All Times Eastern
Basketball
USA Basketball
USA Basketball Showcase, The O2 Arena, London, England, United Kingdom
United States vs. Germany — FS1, 3 p.m.
The Basketball Tournament
Regional Final
Butler Regional, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Butler University, Indianapolis, IN
Assembly Hall (Indiana) vs. Eberlein Drive — FS1, 7 p.m.
Lexington Regional, Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY
Herd That (Marshall) vs. La Familia (Kentucky) — FS1, 9 p.m.
College Football
ACC Football Kickoff
Day 2, Hilton Charlotte Uptown, Charlotte, NC
ACC Football Kickoff: Cal/Pittsburgh/Stanford/Virginia/Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 9 a.m.
ACC Football Kickoff: Head Coaches and Student-Athlete Press Conferences: Cal/Pittsburgh/Stanford/Virginia/Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 10 a.m.
American Football Kickoff
Loews Arlington, Arlington, TX
Coaches Press Conferences — ESPN+, 9 a.m.
Podium Feed — ESPN+, 9:15 a.m.
Big Ten Football Media Days
Day 1, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
B1G Live: B1G Football Media Day Press Conferences-Part 1 — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
B1G Live: B1G Football Media Day Special-Part 1: Indiana/Northwestern/Ohio State/Purdue/Rutgers/Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Conference USA Football Kickoff
PGA of America, Frisco, TX
Main Feed — ESPN+, 11 a.m.
Sun Belt Football Media Days
Day 1, New Orleans Marriott Warehouse Arts District, New Orleans, LA
Appalachian State/Georgia Southern/Old Dominion/Coastal Carolina/Georgia State — ESPN+, 10:30 a.m.
Podium Feed — ESPN+, 11 a.m.
Main Feed: James Madison/Marshall — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.
Cover 3 — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Golf
Fairways of Life with Matt Adams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
Inside the PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
Lessons With a Champion Golfer: Michelle Wie West: Part 2 — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.
Golf’s Top Instructors — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Lessons With a Champion Golfer: Morgan Pressel: Part 1 — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
One Shot Away — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko: Episode 8 — ESPN, 10 p.m.
Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
MLB
American League
Detroit at Cleveland — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto — Bally Sports Sun/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Seattle — Bally Sports West/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at Oakland — Space City Home Network/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.
National League
St. Louis at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Midwest/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
San Diego at Washington — Padres.TV/MASN2, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.
San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network (main)/NBC Sports Bay Area/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.
Interleague
MLB on TBS Tuesday, Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York, NY
Announcers: Brian Anderson/Ron Darling
New York Mets at New York Yankees — TBS/Max/WPIX/YES, 7 p.m.
Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins
MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS/Max, 6:30 p.m.
MLB on TBS Closer — TBS/Max, 10 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami — MASN/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Kansas City — Dbacks.TV/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Boston at Colorado — NESN/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)
MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, noon
Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.
New York Mets vs. New York Yankees In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8:30 p.m.
New York Mets vs. New York Yankees In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
MLS
MLS All-Star Columbus
MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH
Announcers — English: Kevin Egan/Maurice Edu/Kaylyn Kyle//Jillian Sakovits//Spanish: Rodolfo Landeros/Mariano Trujillo//Antonella Gonzalez//Frence: Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouhces
Shooting Challenge/Touch Challenge/Cross & Volley Challenge Challenge/Passing Challenge/Crossbar Challenge — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.
NBA
Numbers on the Board — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.
NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NFL
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Olympics
Countdown to Paris: Art — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.
Soccer
International Club Friendly
Kenan Stadium, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC
Manchester City vs. Celtic — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Fútbol W — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.
GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.
The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.
Invincible: Canelo Alvarez — NLSE, 9 a.m.
Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 9 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.
Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 10 a.m.
Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon
Live on the Line — Stadium, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon
Kaplan and Crew — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.
Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 3 p.m
Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.
Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.
You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Sportswoman: Maya Gabeira/Cathy Freeman/Mariana Pajon — NLSE, 5 p.,m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Sportswoman: Shelly-Ann Frasier Price/Michelle Wie West — NLSE, 5:30 p.m.
Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.
Game Time Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.
Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.
All the Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.
The Immortals: Olympic Standouts — NLSE, 7 p.m.
Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
Oddball — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.
The Short List: Top World Cup Players — NLSE, 7:30 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.
In the Arena: Serena Williams: Into the Light — ESPN, 9 p.m.
SEC Storied: Saturday Night Lights — SEC Network,9 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 10 p.m.
SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)
TMZ Sports — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Tennis
ATP Tour
Atlanta Open, Atlantic Station, Atlanta, GA
1st Round — Tennis Channel, noon
Center Court Live: Croatia Open Umag (ATP Tour)/Generali Open (ATP Tour)/Iasi Open (WTA Tour)/Prague Open Quarterfinals (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)