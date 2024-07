Jul 25, 2024; Paris, France; The Eiffel Tower prior at the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremonies. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 20

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

Gold Coast Suns vs. Brisbane Lions — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

St. Kilda Saints vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Melbourne Demons vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Fremantle Dockers vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

CFL

Week 8

Calgary Stampeders at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN1/TSN5/CFL+, 7:30 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Francorchamps, Stavelot, Wallonia, Belgium

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 7:25 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPNU, 10:55 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPN1, 6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

R&A Championships

The Senior Open, Carnoustie Golf Links, Carnoustie, Scotland, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, MN

2nd Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: George Savaricas/John Cook/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Billy Ray Brown//Colt Knost

Main Feed English — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Main Feed Spanish — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Groups: Emiliano Grillo/Harry Hall/Erik Van Rooyen & Austin Eckroat/Jake Knapp/Davis Riley with Akshay Bhatia/Tony Finau/Lee Hodges & Tom Hoge/Luke List/Taylor Pendrith — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Sam Burns/Billy Horschel/J.T. Poston with Keegan Bradley/Nick Dunlap/Sahith Theegala — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Akshay Bhatia/Tony Finau/Lee Hodges — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3:30 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Keegan Bradley/Nick Dunlap/Sahith Theegala — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3:30 p.m.

Featured Group in Spanish: Akshay Bhatia/Tony Finau/Lee Hodges — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3:30 p.m.

Featured Holes: 13, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3:30 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Junior Amateur, Oakland Hills Country Club, Bloomfield Hill, MI

Announcers: Steve Burkowski/Brad Dalke//Emilia Migliaccio

Semifinals — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Semifinals — Golf Channel, 10:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

LPGA Tour

Canadian Women’s Open, Earl Grey Golf Club, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Kay Cockerill//Mel Reid

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6:30 p.m.

The First Cut — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Leagues Cup

MLS/Liga MX

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Free Games

East 7

Announcers — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Diego Valeri

Atlanta United vs. D.C. United — Apple TV, 8 p.m.

West 1

Announcers — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Raúl Guzmán/Carlos Ruiz//FS1: Josh Eastern/Tony Meola

Pumas UNAM vs. Austin FC — Apple TV/FS1/UniMás, 9 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 8 p.m.

MLS Season Pass — Subscription Required

East 2

Announcers — English: Nate Bukaty/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Walter Rocque//French: Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

Orlando City SC vs. Montréal Impact — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

West 6

Announcers — English: Neil Sika/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Jesús Acosta/Carlos Suárez

Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United — Apple TV+, 10 p.m.

West 7

Announcers — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Jorge Pérez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

LAFC vs. Club Tijuana — Apple TV+, 11 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylin Kyle/Calen Carr/Bradley Wright-Phillips

Leagues Cup Countdown — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Miguel Gallardo/Giovanni Savarese

Leagues Cup La Previa — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylin Kyle/Calen Carr/Bradley Wright-Phillips

Leagues Cup Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Miguel Gallardo/Giovanni Savarese

Leagues Cup El Resumen — Apple TV+, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 304

Edwards vs. Muhammad 2, Co-op Live, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Pre-Show — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Ceremonial Weigh-In — ESPN X account, 2 p.m.

UFC Live: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB

American League

Friday Night Baseball, Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Friday Night Baseball Pregame Show — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports North, 6:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Boston — YES/NESN, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox — Root Sports/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Anaheim — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at New York Mets — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports Southeast/SNY, 7 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis — MASN2/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco — Rockies.TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Friday Night Baseball, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

Friday Night Baseball Pregame Show — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Great Lakes/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

San Diego at Baltimore — MLB Network (backup)/Padres.TV/MASN, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City — Marquee Sports Network/Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour — FS1, 11 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 10 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

God Bless Football — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Raising The Cup 1976 Stanley Cup Final: Montréal at Philadelphia-Game 4 — NHL Network, noon

Raising The Cup 1977 Stanley Cup Final: Montréal at Boston-Game 4 — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Raising The Cup 1978 Stanley Cup Final: Montréal at Boston-Game 6 — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NWSL

NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup

Matchday 2

Chicago Red Stars vs. C.D. Guadalajara — Paramount+, 8 p.m.

Racing Louisville vs. North Carolina Courage — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

San Diego Wave vs. Club América — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Bay FC vs. Angel City FC — Paramount+, 10:30 p.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXIII Olympiad

Day 0

Preview: Opening Ceremony — NBC/Peacock, noon

Announcers: Miguel Gurwitz/Jessica Carrillo/Julio Vaqueiro

Ceremonia Inaugural Paris 2024 — Telemundo/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Mike Tirico/Kelly Clarkson/Peyton Manning/Hoda Kotb/Savannah Guthrie//Andrea Joyce//Melissa Stark//Maria Taylor

Opening Ceremony — NBC/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Opening Ceremony (Enhanced edition) — NBC, 7:30 p.m.

Top Olympic Highlights — Peacock, 8 p.m.

Résumen del dia Paris 2024 — Telemundo, midnight

Rowing

Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, Paris, France

Men’s Single Sculls — USA Network, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Equestrian

Château de Versailles, Versailles, France

Eventing: Individual and Team Dressage — USA Network, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Badminton

The Porte de la Chapelle Arena, Paris, France

Men’s and Women’s Singles and Doubles Matches — USA Network, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Artistic Gymnastics

Bercy Park, Paris, France

Men’s Qualifying-Subdivision 1 — NBC/Peacock, 5:50 a.m. (Saturday)

Shooting

Châteauroux Shooting Centre, Châteauroux, France

10M Air Rifle Mixed Team Final — CNBC, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Swimming

Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France

Heats: Men’s & Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay — USA Network 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Men’s Basketball

Group Stage

Group A, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France

Australia vs. Spain — CNBC, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Diving

Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, France

Women’s Synchronized 3M Springboard Final — NBC/Peacock, 5 a.m. (Saturday(

Women’s Synchronized 3M Springboard Final — Telemundo/Peacock, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Skateboarding

La Concorde 3, Paris, France

Men’s Street: Preliminary Round — CNBC, 6:45 a.m. (Saturday)

Pickleball

Major League Pickleball

MLP Salt Lake City, The Picklr, Kaysville, UT

Orlando Squeeze vs. New Jersey SS/Dallas Flash vs. Carolina Pickleball Club/Dallas Flash vs. Carolina Pickleball Club/Los Angeles Mad Drops vs. Utah Black Diamonds — FS1, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports. 9:30 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m..

Kickin’ It — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Kaplan and Crew — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Roy Kramer: A Vision for the SEC — ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Invincible — NLSE, 4 p.m.

Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

The Truth Lounge — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsLine Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportswoman: Shelly-Ann Frasier Price & Michelle Wie — Women’s Sports Network, 6:56 pm.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7 p.m.

The Truth Lounge — DraftKings, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Oddball — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

Good Follow — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final– CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKi ngs Network, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Atlanta Open, Atlantic Station, Atlanta, GA

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

USL Championship

Matchday 22

Hartford Athletic vs. Phoenix Rising — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.