Jul 21, 2024; Paris, France; A general view of the Eiffel Tower and Paris 2024 signage ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Regional Final

Louisville Regional, Freedom Hall, Louisville, KY

Team DRC vs. The Ville (Louisville) — FS1, 7 p.m.

Dayton Regional, University of Dayton Arena, University of Dayton, Dayton, OH

Heartfire vs. Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State) — FS2, 7 p.m.

Wichita Regional, Charles Koch Arena, Wichita State University, Wichita, KS

Team Colorado (Colorado) vs. Mass Street (Kansas) — FS1, 9 p.m.

College Football

ACC Football Kickoff

Day 3, Hilton Charlotte Uptown, Charlotte, NC

ACC Football Kickoff: Boston College/Duke/Louisville/Miami (FL)/Wake Forest — ACC Network, 9 a.m.

Head Coaches and Student-Athlete Press Conferences: Boston College/Duke/Louisville/Miami (FL)/Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 10 a.m.

Big Ten Football Media Days

Day 2, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

B1G Live: B1G Football Media Day Press Conferences-Part 2 — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

B1G Live: B1G Football Media Day Special-Part 2: Iowa/Michigan State/Nebraska/Penn State/UCLA/USC — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Sun Belt Football Media Days

Day 2, New Orleans Marriott Warehouse Arts District, New Orleans, LA

Texas State/Louisiana-Monroe/Troy/Southern Mississippi/Arkansas State — ESPN+, 10:30 a.m.

Podium Feed — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Main Feed: South Alabama/Louisiana — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Northeast Conference Football Media Day — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Southland Conference Football Opening Drive — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Cover 3 — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Golf

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

GOLF Films: Trevino — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 304 Countdown: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

UFC Unleashed: Comebacks — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Seattle — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports West/Root Sports, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Oakland — MLB Network (backup)/Space City Home Network/NBC Sports California, 3;30 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto — Bally Sports Sun/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Atlanta — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports South, 12:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports Midwest/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Washington — Padres.TV/MASN2, 6:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network (main)/NBC Sports Bay Area/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

MLB on ESPN Special, Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York, NY

Announcers: Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney

New York Mets at New York Yankees — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota — WCAU/Bally Sports North, 1 p.m.

Boston at Colorado — NESN/Rockies.TV, 3 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami — MASN/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City — Dbacks.TV/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Diamond Dreams — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Stadium Unpacked — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

Jomboy Talkin’ Baseball — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

New York Mets vs. New York Yankees In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

New York Mets vs. New York Yankees In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS

MLS All-Star Columbus

MLS All-Star Game, Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH

Announcers — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Jillian Sakovits//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Diego Valeri//Antonella Gonzalez//French: Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

MLS vs. LIGA MX — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Sacha Kljestan/Kaylyn Kyle/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS All-Star Game Preview — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Miguel Gallardo/Giovanni Savarese/Mariano Trujillo

MLS All-Star Game La Previa — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Sacha Kljestan/Kaylyn Kyle/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS All-Star Game Postgame Show — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Miguel Gallardo/Giovanni Savarese/Mariano Trujillo

MLS All-Star Game El Resumen — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — EPSN, 3 p.m.

Basketball Stories: Karl “The Mailman” Malone — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXIII Olympiad

Day -2

Intro to Paris — USA Network, 8 a.m.

Noticias Olímpicas — Universo, 8 a.m.

Noticias Olímpicas — Telemundo/Universo, 5 p.m.

Olympic Highlights — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Men’s Rugby Sevens

Pool Play, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Pool C,

Fiji vs. Uruguay — USA Network, 11 a.m.

Pool A

Ireland vs. South Africa — USA Network, 11:30 a.m.

New Zealand vs. Japan — USA Network, noon

Pool B

Australia vs. Kenya — USA Network, 1 p.m.

Argentina vs. Samoa — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

Pool C

France vs. Uruguay — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Fiji vs. United States — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Group Play — Matchday 1

Group B, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne, France

Argentina vs. Morocco — Telemundo, 8:45 a.m./USA Network, 9 a.m.

Group C, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Uzbekistan vs. Spain — Universo, 8:45 a.m.

Group C, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, France

Egypt vs. Dominican Republic — Telemundo, 11 a.m./USA Network, 12:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Group A, Allianz Riviera, Nice, France

Guinea vs. New Zealand — Universo, 11 a.m.

Group D, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France

Japan vs. Paraguay — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

Group B, Parc Olympique Lyonnais, Lyon, France

Iraq vs. Ukraine — Universo, 1 p.m.

Group A, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille, France

France vs. United States — USA Network/Telemundo, 3 p.m.

Group D, Parc des Prince, Paris, France

Mali vs. Israel — Universo, 3 p.m.

Women’s Handball

Preliminary Round, South Paris Arena #6, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Paris, France

Group A

Slovenia vs. Denmark — USA Network, 3 a.m. (Thursday)

Group B

Netherlands vs. Angola — USA Network, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Men’s

International Club Friendly, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Chelsea vs. Wrexham — ESPN, 10 p.m.

International Club Friendly, Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

Arsenal vs. Bournemouth — ESPN+, 10:30 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

The Immortals: Elite Tennis Players — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Sportswoman– Women’s Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Short List: Soccer Managers — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Kaplan and Crew — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Missin’ Curfew — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Immortals: Olympic Standouts — NLSE, 5:30 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Oddball — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

In the Arena: Serena Williams: Into the Light — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p,m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Atlanta Open, Atlantic Station, Atlanta, GA

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, noon

Center Court Live: Croatia Open Umag Quarterfinals (ATP Tour)/Generali Open Quarterfinals (ATP Tour)/Iasi Open Semifinals (WTA Tour)/Prague Open Semifinals (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)