, 12:05 p.m.

Swimming

Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre

Women’s 100m Butterfly Semifinals/Men’s & Women’s 400m Freestyle Finals/Men’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinals/Men’s & Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay Finals — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

Women’s Preliminary Phase

Pool B, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France

United States (Nuss/Kloth) vs. Canada (Bansley/Bukovec) — NBC, 4 p.m.

Pool A, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France

Italy (Gottardi/Menegatti) vs. Spain (Liliana/Paula) — USA Network, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Equestrian

Eventing Dressage, Château de Versailles, Versailles, France

Team and Individual — E!, 4:30 p.m.

Primetime Replay

Swimming Finals, Gymanstics-Men’s Qualifying, Diving-Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final — NBC, 8 p.m.

Paris Late Night

Skateboarding-Men’s Street Final/Surfing-Day 1 Report — NBC, 11:30 p.m.

Archery

Women’s, Esplanade des Invalides, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France

Team Elimination Round — CNBC, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

Pickleball

Major League Pickleball

MLP Salt Lake City, The Picklr, Kaysville, UT

Carolina Pickleball Club vs. New Jersey 5’s — FS2, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

Club International Friendly, Notre Dame Stadium, University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN

Chelsea vs. Celtic — ABC, 4 p.m.

Soccer Champions Tour, Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York, NY

Manchester City vs. AC Milan — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Club International Friendly, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Arsenal vs. Manchester United — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 7 a.m.

Game ON Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 7 a.m.

The Sweat — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Saturday — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Handle — DraftKings Network, noon

30 for 30: The Minister of Defense — ESPN, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

ACC Traditions — ACC Network, 1:30 p.m.

The Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 4 p.m.

All The Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5:30 p.m

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

The Best of the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Louisville — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Invincible: Muhammad Ali — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

The Short List: Combat Sports Women — NLSE, 10:30 p.m.

Invincible: Canelo Alvarez — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: The ’85 Bears — ESPN2, midnight

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Generali Open, Tennis Stadium Kitzbühel, Kitzbühel, Austria

Final — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Center Court: Atlanta Open Semifinal 1 (ATP Tour)/Croatia Open Umag Final (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

ATP Tour

Atlanta Open, Atlantic Station, Atlanta, GA

Semifinal 2 — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.