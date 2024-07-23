Jul 21, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrates after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Basketball

USA Basketball

USA Basketball Showcase, The O2 Arena, London, England, United Kingdom

United States vs. Germany — FS1, 3 p.m.

The Basketball Tournament

Regional Final

Butler Regional, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Butler University, Indianapolis, IN

Assembly Hall (Indiana) vs. Eberlein Drive — FS1, 7 p.m.

Lexington Regional, Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Herd That (Marshall) vs. La Familia (Kentucky) — FS1, 9 p.m.

College Football

ACC Football Kickoff

Day 2, Hilton Charlotte Uptown, Charlotte, NC

ACC Football Kickoff: Cal/Pittsburgh/Stanford/Virginia/Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 9 a.m.

ACC Football Kickoff: Head Coaches and Student-Athlete Press Conferences: Cal/Pittsburgh/Stanford/Virginia/Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 10 a.m.

American Football Kickoff

Loews Arlington, Arlington, TX

Coaches Press Conferences — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Podium Feed — ESPN+, 9:15 a.m.

Big Ten Football Media Days

Day 1, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

B1G Live: B1G Football Media Day Press Conferences-Part 1 — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

B1G Live: B1G Football Media Day Special-Part 1: Indiana/Northwestern/Ohio State/Purdue/Rutgers/Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Conference USA Football Kickoff

PGA of America, Frisco, TX

Main Feed — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Sun Belt Football Media Days

Day 1, New Orleans Marriott Warehouse Arts District, New Orleans, LA

Appalachian State/Georgia Southern/Old Dominion/Coastal Carolina/Georgia State — ESPN+, 10:30 a.m.

Podium Feed — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Main Feed: James Madison/Marshall — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Cover 3 — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Golf

Fairways of Life with Matt Adams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Lessons With a Champion Golfer: Michelle Wie West: Part 2 — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Golf’s Top Instructors — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Lessons With a Champion Golfer: Morgan Pressel: Part 1 — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

One Shot Away — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko: Episode 8 — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

American League

Detroit at Cleveland — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto — Bally Sports Sun/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle — Bally Sports West/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Oakland — Space City Home Network/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Midwest/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

San Diego at Washington — Padres.TV/MASN2, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network (main)/NBC Sports Bay Area/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

MLB on TBS Tuesday, Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York, NY

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Ron Darling

New York Mets at New York Yankees — TBS/Max/WPIX/YES, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS/Max, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS/Max, 10 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami — MASN/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City — Dbacks.TV/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Boston at Colorado — NESN/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

New York Mets vs. New York Yankees In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8:30 p.m.

New York Mets vs. New York Yankees In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLS

MLS All-Star Columbus

MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH

Announcers — English: Kevin Egan/Maurice Edu/Kaylyn Kyle//Jillian Sakovits//Spanish: Rodolfo Landeros/Mariano Trujillo//Antonella Gonzalez//Frence: Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouhces

Shooting Challenge/Touch Challenge/Cross & Volley Challenge Challenge/Passing Challenge/Crossbar Challenge — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

NBA

Numbers on the Board — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Olympics

Countdown to Paris: Art — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Soccer

International Club Friendly

Kenan Stadium, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

Manchester City vs. Celtic — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fútbol W — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Invincible: Canelo Alvarez — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Kaplan and Crew — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 3 p.m

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Sportswoman: Maya Gabeira/Cathy Freeman/Mariana Pajon — NLSE, 5 p.,m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sportswoman: Shelly-Ann Frasier Price/Michelle Wie West — NLSE, 5:30 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

All the Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

The Immortals: Olympic Standouts — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Oddball — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

The Short List: Top World Cup Players — NLSE, 7:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In the Arena: Serena Williams: Into the Light — ESPN, 9 p.m.

SEC Storied: Saturday Night Lights — SEC Network,9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Atlanta Open, Atlantic Station, Atlanta, GA

1st Round — Tennis Channel, noon

Center Court Live: Croatia Open Umag (ATP Tour)/Generali Open (ATP Tour)/Iasi Open (WTA Tour)/Prague Open Quarterfinals (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)