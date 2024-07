Jul 13, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Fans walk outside the Thomas & Mack Center before the start of an NBA Summer League game between the Portland Trailblazers and the San Antonio Spurs. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Basketball

USA Basketball

USA Basketball Showcase, The O2 Arena, London, England, United Kingdom

Announcers: Jason Benetti/Bill Raftery

United States vs. Germany — Fox, 3 p.m.

The Basketball Tournament

Round of 32

Dayton Regional, University of Dayton Arena, University of Dayton, Dayton, OH

Heartfire vs. We Are D3 — FS2, 6 p.m.

Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State) vs. Red Scare (Dayton) — FS2, 8 p.m.

Louisville Regional, Freedom Hall, Louisville, KY

Sideline Cancer vs. The Ville — FS1, 7 p.m.

Wichita Regional, Charles Koch Arena, Wichita State University, Wichita, KS

AfterShocks (Wichita State) vs. Team Colorado (Colorado) — FS1, 9 p.m.

College Football

ACC Football Kickoff

Day 1, Hilton Charlotte Uptown, Charlotte, NC

ACC Football Kickoff: Florida State, Georgia Tech, SMU — ACC Network, noon

ACC Football Kickoff: Florida State, Georgia Tech, SMU Head Coaches and Athletes — ACC Network Extra, noon

ACC Football Kickoff: Commissioner Jim Phillips’ Forum — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Host: Taylor Tannenbaum

ACC Huddle: Season Preview — ESPN2/ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Big Sky Media Day — ESPN+, noon

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

SEC Inside: Oklahoma & Texas Spring Football — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Golf

How Good is Golf? — NLSE, 9 a.m.

The First Cut — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m,.

Lessons With a Champion Golfer: Michelle Wie West, Part 2 — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko: Episode 5 — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko: Episode 6 — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

UFC 304 Countdown: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: British Invasion — ESPN2, midnight

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko: Episode 7 — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun/YES, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle — Bally Sports West/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Oakland — Space City Home Network/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Miami — SNY/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Midwest/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers — NBC Sports Bay Area/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m./MLB Network, 11:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

MLB Network Showcase, Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Philadelphia at Minnesota — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post-Game — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City — Dbacks.TV/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Boston at Colorado — NESN/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Diamond Dreams — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Stadium Unpacks — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA

Las Vegas Summer League

Final, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Memphis vs. Miami — ESPN/TSN4/TSN5/Sportsnet One, 8 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz (Local Hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5;30 p.m.

The Immortals: Cycling Greats — NLSE, 5:30 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Bully Ball w/Rachel & Boogie — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Where Wolf: The Search for ChiefsAholic — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

In the Arena: Serena Williams: Out of the Shadow — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports Golazo Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Cooligans — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Atlanta Open, Atlantic Station, Atlanta, GA

1st Round — Tennis Channel, noon

Center Court Live: Croatia Open Umag (ATP Tour)/Generali Open (ATP Tour)/Iasi Open (WTA Tour)/Prague Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m. (Tuesday)